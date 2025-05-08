63
Team News May 8

Ake, Rodri, Son + more: The early FPL Gameweek 36 team news

It’s time for our early Gameweek 36 team news round-up, in advance of the pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday.

ARSENAL

Riccardo Calafiori (knee) and Jorginho (rib) returned to the Arsenal squad for Wednesday’s match with Paris Saint-Germain, with the former coming on as a substitute.

Jurrien Timber shrugged off the issue that kept him out of Gameweek 35 to start in Paris, too.

Of the remaining injured contingent, only Kai Havertz (hamstring) has a chance of featuring before the campaign’s end.

The seasons of Gabriel Jesus (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are over.

On-loan goalkeeper Neto is available again. He was ineligible to face his parent club last weekend.

ASTON VILLA

Villa have, so far as we’re aware, a fully-fit squad, with the exception of Marcus Rashford (hamstring).

Unai Emery previously said he would be out for “weeks”.

Media reports suggest the loanee will likely miss the rest of the season, with an appearance in Gameweek 37 a slim possibility. Rashford is ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 38 anyway.

BOURNEMOUTH

Ryan Christie (groin) and Enes Unal (knee) remain out for the Cherries, while it’s questionable whether Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) will feature again this season.

BRENTFORD

Aaron Hickey (hamstring) featured for the under-21s earlier this week as he continues his slow road to recovery.

Josh Dasilva (knee) and Fabio Carvalho (shoulder) remain out, while Vitaly Janelt underwent season-ending surgery last week to correct a niggling heel issue.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Georginio Rutter (ankle), James Milner (hamstring) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) were the only players on the Brighton injury list going into Gameweek 35. Fabian Hurzeler had previously expressed hope of all three playing again in 2024/25, saying as much about Rutter just last week.

There have been two issues since, however. Kaoru Mitoma (heel) and Solly March (knee) both missed out against Newcastle United last Sunday, with Hurzeler saying Mitoma would “hopefully be back soon”.

Joao Pedro serves the final game of a three-match ban following his straight red card in Gameweek 33.

CHELSEA

Christopher Nkunku looks set to miss both Thursday’s clash with Djurgarden and Gameweek 36.

The Frenchman has sat out the last two matches in all competitions with a minor issue and was ruled out for a further 10-15 days last Sunday.

Aaron Anselmino (muscle), Wesley Fofana (muscle) and Omari Kellyman (hamstring) remain sidelined, while Mykhailo Mudryk is still provisionally banned by the Football Association. 

Marc Guiu (hamstring) is on the cusp of a return, however.

“We don’t have any new injuries. This is good for us. Everyone is fit and Marc Guiu could even be involved in tomorrow’s squad. We are not sure yet, we will make a decision on him, but he is getting closer.

“Maybe it’s better for Marc to have a few more days of training, but he is very close to being back with us. That will be very good news for us and for Marc.” – Enzo Maresca, speaking on Wednesday

CRYSTAL PALACE

Adam Wharton (ankle) is a fresh concern from Monday’s draw with Nottingham Forest, although Oliver Glasner said it “looks like it’s not that serious”.

Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are out for the season with knee injuries.

On-loan back-up goalkeeper Matt Turner is available again, having been unable to face his parent club in Gameweek 35.

EVERTON

Abdoulaye Doucoure missed out in Gameweek 35 but only to deal with a “personal issue”.

James Tarkowski (hamstring), Orel Mangala (knee) and, likely, Jesper Lindstrom (hernia) are out for the season.

FULHAM

Timothy Castagne‘s campaign is over after he underwent surgery on a recurring ankle issue this week.

Marco Silva previously said it would be “difficult” to get Rodrigo Muniz (Achilles) back this season.

Reiss Nelson (hamstring) remains out, too.

IPSWICH TOWN

Ben Johnson is off the suspension list but Leif Davis remains on it for another game.

Kieran McKenna welcomed back Kalvin Phillips (Achilles) and Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring) last Saturday, and previously suggested that the injury situation was going to further improve in the next week or so. Conor Townsend (hamstring) and Nathan Broadhead (thigh) are two of the names we might be seeing returning to action soon.

Aro Muric (shoulder), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles), Sammie Szmodics (ankle) and Jaden Philogene (knee) are on the injury list, with most/all not expected to feature again in 2024/25.

LEICESTER CITY

Facundo Buonanotte (head) should be back this weekend, all being well, after the loanee observed the 12-day concussion protocol.

It will likely be too soon for Ricardo Pereira (muscle), however, as he was ruled out for “a couple of weeks” last Thursday.

Mads Hermansen (groin), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (muscle), Abdul Fatawu (knee) and Stephy Mavididi (muscle) are out for the season.

LIVERPOOL

Joe Gomez (hamstring) is expected to remain out, with Arne Slot saying ahead of Gameweek 34 that the defender could feature in the last “one or two games” of the season.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Matthijs de Ligt (knee) will miss out on Thursday and Sunday after picking up an injury in Gameweek 35.

Diogo Dalot (calf), Ayden Heaven (ankle), Joshua Zirkzee (hamstring), Lisandro Martinez (knee) and Toby Collyer (leg) also remain unavailable ahead of the rematch with Athletic Club.

 “It is not a big issue [for De Ligt]. That is a good thing. He cannot play tomorrow and he’ll not play on Sunday [against West Ham United at Old Trafford] but then we’ll check day-by-day.

“The rest, Ayden doesn’t recover. Toby is not available, I think that’s it.” – Ruben Amorim

MANCHESTER CITY

Rodri (knee) has been back on the grass for a while, so we await the latest from Pep Guardiola on whether he can follow Erling Haaland (ankle) back into a matchday squad.

It still sounds as though, unlike Haaland, the Spaniard’s training is being modified somewhat.

Elsewhere, John Stones (adductor) remains out but Nathan Ake (foot) has reportedly returned to training.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Lewis Hall (foot) remains out for the Magpies, while the game will likely come too soon for Jamaal Lascelles (knee).

Lascelles is a long-term absentee and only just returned to team training last week.

Doubts remain over whether Joelinton (knee) will feature again in 2024/25, while Matt Targett‘s season may also be over because of a hamstring issue.

The new concerns from last weekend are Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier. Eddie Howe said he thought the latter’s issues were just down to cramp but wasn’t sure if Schar had “cramp or a muscle injury”.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Murillo will be assessed after coming off with what appeared to be a hamstring issue in Monday’s draw with Crystal Palace.

Nuno Espirito Santo said ahead of that game that he didn’t expect Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) back in Gameweek 36.

SOUTHAMPTON

Simon Rusk said he has a clean bill of health for last Saturday’s clash with Leicester City, with no fresh issues emerging from that clash.

It’s not certain whether that injury-free status also covers recent absentees Albert Gronbaek (Achilles) and Charlie Taylor (hip), however.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Son Heung-min (foot) isn’t ready to return for Thursday’s clash with Bodo/Glimt but Ange Postecoglou hasn’t yet ruled him out of Gameweek 35.

“He has progressed, there’s the possibility of him getting some game time on the weekend for us, but he hasn’t trained with the team yet, but he is progressing, so we’ll just wait and see how he goes.” – Ange Postecoglou on Son Heung-min, speaking on Wednesday

And James Maddison (knee) has now joined Lucas Bergvall (ankle) and Radu Dragusin (knee) on the injury list for the rest of the season.

“He’ll miss the rest of this season; disappointing for him. I’m disappointed for him more than anything else because he’s been a big catalyst for us.” – Ange Postecoglou on James Maddison, speaking on Wednesday

Dominic Solanke (thigh) has at least been passed fit for Thursday’s Europa League tie.

WEST HAM UNITED

The Hammers are still without Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg), with Summerville now confirmed as out for the rest of 2024/25.

Elsewhere, Edson Alvarez has missed the last two matches with a back injury. Graham Potter had previously said he was “hopeful” the midfielder could return in Gameweek 35 but he failed to show.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Vitor Pereira made a “late call” not to risk Jorgen Strand Larsen (groin) last Friday, adding that the Norwegian’s issue is not thought to be serious.

Meanwhile, back-up goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has missed the last four matches with what was originally said to be a “small problem”.

Wolves are also without longer-term absentees Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee). 

  1. Kaptenen
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 39 mins ago

    Saka surely a keep now? Easy roll or something like Sarr --> Elanga and bench Saka if doubt to start this week?

    Raya
    Dias - Gvardiol - Agbadou
    Salah - Saka - Mbeumo - Rogers
    Isak - Wissa - Marmoush

    (Areola - Sarr - Saliba - Munoz)

    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      I’d roll

    2. Sho-kun
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Roll

    3. Brimble82
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      I have 10/11 and even 2/4 bench the same as you.
      So if you're happy, I'm happy!

  2. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 34 mins ago

    Start a keeper:
    Areola / Raya

    Start a defender:
    Kiwior / Munoz / Burn

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      Areola
      Munoz

    2. Sho-kun
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      Areola
      Munoz

    3. Oasthouse FC
      • 9 Years
      5 hours ago

      Areola/munoz

  3. Babit1967
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    I’m free hitting - anything worth a hit? Thinking Timber to TAA but knowing the way FPL is Timber starts and TAA doesn’t.

    Pickford Sels
    Timber Kerkez Gvardiol Munoz Robinson
    Salah Mbeumo Bowen Rogers Murphy
    Isak Marmoush Mateta

  4. Sho-kun
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Mateta, Murphy, Saliba > Wissa, De Bruyne, RAN

    4FT, 2.5ITB

    Sels/Raya
    Saliba/Gvardiol/Munoz/Livra/Konsa
    Salah/Mbeumo/Rogers/Sarr/Murphy
    Isak/Mateta/Marmoush

    1. Oasthouse FC
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Solid moves, especially for free

      Or you could do Livra instead of saliba so you have saliba for 38

      1. Sho-kun
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        not enough money for that

  5. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    If early team news has both savinho and kdb starting, would you still do savinho > kdb or save ft?

    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      I'd save and reassess in 37. Savinho against Southampton could haul.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        Cheers Drizzle

  6. Oasthouse FC
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Isak and Rogers to Cunha and KDB (-4)?

    I do have some fear about losing isak due to his high ownership, but really not feeling their last 3 fixtures. Think cunha scores more, especially if JSL is out.

  7. WVA
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Really don’t like my team but G2G?

    Sels
    Gvardiol Dias Munoz
    Salah Saka Mbeumo(C) Rogers
    Isak Marmoush Wissa
    Raya Sarr Konsa Saliba

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Similar team, also have Sarr and Rogers right now but want to move Sarr to KDB for a hit

    2. Brimble82
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      12/15 the same here too.
      But you're not happy. So maybe I shouldn't be happy.

  8. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Sarr Mateta to KDB Wissa/Cunha most likely worth a hit? Should have done it last week already...

    1. Oasthouse FC
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      could work, just possibly slightly risky losing palace attackers before the spurs game.

      I have eze, and will be keeping

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Eze seems to be fine, Sarr constantly putting these meaningless numbers tho...

  9. Kno
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Feeling pretty certain about selling Mateta and getting off the palace train. Which one would you prefer in this week?

    A: Cunha
    B: Wissa

    1. Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      A if chasing
      Otherwise B

  10. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    No DGWs and Wolves climb up the table have left my AM plans in tatters. Is Pep now the best option ?

    Raya
    Gvardiol Munoz, Dias
    Salah Sarr, Murphy Rogers
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Areola Saka Konsa Timber

    2FT. 0.7m ITB

    No more DGWs and Wolves climb up the table have left my AM plans for GW36-38 in tatters, so what's my best option now?

    A) Dias & Mateta to Milenković & Wissa, AM Pep
    B) Dias & Mateta to N.Williams (can't afford Milenković) & Cunha, AM Pep
    C) Mateta & Marmoush to Wissa & Cunha, AM somebody else (Nuno or Pereira)

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      C

      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        My suggestion if chasing would be to use a transfer and get best manager each week.

        Iraola can also work. TB against City, Leicester in final week. Can get something against Villa as well, suits their style.

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          I think you've got to go with the most likely winner and will rack up the most goals and cs which is almost certainly City on paper. Its fallen very badly for those saving until the end of the season because the only bonus is for the relegated trio

          Iraola isnt a bad shout actually because they won't be finishing the season higher than 8th and City wont be lower than 3rd before GW37 considering they have Southampton in 36. There might not be anything on the game for City in terms of top 5 and will come quick after the cup final.

  11. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Kdb or haaland?
    Mbeumo or wissa?

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Haaland Will likely not Play.

  12. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Do Munoz to Milenkovic for a -4 or just play Saliba? Or just play Saliba and Munoz?

  13. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Genuine question, what constitutes a good rank?

    I've been playing for years now, but the only rank that's ever mattered to me is my rank within my minileagues.

    I've never really looked at expected ownership, or taken much notice of green / red arrows, just my total points relative to my minileague rivals.

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      before it used to be 10k. I guess top 100k is okay nowadays.

      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Thanks. Looking at where I am, I think I'll continue to not look at my rank hahaha

        1. Brimble82
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          That's what all good vets do!

    2. BIGREDDOG
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I remember when the game had like 2 million members in 2010ish. Top 10k was a good rank then, top 0.5%. I'd say top 0.5% is still an elite rank now. Which is around top 50k now. I wonder how many one-week teams there are though.

  14. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    When to use TC?

    A) On Marmoush vs. SOU this GW
    B) On Haaland vs Bou in gw37 (if fit)
    C) On Saka vs. SOU in gw38

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      C

  15. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    FH team is harder than I imagined

    Pickford

    Kayode Gvardiol RAN

    Mbuemo KDB Schade Doku/Foden

    Cunha Evanilson Wood

    Any good?

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Its a tough week to predict fixture outcomes outside of City, Forest, Brentford. Man Utd & Spurs probably rotate but I dont rate West Ham at all outside of Bowen. Palace might not be a bad shout though especially as Spurs are away tonight.

  16. darkmatt3r
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. J Murphy
    B. Rogers
    C. Kerkez
    E. AWB

  17. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    The Arteta experiment running out of track?

    Three years without world class number 9, Jesus was always a backup.

    Thinking he can do a Pep & win with midfielders, he was wrong.

    Continue with experiment or time for a new one?

    1. KeanosMagic
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      United have been running that experiment since Van Persie.
      Arguably we have been more successful than Arsenal in this time in terms of number of trophies, but it has not been a nice watch!

      Arsenal desperately need a good striker. I'm surprised they didn't get one. They could have got Toney, I think he would have been great

  18. simong1
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    I'm 25 points ahead of the chaser in my ML. See our teams below. What move would you suggest and why?

    A) Sarr > Bowen
    B) Roll FT
    C) Other transfer?

    My team:

    Raya
    Gvardiol - Munoz - Kerkez
    Salah - Eze - Sarr - Mbuemo - KDB
    Isak - Marmoush

    GK - Evanilson - Livra - Kiwior

    His team:

    Henderson
    Gvardiol - Saliba - Konsa
    Salah - Eze - Mbuemo - Saka
    Isak - Marmoush - Wood

    GK - Murphy - Burn - Digne

    1. KeanosMagic
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Bowen move looks good, but who is your 3rd striker?
      Also consider Shade?

      1. simong1
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        I have Evanilson as my 3rd striker. Unsure whether to bench him this week or not

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          He's always struck a home-run whenever I've benched him. Villa defence unconvincing. I'm playing him the final 3 if fit. Also agree the comment about Schade, maybe for Murphy benching Wood.

  19. suddenorgan
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Sels (Raya)
    Gvardiol Kerkez Ait Nouri (Livra, Sess)
    Salah Mbeumo Kluivert Barnes (Rogers)
    Isak Cunha Marmoush

    2FT, Kluivert/Barnes/Rogers to KDB?

  20. Legohair
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Mateta to
    A. Wood
    B. Wissa(own Mbeumo)

    1. KeanosMagic
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I think Wissa has better fixtures to the end of the season

  21. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Bench/order right?

    Sels
    Virg Gvardiol Williams
    Salah KDB Eze Mbeumo
    Isak Evanilson Marmoush
    (Raya Rogers Livra Munoz)

  22. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Protecting a lead currently.

    The Haaland news (being back) is potentially bad news for me.
    Would you lose Salah to get him if we hear he starts?

    The moves would probably be Salah and Marmoush to Eze/Shade and Haaland for a -4

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Not sure why you folks losing your s, Haaland won't start imo

  23. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    To go with Salah or not on a FH?

  24. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Would you have Haaland in your FH team?

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Only if he's leaked to start.

  25. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    Worth bringing KDB for -4? will probably captain him also. Rogers would be out

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I'm not sure they need him to beat Soton. FA final in a week, then 3 days later last home game. This Soton game is perfect to give minutes to some players that haven't played recently. Just my opinion.

  26. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    My gk combo is Raya/Fab.

    I still have a FH chip left so gotta do a gk transfer. Nothing else to do so thinking might as well be this week and play?

    If so who would you go for?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      With this limited info, sure go with a GK transfer. Target teams with high CS odds so Sels or Ederson

  27. roughywidiw
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    1FT
    5.4 ITB

    Jose Sa
    Munoz Kerkez Gvardiol
    Salah Murphy Mbeumo Bowen
    Marmoush Isak Wissa

    Henderson Semenyo Burn RAN

    Should I play BB?

    Thinking of transferring out Murphy as I expect Gordon to start the final GWs

    Who should I bring in?

    KDB, Palmer, Rogers, Eze, anyone else?

    1. HODGE
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Kdb

  28. simong1
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Play Sarr (tot) or Evanilson (AVL)?

You need to be logged in to post a comment.