Scout Notes May 5

FPL notes: Talisman Bowen, Schar, Trippier + Mitoma injury latest

Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) and Alexander Isak (£9.6m) were both on the scoresheet on Sunday, as we look back on two more Gameweek 35 fixtures.

This time it’s West Ham United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Newcastle United.

BOWEN IMPACT

Jarrod Bowen played a pivotal role for West Ham again on Sunday, as he cancelled out Wilson Odobert’s (£5.3m) opener to rescue a point.

The 28-year-old, who almost added a second when his glancing header was brilliantly clawed away, has now produced five goals and four assists in 12 matches since returning from injury, a period which has seen him average 6.2 points per start.

Furthermore, since Graham Potter first arrived in the capital, Bowen has directly contributed to 75% of West Ham’s goals when on the pitch, underlining his talisman status.

Another bright spark for the Hammers on Sunday was Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.4m), who chipped in with the assist and was a joy to watch down the right flank, where he linked up well with Jean-Clair Todibo (£4.2m) and Bowen.

“I thought down that right side, we did well. J-C [Todibo] has had a tight hamstring this week so we were worried about him towards the back end of the game. I thought he was doing well. Him, Aaron and Jarrod have got a nice relationship down there I think.” – Graham Potter

Above: West Ham’s average position map v Tottenham, inc Jean-Clair Todibo (25), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (29) and Jarrod Bowen (20)

Niclas Fullkrug (£6.7m), meanwhile, was reinstated up front, and the team did look a bit better with a proper focal point.

Still, having failed to snatch a late goal, West Ham have now failed to win any of their last eight Premier League games, with a trip to Old Trafford up next.

“He linked up well, gave us a focal point at the top of the pitch. The positive for us is that we scored a really good goal. Jarrod [Bowen] attacked the back line well. Niclas played his part in a decent performance, certainly first half, and gives us a longer option as well.” – Graham Potter on Niclas Fullkrug

POSTECOGLOU ROTATES/TEL LIVELY

There were eight changes in total for opponents Tottenham, with plenty rested ahead of Thursday’s Bodo/Glimt clash.

Only three players kept their place – Guglielmo Vicario (£4.8m), Yves Bissouma (£4.8m) and Richarlison (£6.8m) – with alterations across the rest of the team, including a whole new backline.

Dominic Solanke (£7.3m) and James Maddison (£7.4m), who both picked up knocks in midweek, didn’t even make the matchday squad.

“Dom’s improving every day. It made sense not to bring him along today, but we’re pretty confident he’ll be right.

“Madders… less optimistic. We’re still getting some more information, but that could be more of a concern for us.” – Ange Postecoglou on Dominic Solanke and James Maddison

In their absence, Mathys Tel (£5.8m) was Tottenham’s main threat off the left and claimed the assist for Odobert’s opener. He later played a lovely ball to Richarlison which really should have brought another goal, too.

Switched up front for the final 20 minutes, Tel ended the match with some decent underlying stats, ranking first or joint-first among Spurs team-mates for shots (two), crosses (four), dribbles (four) and final third touches (22).

“Again, we’re asking some big jobs of him, playing on the left and then in the centre. He’s constantly learning. A lot of our guys I know will develop into top footballers. They have to go through this process of learning and adapting and understanding the demands of the Premier League and the demands of this football club. We’ve asked a lot of Matty since he’s come in. He’s pretty much played in every game at some point. He’s taken in the information and he understands the role a little bit better, especially out on the left. Again, important for us. These last few weeks we’ve obviously had Sonny out. We’ve needed him to fill that void and I think he’s done that job well.” – Ange Postecoglou on Mathys Tel

“THE SUBSTITUTES WERE VERY GOOD”

Newcastle rescued an important point at the Amex on Sunday, strengthening their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

In an entertaining encounter, the Magpies were awarded three penalties, but two were overturned by VAR.

The final one, however, was correctly upheld, with Isak stepping up to fire home, even with substitute Callum Wilson (£6.9m) on the pitch.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged line-up for this clash, with Jacob Murphy (£5.3m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) providing support from the flanks.

However, when Newcastle needed a spark, Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) stepped up off the bench.

Sent on for the ineffective Murphy on 55 minutes, the England winger took his place on the left and made an instant impact, drawing a foul which appeared to win his side a penalty.

It suggests he could have a big role to play in the run-in, potentially alongside Isak and Barnes, who was Newcastle’s most dangerous player for large periods on the south coast, combining three shots with two chances created.

“The substitutes were very good. They made a big difference and overall, I think we can be pretty pleased.

“Firstly, they’re good players [the subs]. That makes a big difference, but also, they’ve got to come on with the right attitude and they’ve got to deliver what we needed them to do.

“And I thought Anthony [Gordon], Callum [Wilson] and the two guys at the end, Sven [Botman] and Emil [Krafth], all added to our performance. That’s what you’re looking for.” – Eddie Howe

SCHAR + TRIPPIER INJURY UPDATES

On the injury front, Fabian Schar (£5.6m) limped off late on, having previously supplied his fourth attacking return in six matches.

Howe also withdrew Kieran Trippier (£5.7m). Fortunately, however, it only appeared to be cramp.

“I am not 100% sure with Fabby as he was limping. I don’t know if it is cramp or a muscle issue, I need to check.

“Kieran I am pretty sure was cramp.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier

MITOMA “…HOPEFULLY BACK SOON”

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.4m) missed out for Brighton on Sunday due to a heel issue.

In his post match presser, Fabian Hurzeler explained:

“I didn’t have to decide anything because he wasn’t able [to play]. He just has problems with his heel and hopefully he will be back soon.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

With Mitoma unavailable, Yankuba Minteh (£4.8m) started on the wing and struck against his former club, with a brilliant strike into the top corner.

He’s now racked up seven attacking returns across his last 13 appearances for Albion.

Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) returned to the Brighton line-up, meanwhile, having missed Gameweek 34 due to concussion protocols.

  1. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Marmoush owners, anyone considering ditching, even before Southampton?

    Who for?
    I've currently got Isak and Wissa alongside.
    Watkins or Cunha, or hold?

    Open Controls
    1. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I've taken the gamble and ditched him for Haaland. I think there is every chance Marmoush doesn't start against Southampton.

      My alternative was to go with Cunha so I'd get him.

      Open Controls
      1. pablo discobar
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        That's mental. Best he gets v Southampton is 20 mins

        Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I’m probably keeping him for Southampton but ditching/benching after that.

      Open Controls
    3. pablo discobar
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Or wood v Leicester

      Open Controls
    4. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No hesitation from me tbh, he may very well punish me but I don’t like what I see…
      so the only question for me is to whom…either Cunha or Wissa

      Open Controls
  2. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Barnes to kdb for free and capt kdb coming week?

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Could work. According to the article though, Barnes looked good yesterday.

      Open Controls
      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        He is good but just lack luck. I can also do salah to kdb. No issue

        Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  3. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Guys I’m chasing ML leader by 30 points (he has no AM). Best move?

    A. Glasner > Pep (AM)
    B. Murphy > KDB

    Areola
    Gvardiol, Munoz, N.Williams
    Salah, Mbeumo, Bowen, Rogers
    Isak, Marmoush, Mateta

    (Raya, Murphy, Livramento, Saliba)
    4.5 ITB, 1 FT

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Easy B for me

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Agree, B

      Open Controls
    3. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Thanks both! Probably should have mentioned that he also has KDB so may need to change things up a bit.

      Marmoush, Mateta > Cunha, Wissa (-4) possibly?

      Open Controls
      1. C0YS
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Yea, I don't think keeping Barnes instead of copying the KDB pick is the right decision to get ahead.

        The way I'd look at it is: you have the AM advantage and can also get ahead thanks to good captain picks & other high-performing assets you have that he may not, while negating his KDB differential vs you. Bringing in Wissa for -4 may also not be the worst idea in the world.

        Open Controls
        1. Bleh
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Cheers bud, that’s very helpful. Leaning towards Mateta > Wissa now. We have very similar teams already so need to go for smart differentials at this point I think.

          Open Controls
          1. C0YS
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Completely understand where you're coming from and Wissa is a fantastic pick. I would only caution you against avoiding strong picks (in KDB's case - vs soton, about to leave City, in form, objectively great footballer, and arguably nailed).

            Good luck with your end of the season!

            Open Controls
  4. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Murphy and Isak to KdB and Wissa for free?

    Chasing good fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Looks good, though Isak could punish at any point. I’m guessing you already know that though 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Yes I do, getting a sanity check!

        Open Controls
  5. C0YS
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Playing BB this week and WC next week. Best transfer(s) for the 1 week?

    1. Sarr (tot) -> Bowen (mun)
    2. Isak (CHE) -> Wood (LEI)
    3. Both for -4

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      4. Isak -> Wissa (ips)?

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I like 1. 3 if chasing.

      Open Controls
      1. C0YS
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Appreciate it. Am ahead by 6 points and have 2 chips vs 0 for my ML rival, but leaning towards the -4 hit to grow the lead and go up the OR ladder.

        Wood or Wissa?

        Open Controls
  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    59 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (12 teams)

    Current safety score = 39
    Top score = 54 by Gary Whitaker

    https://prnt.sc/Ld3JS5lCJIwW

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
  7. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Sarr points predictions please, the higher the better!

    Open Controls
  8. No Price Changes
    TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    53 mins ago

    Looks like no price changes.

    Open Controls
  9. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Any chance of a Lacroix no-show?

    Open Controls
  10. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Crazy to consider Diallo v WHU at home?

    Could haul big! Have a spot for him served me well

    Open Controls
  11. Mozumbus
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    For the rest of the season, no chips left
    Mateta to
    A. Wood
    B. Wissa
    C. Cunha
    D. Keep

    Open Controls
  12. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    3FT with 5.6 ITB and planning to BB this week. Was thinking of ditching Newcastle/Palace assets but think Palace could do ok away to Spurs. 

    A - Marmoush, Mateta & Livra  > Cunha, Wissa & RAN
    B - Marmoush, Mateta & Murphy > Cunha, Wissa & KDB
    C - Other suggestion? (Wood/Williams?)

    Sels
    Gvardiol - Konsa - Milenkovic
    Salah - Mbeumo - Rogers - Murphy
    Marmoush - Isak - Mateta

    Raya - Sarr - Munoz - Livra 

    Open Controls
  13. The Night Trunker.
    • 1 Year
    just now

    The trouble with this site is that it crawls with fleas and bed bugs that wrap themselves up in communal blood suckling brain deadness.
    Love it though tbh and would not do without it so thanks all for all the contribution.
    I am just here to win FPL one day.
    And if I did I wouldn't give a feck anyway.
    Loves ya's. Sound site .
    X

    Open Controls

