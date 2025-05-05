FPL notes: Talisman Bowen, Schar, Trippier + Mitoma injury latest

Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) and Alexander Isak (£9.6m) were both on the scoresheet on Sunday, as we look back on two more Gameweek 35 fixtures.

This time it’s West Ham United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Newcastle United.

BOWEN IMPACT

Jarrod Bowen played a pivotal role for West Ham again on Sunday, as he cancelled out Wilson Odobert’s (£5.3m) opener to rescue a point.

The 28-year-old, who almost added a second when his glancing header was brilliantly clawed away, has now produced five goals and four assists in 12 matches since returning from injury, a period which has seen him average 6.2 points per start.

Furthermore, since Graham Potter first arrived in the capital, Bowen has directly contributed to 75% of West Ham’s goals when on the pitch, underlining his talisman status.

Another bright spark for the Hammers on Sunday was Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.4m), who chipped in with the assist and was a joy to watch down the right flank, where he linked up well with Jean-Clair Todibo (£4.2m) and Bowen.

“I thought down that right side, we did well. J-C [Todibo] has had a tight hamstring this week so we were worried about him towards the back end of the game. I thought he was doing well. Him, Aaron and Jarrod have got a nice relationship down there I think.” – Graham Potter

Above: West Ham’s average position map v Tottenham, inc Jean-Clair Todibo (25), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (29) and Jarrod Bowen (20)

Niclas Fullkrug (£6.7m), meanwhile, was reinstated up front, and the team did look a bit better with a proper focal point.

Still, having failed to snatch a late goal, West Ham have now failed to win any of their last eight Premier League games, with a trip to Old Trafford up next.

“He linked up well, gave us a focal point at the top of the pitch. The positive for us is that we scored a really good goal. Jarrod [Bowen] attacked the back line well. Niclas played his part in a decent performance, certainly first half, and gives us a longer option as well.” – Graham Potter on Niclas Fullkrug

POSTECOGLOU ROTATES/TEL LIVELY

There were eight changes in total for opponents Tottenham, with plenty rested ahead of Thursday’s Bodo/Glimt clash.

Only three players kept their place – Guglielmo Vicario (£4.8m), Yves Bissouma (£4.8m) and Richarlison (£6.8m) – with alterations across the rest of the team, including a whole new backline.

Dominic Solanke (£7.3m) and James Maddison (£7.4m), who both picked up knocks in midweek, didn’t even make the matchday squad.

“Dom’s improving every day. It made sense not to bring him along today, but we’re pretty confident he’ll be right. “Madders… less optimistic. We’re still getting some more information, but that could be more of a concern for us.” – Ange Postecoglou on Dominic Solanke and James Maddison

In their absence, Mathys Tel (£5.8m) was Tottenham’s main threat off the left and claimed the assist for Odobert’s opener. He later played a lovely ball to Richarlison which really should have brought another goal, too.

Switched up front for the final 20 minutes, Tel ended the match with some decent underlying stats, ranking first or joint-first among Spurs team-mates for shots (two), crosses (four), dribbles (four) and final third touches (22).

“Again, we’re asking some big jobs of him, playing on the left and then in the centre. He’s constantly learning. A lot of our guys I know will develop into top footballers. They have to go through this process of learning and adapting and understanding the demands of the Premier League and the demands of this football club. We’ve asked a lot of Matty since he’s come in. He’s pretty much played in every game at some point. He’s taken in the information and he understands the role a little bit better, especially out on the left. Again, important for us. These last few weeks we’ve obviously had Sonny out. We’ve needed him to fill that void and I think he’s done that job well.” – Ange Postecoglou on Mathys Tel

“THE SUBSTITUTES WERE VERY GOOD”

Newcastle rescued an important point at the Amex on Sunday, strengthening their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

In an entertaining encounter, the Magpies were awarded three penalties, but two were overturned by VAR.

The final one, however, was correctly upheld, with Isak stepping up to fire home, even with substitute Callum Wilson (£6.9m) on the pitch.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged line-up for this clash, with Jacob Murphy (£5.3m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) providing support from the flanks.

However, when Newcastle needed a spark, Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) stepped up off the bench.

Sent on for the ineffective Murphy on 55 minutes, the England winger took his place on the left and made an instant impact, drawing a foul which appeared to win his side a penalty.

It suggests he could have a big role to play in the run-in, potentially alongside Isak and Barnes, who was Newcastle’s most dangerous player for large periods on the south coast, combining three shots with two chances created.

“The substitutes were very good. They made a big difference and overall, I think we can be pretty pleased. “Firstly, they’re good players [the subs]. That makes a big difference, but also, they’ve got to come on with the right attitude and they’ve got to deliver what we needed them to do. “And I thought Anthony [Gordon], Callum [Wilson] and the two guys at the end, Sven [Botman] and Emil [Krafth], all added to our performance. That’s what you’re looking for.” – Eddie Howe

SCHAR + TRIPPIER INJURY UPDATES

On the injury front, Fabian Schar (£5.6m) limped off late on, having previously supplied his fourth attacking return in six matches.

Howe also withdrew Kieran Trippier (£5.7m). Fortunately, however, it only appeared to be cramp.

“I am not 100% sure with Fabby as he was limping. I don’t know if it is cramp or a muscle issue, I need to check. “Kieran I am pretty sure was cramp.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier

MITOMA “…HOPEFULLY BACK SOON”

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.4m) missed out for Brighton on Sunday due to a heel issue.

In his post match presser, Fabian Hurzeler explained:

“I didn’t have to decide anything because he wasn’t able [to play]. He just has problems with his heel and hopefully he will be back soon.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

With Mitoma unavailable, Yankuba Minteh (£4.8m) started on the wing and struck against his former club, with a brilliant strike into the top corner.

He’s now racked up seven attacking returns across his last 13 appearances for Albion.

Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) returned to the Brighton line-up, meanwhile, having missed Gameweek 34 due to concussion protocols.



