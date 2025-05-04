51
Scout Notes May 4

FPL notes: McNeil back among the points + Vardy eyes 200

It’s the Gameweek 35 Scout Notes you’ve all been waiting for: ‘El Crapico’ and the Marcus Bent Derby.

MCNEIL PICKS UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF

Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) returned to the Everton starting XI for the first time this calendar year on Saturday.

He picked up where he left off in 2024, scoring a swerving effort to put the Toffees 2-0 up. Playing off the right, he whipped in some excellent crosses and was back on set plays.

Not the most glamorous of FPL picks, he’s nevertheless keeping pace with some more household names this season:

McNeil

Above: The top 10 FPL midfielders sorted by points per start in 2024/25 (minimum 10 starts)

“Getting Dwight back, first time I’ve had Dwight since I’ve been at the club. I thought he scored a good goal, still lacked a bit of intensity in his play in the first half. I actually thought he got better in the second half. Put in three or four brilliant crosses for us in the second half, which probably, if we’d got on the end of one of them, you know, it might have just seen us over the line really.” – David Moyes

McNeil and Everton still have one more very favourable fixture to come in Gameweek 37, when Southampton visit Merseyside for the Goodison Park farewell.

CALVERT-LEWIN RETURNS

Anyone from 13th down in the Premier League has little to play for now, the four teams in this article included. Expect the unexpected when it comes to teamsheets in the run-in.

David Moyes has already been experimenting with his line-up in recent weeks, doing so again on Saturday.

“We’ve tried some different things to do, as well, to see how players play in different roles.

“It’s the sort of things that a lot of the supporters have been asking about. Iliman [Ndiaye] playing as a 10 and, you know, I want to see more of Carlos Alcaraz, so we’ve given them a good opportunity to show what they can do.” – David Moyes

There’s quite a bit of uncertainty up front, especially. Armando Broja (£5.3m) got starts in Gameweeks 32 and 33, with Beto (£4.8m) back to spearhead the attack in the last two matches. And now Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.4m) is fit (for the time being), emerging as a substitute against Ipswich.

Beto nodded Everton in front on Saturday, one of five shots he had against the Tractor Boys.

“Beto’s done great, gets himself another goal today. So he’s been doing really well, Beto. We’re pleased with him.” – David Moyes

Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.1m) unexpectedly missed out on Saturday but only because of a personal issue.

LEVEL PEGGING

A Julio Enciso (£5.4m) stunner brought Ipswich back into the game out of nowhere, a shot with an xG of 0.02 busting the clean sheets of Everton defenders.

You couldn’t really argue that Kieran McKenna’s side merited a point, however. There was one thunderbolt from each side, and one close-range headed goal apiece too. The visitors even edged the shot count (8-12) and xG race (0.68-1.08, via Statsbomb).

Enciso had a game-high six shots in all, with his goal his fourth attacking return in the last six Gameweeks.

The Tractor Boys are actually top of our Season Ticker in Gameweeks 36-38, so there might be a chance for Enciso and co to bag a few more returns, even if wins are still beyond them.

With McKenna looking towards next season and Liam Delap (£5.6m) expected to leave, you do wonder whether George Hirst (£5.4m) will get another start or two in the run-in. It was Hirst who came off the bench here, indeed, to equalise.

LEAVING PARTY

So, Leicester are slightly less awful than Southampton.

The game dubbed the ‘worst Premier League match of all time’ went the way of the Foxes, who rubber-stamped Saints’ 20th-placed finish.

Both sets of fans booing their own players/manager/board was a statement of how miserable the two sides’ seasons have been.

Jamie Vardy‘s (£5.3m) 11-match drought was finally ended, the veteran striker rolling back the years with a fine finish for his 199th Leicester goal. If you’re looking at ‘personal goals’ for the final three Gameweeks, the departing Foxes stalwart will be aiming to bring up his double century before a summer exit. Really, the Gameweek 37 visit of Ipswich is the only game you’d realistically back him in.

Bilal El Khannouss (£4.8m) was probably the main difference between the two sides, claiming the assist for Vardy’s strike and waltzing through the Saints defence on more than one occasion.

Relegation can sometimes have an unshackling effect on a team but bear in mind that Leicester were already down pre-Gameweek 34 and served up a dismal showing at Molineux. All that Saturday proved was that Southampton are an even smaller fish.

  1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Could do Rashford + Sarr to Mbeumo + Schade (2FT’s), not sure I want to get rid of Marmoush yet with Southampton (a) next

    Open Controls
  2. T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Who's your front 3 for the run in..

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Wissa, Cunha, and Haaland

      You?

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not worried about Haaland’s playing time? No minutes at all this week and only 3 games left to get match fitness up

        Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Currently Mateta, Isak, Marmoush.

      May end up being Wissa, Watkins, Evanilson. Maybe.

      Open Controls
    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      TBD

      Open Controls
    4. BIGREDDOG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      JP, Isak, Marmoush right now

      Open Controls
  3. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Everton Vs Saints in 37, not Leicester!

    I get it though, same difference 🙂

    Open Controls
  4. shaunyjames
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Eze and Mateta to Wissa KDB is tempting, worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I’m doing Eze and Mateta to Bowen and Wissa for free if that helps

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      If you plan to captain KDB then it's worth it

      Open Controls
  5. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Vardy TC locked in for GW37

    Open Controls
  6. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    People are trying to sell Saka.

    Me coming to the realisation that I cant get Saka in for the 38 cap = 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Why not?

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Can't afford him with my team. I'll have to get Rice instead lol.

        Open Controls
  7. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    2 hours ago

    Last Man Standing Update (12 teams)

    Current safety score = 39
    Top score = 54 by Gary Whitaker

    https://prnt.sc/Ld3JS5lCJIwW

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
  8. BIGREDDOG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    You heard it here first - Sessegnon is getting 3 attacking returns before the end of the season

    Open Controls
  9. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Broken top 200k. Woot-woot!

    Sounds underwhelming. But it's top 2%, which sounds better.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Same from 4m gw 10

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        I was 3.5m in gw11. It's been a long ol' slog

        Open Controls
        1. Eightball
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          I had an equally bad start. 3.1m in gameweek 10 but currently 35k. Not sure there is enough gameweeks left to crack the top 10k but we shall see.

          Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Congratulations, also you're definitely in the top 0.1% of the ugliest kit competition in FPL 😉

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        It's fashion, dahling 🙂

        Open Controls
  10. The Red Devil
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Off topic
    Piastri is the level of driver Norris wishes he was

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Norris losing too many places first few corners

      Open Controls
      1. The Red Devil
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        He doesn't have it in crunch moments, piastri is much better

        Open Controls
  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    I really messed up with not using the AM chip earlier - the only teams with table bonus this week: LEI, SOU and IPS.. 😀

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I'd put it on Leicester and hope for the best. Unless you want a safe team, that's still like 12 points or so.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Will probably just go for goals with Forest or something
        3 decent fixtures in a row

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          I must secretly hate NFO. Every week I am kind of hoping for an NFO collapse lol. Its not personal, just too many people own NFO players, especially their defence.

          Open Controls
          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            I haven't owned Chris Wood once this season!

            Open Controls
    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Me too - thought we’d get another double!

      Open Controls
    3. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Any thoughts about Amorim?

      Open Controls
    4. Buck The Trent
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Put it on Moyes and only got a measly 6 points at home to IPS. Fulham losing & other results this week also means no table bonus either !

      Thinking to do -4 to Frank or Nuno!

      Open Controls
  12. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Forgetting Table bonus for a second - who’s the best pick for wins and goals for next 3 weeks AM:

    A) Pep (sou, BOU, ful)
    B) Nunez (LEI, whu, CHE)
    C) Ireola (AVL, mci, LEI)

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A by far

      Open Controls
      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Ta

        Open Controls
    2. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Any thoughts about Amorim? Two potential bonus games

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        United don’t know how to win in the league

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Transfer in for that last fixture maaaybe

        Open Controls
  13. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    On BB 36 would you do Palmer to KDB or Murphy and Isak out for Wood and KDB -4 and keep palmer to the end?!

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Really tough. Prob keep Palmer!

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      Palmer > KDB

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  14. humar816
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Anyone save their AM chip for the last 3 GWs? What are your plans I’m struggling bc there’s no table bonus options this week

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      35 mins ago

      Sadly yes. Think I’ll just go Pep for 3 weeks and focus on player changes

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      33 mins ago

      A few seem to have the same issue above.

      Open Controls
    3. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably just going Pep for all 3 weeks. Not really seeing any other great options. I only have 1ft and don't really want to be using a transfer on the manager either.

      Open Controls
  15. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which striker has impressed the most this Gameweek?

    Haven’t watched all the games but it’s Cunha for me…

    I plan to also get Wissa but mate told me his performance wasn’t convincing although he’s always scoring

    Open Controls
  16. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Isak without pens the last 10 Gameweeks looks like the most overpriced striker in the game…great season but out for Cunha

    Open Controls
  17. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    5 mins ago

    1FT. £3.3m ITB. AM active.

    XV pre changes =
    Areola (mun)
    Gvardiol (sot) Konsa (bou) Munoz (tot)
    Salah (ARS) Mbeumo (ips) Sarr (tot) Rogers (bou)
    Isak (CHE) Wissa (ips) Marmoush (sot)
    (Raya (liv), Tielemans (bou), Saliba (liv), Bradley (ARS).

    Anything better than;
    AM: Pep
    1 FT:
    A) Bradley -> Milenkovic. Then play over Konsa
    B) Tielemans -> Elanga. Then pls over Sarr

    Open Controls

