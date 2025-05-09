FPL Gameweek 36 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

There will be plenty of Gameweek 36 team news to dissect on Friday as a whopping 18 Premier League managers face the media.

All the injury updates will appear in this ‘live’ article, which will be regularly refreshed during the day.

For the headline news from the two pressers held on Thursday, check out this piece here.

GAMEWEEK 36: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 36: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday’s FPL Press Conferences! 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

🔴 9am – Slot

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🦊 11.15am – van Nistelrooy

⭕️ 1pm – Arteta

🧿 1pm – Maresca

🍒 1.30pm – Iraola

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

🚜 1.30pm – McKenna

👹 1.30pm – Amorim

🌳 1.30pm – Nuno

⚒️… pic.twitter.com/X7pIgZhCWr — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) May 9, 2025

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot has said that Conor Bradley will start this weekend, so Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s prepenultimate match as a Liverpool player looks set to be as a substitute.

Slot first only hinted that Bradley would be recalled in Gameweek 36.

“If Conor would have been available for Chelsea, he would have started already against Chelsea – but he wasn’t, so there’s a fair chance that he will start.” – Arne Slot

But the Dutchman went one further later in the presser, confirming that would be the case.

“I already said that Conor is going to start because I think he needs playing time as well to get some games under his belt to be better prepared for next season.” – Arne Slot

As for the rest of Liverpool’s line-up, Slot was asked if last week’s defeat affected his plans to continue to give his squad players chances in the run-in.

“I think there are a lot of influences on the decisions I make and one of them is also definitely losing a game of football. So, I’m not looking forward to losing all four of them. But there are more things going into a line-up than only losing or only rotating, giving the chance to other players.” – Arne Slot

There were no questions on injuries but Joe Gomez (hamstring) is thought to remain out.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe opened his presser with an ambiguous team news update.

“We’ve got a couple of players that we are looking at and assessing and we’ll see how they are from the weekend but apart from that, we’re okay. We’ve trained well this week, I’ve been pleased with the group. “You may [ask who they are] but let’s keep it under wraps and see if they make it!” – Eddie Howe

Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar are two names that may be concerns after their Gameweek 35 withdrawals. Howe previously said he was hopeful that both players were only suffering from cramp.

Later in Friday’s press conference, Howe was asked specifically about the pair and gave a pretty terse response.

“Yeah, doing pretty good.” – Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar

Elsewhere, the Newcastle boss hinted that Joelinton (knee) may yet feature before the end of the season.

“Saw Joe yesterday for the first time in a while. He’d been away getting treatment and returned to Brazil briefly but he’s been back in Barcelona for another injection. I think he’s feeling pretty good. Whether we see him before the end of the season, I’m not sure.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton

Howe was then asked about Anthony Gordon, who hasn’t started since Gameweek 27.

“He is [desperate to start], he’s pushing. Just in terms of his general training performance, I think this is his best week physically. He had an issue obviously that he picked up with England and it’s taken him a while to get back to full fitness. It was a nasty injury. But he’s looked good, I thought he did well when he came on against Brighton. He adds a different dimension to our game, directness in running, very front-footed player. So, let’s wait and see. “I think there’s an understanding from Anthony that he hasn’t been fully fit. We’ve had discussion and communication, of course, and I try to do that with all the players. Naturally I know now that he feels good within his body and he probably feels ready to start. That’s a decision I have to make”. – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

“Even though we were picking the same team for a run of games, there are always decisions to make, especially with the quality of the squad that we have. But ultimately, you have to try and pick on what you see, and then there’s the rhythm and the relationships in the team that have been good. You’ve got to be careful not to change something that doesn’t need changing.” – Eddie Howe

Lewis Hall (foot) and Matt Targett (hamstring) are on the injury list, while Jamaal Lascelles (knee) is only just back in training after a long spell out.

Sven Botman has been on the bench in the last two matches after his own medium-term lay-off.

“He is definitely getting there. Most importantly, he’s had a sustained run of training injury-free, looking good. That’s always a great thing for us and for Sven. I think he feels confident in his body again, which again is hugely important after the couple of injuries that he’s had. He’s a huge player, as we know, he’s got stand-out qualities. Yeah, he’s close.” – Eddie Howe on how close Sven Botman is to starting

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Kaoru Mitoma (heel) should return this week but Solly March (knee), who like Mitoma missed out against Newcastle United last Sunday, is out for the season.

“We have to start with Solly. So, unfortunately, he will be out for the rest of the season. Hopefully, he will be back for the pre-season. “Kaoru is back on the pitch, he trains with the team, so he will be an option for tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Joao Pedro serves the final game of a three-match ban following his straight red card in Gameweek 33.

Georginio Rutter (ankle), James Milner (hamstring) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) remain out.

“Georgie is doing rehab so he won’t be an option for tomorrow but hopefully we will see him in this season. “James Milner, he’s back on the pitch, not with the team but with the rehab coaches.” – Fabian Hurzeler



