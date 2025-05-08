Ake, Rodri, Son + more: The early FPL Gameweek 36 team news

It’s time for our early Gameweek 36 team news round-up, in advance of the pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday.

ARSENAL

Riccardo Calafiori (knee) and Jorginho (rib) returned to the Arsenal squad for Wednesday’s match with Paris Saint-Germain, with the former coming on as a substitute.

Jurrien Timber shrugged off the issue that kept him out of Gameweek 35 to start in Paris, too.

Of the remaining injured contingent, only Kai Havertz (hamstring) has a chance of featuring before the campaign’s end.

The seasons of Gabriel Jesus (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are over.

On-loan goalkeeper Neto is available again. He was ineligible to face his parent club last weekend.

ASTON VILLA

Villa have, so far as we’re aware, a fully-fit squad, with the exception of Marcus Rashford (hamstring).

Unai Emery previously said he would be out for “weeks”.

Media reports suggest the loanee will likely miss the rest of the season, with an appearance in Gameweek 37 a slim possibility. Rashford is ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 38 anyway.

BOURNEMOUTH

Ryan Christie (groin) and Enes Unal (knee) remain out for the Cherries, while it’s questionable whether Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) will feature again this season.

BRENTFORD

Aaron Hickey (hamstring) featured for the under-21s earlier this week as he continues his slow road to recovery.

Josh Dasilva (knee) and Fabio Carvalho (shoulder) remain out, while Vitaly Janelt underwent season-ending surgery last week to correct a niggling heel issue.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Georginio Rutter (ankle), James Milner (hamstring) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) were the only players on the Brighton injury list going into Gameweek 35. Fabian Hurzeler had previously expressed hope of all three playing again in 2024/25, saying as much about Rutter just last week.

There have been two issues since, however. Kaoru Mitoma (heel) and Solly March (knee) both missed out against Newcastle United last Sunday, with Hurzeler saying Mitoma would “hopefully be back soon”.

Joao Pedro serves the final game of a three-match ban following his straight red card in Gameweek 33.

CHELSEA

Christopher Nkunku looks set to miss both Thursday’s clash with Djurgarden and Gameweek 36.

The Frenchman has sat out the last two matches in all competitions with a minor issue and was ruled out for a further 10-15 days last Sunday.

Aaron Anselmino (muscle), Wesley Fofana (muscle) and Omari Kellyman (hamstring) remain sidelined, while Mykhailo Mudryk is still provisionally banned by the Football Association.

Marc Guiu (hamstring) is on the cusp of a return, however.

“We don’t have any new injuries. This is good for us. Everyone is fit and Marc Guiu could even be involved in tomorrow’s squad. We are not sure yet, we will make a decision on him, but he is getting closer. “Maybe it’s better for Marc to have a few more days of training, but he is very close to being back with us. That will be very good news for us and for Marc.” – Enzo Maresca, speaking on Wednesday



CRYSTAL PALACE

Adam Wharton (ankle) is a fresh concern from Monday’s draw with Nottingham Forest, although Oliver Glasner said it “looks like it’s not that serious”.

Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are out for the season with knee injuries.

On-loan back-up goalkeeper Matt Turner is available again, having been unable to face his parent club in Gameweek 35.

EVERTON

Abdoulaye Doucoure missed out in Gameweek 35 but only to deal with a “personal issue”.

James Tarkowski (hamstring), Orel Mangala (knee) and, likely, Jesper Lindstrom (hernia) are out for the season.

FULHAM

Timothy Castagne‘s campaign is over after he underwent surgery on a recurring ankle issue this week.

Marco Silva previously said it would be “difficult” to get Rodrigo Muniz (Achilles) back this season.

Reiss Nelson (hamstring) remains out, too.

IPSWICH TOWN

Ben Johnson is off the suspension list but Leif Davis remains on it for another game.

Kieran McKenna welcomed back Kalvin Phillips (Achilles) and Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring) last Saturday, and previously suggested that the injury situation was going to further improve in the next week or so. Conor Townsend (hamstring) and Nathan Broadhead (thigh) are two of the names we might be seeing returning to action soon.

Aro Muric (shoulder), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles), Sammie Szmodics (ankle) and Jaden Philogene (knee) are on the injury list, with most/all not expected to feature again in 2024/25.

LEICESTER CITY

Facundo Buonanotte (head) should be back this weekend, all being well, after the loanee observed the 12-day concussion protocol.

It will likely be too soon for Ricardo Pereira (muscle), however, as he was ruled out for “a couple of weeks” last Thursday.

Mads Hermansen (groin), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (muscle), Abdul Fatawu (knee) and Stephy Mavididi (muscle) are out for the season.

LIVERPOOL

Joe Gomez (hamstring) is expected to remain out, with Arne Slot saying ahead of Gameweek 34 that the defender could feature in the last “one or two games” of the season.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Matthijs de Ligt (knee) will miss out on Thursday and Sunday after picking up an injury in Gameweek 35.

Diogo Dalot (calf), Ayden Heaven (ankle), Joshua Zirkzee (hamstring), Lisandro Martinez (knee) and Toby Collyer (leg) also remain unavailable ahead of the rematch with Athletic Club.

“It is not a big issue [for De Ligt]. That is a good thing. He cannot play tomorrow and he’ll not play on Sunday [against West Ham United at Old Trafford] but then we’ll check day-by-day. “The rest, Ayden doesn’t recover. Toby is not available, I think that’s it.” – Ruben Amorim

MANCHESTER CITY

Rodri (knee) has been back on the grass for a while, so we await the latest from Pep Guardiola on whether he can follow Erling Haaland (ankle) back into a matchday squad.

It still sounds as though, unlike Haaland, the Spaniard’s training is being modified somewhat.

Elsewhere, John Stones (adductor) remains out but Nathan Ake (foot) has reportedly returned to training.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Lewis Hall (foot) remains out for the Magpies, while the game will likely come too soon for Jamaal Lascelles (knee).

Lascelles is a long-term absentee and only just returned to team training last week.

Doubts remain over whether Joelinton (knee) will feature again in 2024/25, while Matt Targett‘s season may also be over because of a hamstring issue.

The new concerns from last weekend are Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier. Eddie Howe said he thought the latter’s issues were just down to cramp but wasn’t sure if Schar had “cramp or a muscle injury”.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Murillo will be assessed after coming off with what appeared to be a hamstring issue in Monday’s draw with Crystal Palace.

Nuno Espirito Santo said ahead of that game that he didn’t expect Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) back in Gameweek 36.

SOUTHAMPTON

Simon Rusk said he has a clean bill of health for last Saturday’s clash with Leicester City, with no fresh issues emerging from that clash.

It’s not certain whether that injury-free status also covers recent absentees Albert Gronbaek (Achilles) and Charlie Taylor (hip), however.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Son Heung-min (foot) isn’t ready to return for Thursday’s clash with Bodo/Glimt but Ange Postecoglou hasn’t yet ruled him out of Gameweek 35.

“He has progressed, there’s the possibility of him getting some game time on the weekend for us, but he hasn’t trained with the team yet, but he is progressing, so we’ll just wait and see how he goes.” – Ange Postecoglou on Son Heung-min, speaking on Wednesday

And James Maddison (knee) has now joined Lucas Bergvall (ankle) and Radu Dragusin (knee) on the injury list for the rest of the season.

“He’ll miss the rest of this season; disappointing for him. I’m disappointed for him more than anything else because he’s been a big catalyst for us.” – Ange Postecoglou on James Maddison, speaking on Wednesday

Dominic Solanke (thigh) has at least been passed fit for Thursday’s Europa League tie.

WEST HAM UNITED

The Hammers are still without Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg), with Summerville now confirmed as out for the rest of 2024/25.

Elsewhere, Edson Alvarez has missed the last two matches with a back injury. Graham Potter had previously said he was “hopeful” the midfielder could return in Gameweek 35 but he failed to show.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Vitor Pereira made a “late call” not to risk Jorgen Strand Larsen (groin) last Friday, adding that the Norwegian’s issue is not thought to be serious.

Meanwhile, back-up goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has missed the last four matches with what was originally said to be a “small problem”.

Wolves are also without longer-term absentees Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee).



