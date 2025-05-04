FPL notes: Arsenal slump, Timber injury + Semenyo benched

Continuing with the Gameweek 35 inquest, now we look back on Arsenal 1-2 Bournemouth.

ARTETA GOES STRONG – TO NO AVAIL

At least there’s ‘something to play for’ in Gameweek 36…

Mikel Arteta had a big team selection call to make for Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth: go strong and get the win needed that effectively secures UEFA Champions League qualification next season or rest some of the regulars ahead of Wednesday’s crucial return leg with Paris Saint-Germain.

In the end, Arteta and Arsenal went right down the middle.

The Gunners boss pretty much named as strong a team as he could – but it was ultimately all for nothing. Bournemouth came back from a goal down to scoop all three points, with Bukayo Saka (£10.4m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) and others getting 80+ minutes with little to show for it.

It wasn’t wall-to-wall bad. Arsenal were bright-ish in the first half, with Declan Rice (£6.2m) bombing into some threatening positions and giving the hosts the lead. Saka was denied an assist when Martinelli skewed wide, while Leandro Trossard (£6.8m) – playing up front – should have done better with a header.

Just after the break, all four of Saka’s attempts arrived in seven minutes. Two close-range headers (never his forte) were spurned, one shot was blocked, and the best of his efforts was curled narrowly wide. A bit like Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) against Fulham, at least he was in those positions even if the execution was lacking.

Above: Bukayo Saka’s shotmap on Saturday

Beyond that, though, Arsenal wilted badly. They had one shot from minutes 57 to 92, running out of steam and ideas.

“Today, in many situations, we have given balls away that are nowhere near the standard that we require, certainly.” – Mikel Arteta

Perhaps eyes were on PSG in the second half but a lack of attacking flair has dogged Arsenal for a while. In seven of their last 10 Premier League matches, they’ve scored zero or one goals.

Even looking at 2024/25 overall, they’re way down when it comes to ‘clear shots’ (attempts with only the goalkeeper to beat).

TIMBER INJURY

Arsenal were without Jurrien Timber (£5.7m) on Saturday. This was the fourth time in five matches that he’d not been in Arteta’s starting XI. While rotation was to blame for the others, this time it was injury.

“Confident? At the moment, no, because he wasn’t able to play here and we play in four days. “I cannot tell you [what the issue is].” – Mikel Arteta on how confident he is Jurrien Timber will be fit for Wednesday

Arteta was also quizzed on Martin Odegaard (£8.2m), who appeared to kick the ground while taking a shot late on.

“I haven’t had a chance yet to speak to the doctor giving me an update on that so I don’t know.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

WHY IRAOLA BENCHED SEMENYO

There weren’t any unexpected injuries for Bournemouth but there were some surprise teamsheet calls.

Julian Araujo (£4.3m) got the nod at right-back, with Andoni Iraola explaining extra pace to deal with Martinelli was the reason for that.

More noteworthy was the decision to bench Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m). That was the first time Iraola had done that this season.

“It was probably not easy to leave Antoine out because he was coming I think from good games but I felt that we needed something from the bench in the second half and we needed the work from Tav, from Dango, from Justin there in behind Evanilson.” – Andoni Iraola

CHERRIES’ STRONG AWAY FORM CONTINUES

Bournemouth have now scored in 15 of their 18 away fixtures this season. Two of the blanks incongruously came against 10-man Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

Fourth in the away table, only Liverpool have scored more on the road.

Their final game on their travels? Manchester City in Gameweek 37…

In eighth place and well in the race for a possible UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot, we can at least be sure that Iraola is going to go strong with his starting XI in the remaining fixtures. Within that, though, is the capacity to shock us like he did with Semenyo.

You can’t imagine anyone coming in for Evanilson (£5.8m), at least. The Brazilian striker made it 15 returns in 25 starts (and a handful of sub appearances) by bundling in the winner on Saturday, having earlier headed a great chance over.

Semenyo owners did end the evening on a high, too, with his long throw nodded in by Dean Huijsen (£4.5m). That’s three goals for the season for the towering centre-half.



