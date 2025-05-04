53
Scout Notes May 4

FPL notes: Arsenal slump, Timber injury + Semenyo benched

53 Comments
Continuing with the Gameweek 35 inquest, now we look back on Arsenal 1-2 Bournemouth.

ARTETA GOES STRONG – TO NO AVAIL

At least there’s ‘something to play for’ in Gameweek 36…

Mikel Arteta had a big team selection call to make for Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth: go strong and get the win needed that effectively secures UEFA Champions League qualification next season or rest some of the regulars ahead of Wednesday’s crucial return leg with Paris Saint-Germain.

In the end, Arteta and Arsenal went right down the middle.

The Gunners boss pretty much named as strong a team as he could – but it was ultimately all for nothing. Bournemouth came back from a goal down to scoop all three points, with Bukayo Saka (£10.4m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) and others getting 80+ minutes with little to show for it.

It wasn’t wall-to-wall bad. Arsenal were bright-ish in the first half, with Declan Rice (£6.2m) bombing into some threatening positions and giving the hosts the lead. Saka was denied an assist when Martinelli skewed wide, while Leandro Trossard (£6.8m) – playing up front – should have done better with a header.

Just after the break, all four of Saka’s attempts arrived in seven minutes. Two close-range headers (never his forte) were spurned, one shot was blocked, and the best of his efforts was curled narrowly wide. A bit like Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) against Fulham, at least he was in those positions even if the execution was lacking.

benched Semenyo

Above: Bukayo Saka’s shotmap on Saturday

Beyond that, though, Arsenal wilted badly. They had one shot from minutes 57 to 92, running out of steam and ideas.

“Today, in many situations, we have given balls away that are nowhere near the standard that we require, certainly.” – Mikel Arteta

benched Semenyo

Perhaps eyes were on PSG in the second half but a lack of attacking flair has dogged Arsenal for a while. In seven of their last 10 Premier League matches, they’ve scored zero or one goals.

Even looking at 2024/25 overall, they’re way down when it comes to ‘clear shots’ (attempts with only the goalkeeper to beat).

TIMBER INJURY

Arsenal were without Jurrien Timber (£5.7m) on Saturday. This was the fourth time in five matches that he’d not been in Arteta’s starting XI. While rotation was to blame for the others, this time it was injury.

“Confident? At the moment, no, because he wasn’t able to play here and we play in four days.

“I cannot tell you [what the issue is].” – Mikel Arteta on how confident he is Jurrien Timber will be fit for Wednesday

Arteta was also quizzed on Martin Odegaard (£8.2m), who appeared to kick the ground while taking a shot late on.

“I haven’t had a chance yet to speak to the doctor giving me an update on that so I don’t know.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

WHY IRAOLA BENCHED SEMENYO

There weren’t any unexpected injuries for Bournemouth but there were some surprise teamsheet calls.

Julian Araujo (£4.3m) got the nod at right-back, with Andoni Iraola explaining extra pace to deal with Martinelli was the reason for that.

More noteworthy was the decision to bench Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m). That was the first time Iraola had done that this season.

“It was probably not easy to leave Antoine out because he was coming I think from good games but I felt that we needed something from the bench in the second half and we needed the work from Tav, from Dango, from Justin there in behind Evanilson.” – Andoni Iraola

CHERRIES’ STRONG AWAY FORM CONTINUES

Bournemouth have now scored in 15 of their 18 away fixtures this season. Two of the blanks incongruously came against 10-man Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

Fourth in the away table, only Liverpool have scored more on the road.

Their final game on their travels? Manchester City in Gameweek 37…

In eighth place and well in the race for a possible UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot, we can at least be sure that Iraola is going to go strong with his starting XI in the remaining fixtures. Within that, though, is the capacity to shock us like he did with Semenyo.

You can’t imagine anyone coming in for Evanilson (£5.8m), at least. The Brazilian striker made it 15 returns in 25 starts (and a handful of sub appearances) by bundling in the winner on Saturday, having earlier headed a great chance over.

Semenyo owners did end the evening on a high, too, with his long throw nodded in by Dean Huijsen (£4.5m). That’s three goals for the season for the towering centre-half.

53 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Slump? Don't talk to me about slumps - my FPL team has been in one since GW8.

    Open Controls
  2. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Arsenal heading for a 4th or 5th place finish in a two horse race, you heard it here first

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Bottlers.

      Obvious they need world class 9

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        by the time they sign someone decent, they will lose both of their world class CBs

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Arteta’s had 6, say again 6 years to sort that out.

          Without Saliba, Gabriel & Saka they are basically mid table team & the bench last night screams it,

          The keeper has not had a good season either & his size showed yesterday.

          N. Butler-Oyedeji
          B. Clarke
          J. Gower
          T. Setford
          Mikel Merino
          E. Nwaneri
          R. Sterling
          K. Tierney
          O. Zinchenko

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            41 mins ago

            I love dunking on Arsenal, but that bench looks a lot better with the missing Havertz, Calafiori, Gabriel, Jorginho, Jesus, Neto, etc

            Open Controls
          2. No Kane No Gain
            • 6 Years
            29 mins ago

            Hi this comment is silly as listed below havertz Jesus Gabriel and co would make the bench a lot better

            Open Controls
    2. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      You don't think holding hands in the dressing room to feel each other's energy or the, I am sure, rousing team talks by the photographer will be enough to stay in second place? Weird!

      Open Controls
      1. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        20 mins ago

        lol

        Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Typical Arteta football. Keep trusting the process…………

      Open Controls
    4. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why were Odegaard, Saka and Martinelli each being played for 85 or more minutes? Why not rest one or more of them and give the likes of Nwaneri, Sterling and Zinchenko some minutes? Why did Nwaneri only got a few minutes vs PSG even if Odegaard had one of hus worst matched ever and Trossard was ineffectiive as a striker.

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    2 shots on target. 2 goals conceded.

    Vintage Raya. So glad big FPL made him the template pick on the second wildcard 😡

    Open Controls
  4. Sun God Nika
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    BB38 back on the cards
    Reckon there will be a lot to play for

    Based on how close the Top 5 are

    Open Controls
  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    ‘Clear shots’ is an interesting stat. Is it available at a team level in the members area?

    Open Controls
  6. tricpic
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Marmoush to Wood
    Saka to KDB
    Waiting to later in the week, but that’s the plan.

    Open Controls
    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Why Marmoush out?

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Wood Cunha Wissa might actually score some points!

        Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      Marmoush out just before playing bottom of the league is madness

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        It's really not.

        Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      If chasing, Marmoush out is a good option. It's a risk for sure, but he hasn't looked like being close to the points recently. Expect close to 100% EO, but getting in someone like Cunha or Wissa isn't a bad play.

      Not Wood, though. Forest are finished.

      Open Controls
  7. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Arteta is so loved, there is actually nothing good about him. Time to make that change! Enrique would have won the league if given the same amount of time.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Can’t stand Arteta personally

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Iraola would fix the problem?

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      I personally think they should continue to trust the process.

      Open Controls
    4. Pariße
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Questionably slow playing style in the last two years, but this is one of the best coached teams looking at the entire coaching staff.

      What’s let many Arsenal managers down is there never is too much support in the transfer market, always left trailing by not adding one or two really good players just for the competition. Arsenal have had a very small team over the last 3 seasons and this league fumbling is both carelessness and the fact they are so understaffed (just look at the bench).

      Bias shouldn’t deny them the status of one of the best teams in Europe at the moment, but they make it hard for themselves.

      Open Controls
      1. LegendMoon
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        This really isn't true, they have had plenty of support in the transfer market, just happens they have loads of injuries to Havertz, Calafiori, Gabriel, Jorginho, Jesus etc, add Nwaneri, zinchenko, Sterling (on the bench yesterday) and you basically have 2 playable teams. Granted they could do with a striker but personally a new manager is needed more

        Open Controls
    5. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      I wouldn't stand next to you in the dressing room. Your energy is too negative.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Maybe Arteta knows a "vibe healer" that he can hire for the team, light up a few candles and incense sticks while the players sing "koombaya".

        Open Controls
  8. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    On BB this week would you just keep Munoz or sell for another defender for -4?!

    Can afford any defender

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Reply fail below

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Munoz away at Spurs after away European trip has haul written all over it. Sell at your peril.

      Open Controls
  9. Sun God Nika
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    I would keep a attacking def tbf

    Open Controls
  10. Bebeto is for Kinnear
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    Today coul be a massive day for MLs. Many different captains

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      V9 points in the bank. Ch-ching!

      Open Controls
    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      I think this week could decide it

      The end is near

      Open Controls
  11. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Has the season ended early? What's with all the tumbleweeds on here? 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      These damn CCs haven't put out anything in 24h. I have no parroting material to work with.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Most were focused on the Australian election.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        35 mins ago

        Trump lost.

        Open Controls
      2. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        35 mins ago

        Mmmm! Just had sausage & pickle sandwich for lunch. 😀

        Open Controls
  12. Egg noodle
    • 15 Years
    40 mins ago

    kinda hoping that all the other captains to fail now that Saka (C) has disastered.

    What's your predictions for how the captains will do today? I'm thinking Mboo assist, Salah big haul

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Yep, big Salah haul.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Isak 8 points
      Salah 8 points
      Mbeumo 2 points

      Open Controls
    3. mookie
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Isak brace+

      Open Controls
      1. Egg noodle
        • 15 Years
        just now

        hadn't even considered Isak! thought everyone was transferring him out. good luck!

        Open Controls
  13. Boz
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Man City early team news next week will be massive. Savio to KDB on the cards

    Open Controls
  14. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Benchboosting GW36. Assuming everyone fit and well, don't need to touch the defence?

    Virgil to City Def (sot) is the obvious play, but rank is fairly poor so getting a 90% owned Gvardiol isn't exactly going to help.

    Martinez (bou)
    Pope (CHE)
    Williams (LEI)
    RAN (BRI)
    Trippier (CHE)
    Sessegnon (EVE)
    Virgil (ARS)

    Sessegnon (c) is very tempting.

    Open Controls
  15. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    GK
    Gvardiol (Sou) Collins (Ips) Milenkovic (Lei)

    Mbuemo (Ips) KDB (Sou) Bruno (WH) Elanga (Lei)

    Wissa (Ips) Wood (Lei) Cunha (Bri)

    This is what I'm thinking for FH36, I'm not enamored with Bruno, and may punt a Doku or other Man City mid in his place.

    Open Controls
  16. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thinking who to captain next week.

    Mbuemos points Vs bottom teams:

    Leicester : 2(h) and 14(a)
    Southampton : 14(h) and 19(a)
    Ipswich : 15(h) and ?GW36(a)?

    Open Controls
  17. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (12 teams)

    Current safety score = 18
    Top score = Joe Sutton (Tired & Weary) with 28

    https://prnt.sc/Ak4zmOZzQIdW

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
  18. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    2FT's, Merino looks like dropping in less than an hour.

    Merino > KDB

    Y or N

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sorry repost was earlier today

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Apology accepted!

        Open Controls

