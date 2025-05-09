66
Pro Pundits May 9

Lateriser on Saka, Triple Captain + Gameweek 36 plans

66 Comments
In his latest article, two-time Indian Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion Lateriser debates which attacking players he should buy and sell when using two free transfers in Gameweek 36.

Lateriser final four Gameweeks

From a decision perspective, it’s all a bit in the air for me right now and that does feel odd. Generally speaking, I am fairly decisive but I feel like these calls might be made in the final minutes before the deadline.

I hope that writing this article and talking to you, plus myself, will help bring clarity to these choices.

To assess things, let’s look at things from an odds perspective, using the help of Solio Analytics and Rob T.

These 20 teams are sorted by projected goals until the end of the season.

Lateriser 28

GAMEWEEK 36 TEAM REVEAL

 

1



1

That’s all from me now. If you want more, check out the podcast I did with Pras and Zophar on this week’s The FPL Wire.

66 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Skout
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    A) Mateta to Wood
    B) Mateta to Wissa
    C) Sav to KDB
    D) Something else

    Areola
    Gvardiol Konsa Munoz
    Salah Mbeumo Rogers Sav
    Isak Marmoush Mateta

    Raya Sarr Bradley Kiwior, 4.7 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Buck The Trent
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  2. Bobby_Baggio
    • 14 Years
    2 hours ago

    Evening all. 3FT and 2.6m ITB. Have AM transfer to make too - currently on Moyes.

    Areola
    Munoz - Gvardiol - Saliba
    Salah - Murphy - Mbeumo - Sarr
    Marmoush - Isak - Mateta

    (Raya) - Rogers - Konsa - Livra

    1) Mateta > Wissa
    2) Mateta > Cunha
    3) Sarr > Bowen
    4) Salah > KDB
    5) Mateta + Sarr > KDB + Evanilson

    Open Controls
    1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I like 5. Nice balance of risk and upside.

      Open Controls
  3. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    On FH

    A.Bowen, Eze
    B. Salah, Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. Lecky Legs FC
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Sels,
    Gvardiol, Milenkovic, Munoz,
    Salah, Mbuemo, Sarr, KDB,
    Isak, Mateta, Marmoush,

    Raya, Murphy, Kiwor, Livramento,
    1FT, 3.7 ITB.

    Would you...
    A) Roll
    B) Mateta to Wissa/Cunha
    C) Isak to Wissa/ Cunha
    D) Both for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Lecky Legs FC
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    130 pts behind the ML leaders so I know I’m not going to win it with three GW’s to go but definitely going to take risks what risks would you take to finish as high as possible? £1.4 ITB & 1FT

    Sa
    O’Brien Munoz Williams
    Barnes Bowen Palmer Salah
    Isak Mateta (VC) Wissa (C)

    Subs:Glasner,Aroela,Rodgers,Livramento & Sensesi

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Salah > KDB
      Isak > Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. Lecky Legs FC
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Ooof I like it will sleep on it thanks mate

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby_Baggio
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Could backfire with Haaland maybe getting 20mins but equally differential

          Open Controls
        2. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Salah to KDB makes little sense as a risk. KDB is the most bought player this week so the differential upside isn’t there. He’s overall ownership is slightly misleading given how much of the game is dead teams by GW36

          Open Controls
  6. Ninjaa
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Who to play/bench

    1. Murphy ( H Chelsea )
    2. Sarr ( A Spurs)

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Play 2

      Open Controls
  7. lauren2223
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    1FT £1.1ITB
    Areola
    Gvardiol RAN Munoz
    Mbeumo Salah Bowen Rogers
    Isak Marmoush Mateta
    AM (35-37) Glasner

    Raya Livra Murphy Kiwior

    Any thoughts/ideas?

    1 - Mateta -> Wissa
    2 - Rogers + Isak -> KDB + Wissa -4
    3 - Salah + Mateta -> KDB + Wissa -4
    4 - Any of above + another -4 to change AM
    5 - Anything else

    Open Controls
    1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  8. Shake n Bake
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Aside from FPLMaineRoad on twitter, are there any other credible sources for leaked Man City lineups before the deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      FPLToni has a paid for Patreon for leaks iirc

      Open Controls
  9. NZREDS
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Trying to work out the best use of my 2 FT’s.

    A) Sarr / Rogers + Saliba -> KDB + Aina and play Mateta

    B) Just Mateta -> Wissa and save 1 FT (would have to start both Sarr and Rogers)

    Open Controls
    1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A I think.

      I’m playing at least one of Rogers and Sarr, possibly both. But I only have 1FT and already have KDB. I like the moves.

      Open Controls
  10. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Raya (Verbruggen)
    Konsa-Muñoz-Gvardiol (Livra-Saliba)
    Salah-KDB-Rogers-Sarr (Trossard)
    Isak-Marmoush-Wissa

    1FT 1.7 itb

    Don’t want to use a transfer on back line at this late stage. ML wrapped up so only playing for a decent OR now.

    1. Salah/KDB > Palmer/Mbeumo/Bowen
    2. Sarr/Trossard to Elanga/MGW
    3. 1 and 2 for a hit
    4. Roll
    5. Any other suggestions.

    Any input appreciated as ever.

    Open Controls
    1. Lav
      • 8 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    any chance cunha is benched before the end of the season? still cant decide between him and wissa lol

    Open Controls
    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      Isn’t it irrelevant, Wissa is bang in form and has the better fixtures so is the better pick regardless of any minutes risk for Cunha

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        56 mins ago

        when you put it this way 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        55 mins ago

        Wissa is only marginally in better FPL form. 34 vs. 32 points in last four matches (i.e. since Cunha back).

        Open Controls
        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          52 mins ago

          Raw points isn’t a very good indication of form. 15 points at home to Leicester skews that analysis. Wolves don’t play Leicester again.

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            Okay what about the larger sample of the season where Cunha is 2 pints ahead of Wissa, having started two fewer games?

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              13 mins ago

              2 points, damn may be drunk

              Open Controls
            2. Runnerboy31
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              9 mins ago

              I’m not claiming Wissa is a better player than Cunha. I’m claiming he has stronger fixtures and the form to go with it.

              I can understanding going for Cunha. But it you are even slightly concerned about his minutes it becomes a no brainer for me.

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Cheers all . I think I'll go with the Châteauroux man . Gl

                Open Controls
  12. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Which is better ?
    A- Mateta > Wissa
    B- Mateta > Wood
    C- Mateta & Isak >
    Wissa & Wood for -4
    The third Striker is Marmosh

    Open Controls
    1. Goat
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Lav
      • 8 Years
      just now

      S

      Open Controls
      1. Lav
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Fail, supposed to be A

        Open Controls
  13. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Got my calculations all wrong

    Open Controls
    1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      This could have been posted at any point this season.

      Open Controls
  14. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Chasing in my ML, expect the folks to mostly bring Wissa and (c) Mbeumo, my current differentials are Bowen and Sarr.
    Would you go Mateta Sarr to Cunha KDB? Maybe even (c) KDB over Mbeumo?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      It would be for -4

      Open Controls
    2. Goat
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes I would do that.

      I am going Ait Nouri & Cunha with KDB (C).

      29 points to make up

      Open Controls
    3. Lav
      • 8 Years
      just now

      For -4, yes

      Open Controls
  15. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Play 1:

    A) Munoz
    B) Livra
    C) Van den Berg

    Open Controls
    1. Lav
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I think all concede, so A given attacking return potential

      Open Controls
  16. Lav
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    BB active. Is a -4 or -8 needed?

    Ederson
    Ruben Milenkovic Murillo*
    Salah Mbuemo Bowen Eze
    Isak Marmoush Wissa

    Pickford Murphy Kerkez Livra

    Open Controls
  17. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Would you hold team or make a transfer- if so let mo kno

    Henderson
    Munoz Milenkovic Gvardiol
    Salah De Bruyne Mbeumo (c) Sarr
    Watkins Isak Marmoush

    Raya Murphy Livramento Kiwior

    Open Controls
    1. TOLV TUMS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think it looks great - it's a bit template if you're chasing but otherwise super solid

      Open Controls
  18. TOLV TUMS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Madness to go Haaland this week? For whatever it's worth The Guardian's predicted team lineups for SOU has EH starting and Marmoush on the bench; also stands to reason (I think anyway) that SOU would certainly be a gentle re-introduction into life as an elite PL striker... I'm chasing in my ML and right now have him as my (C) in my latest draft. Someone talk me out of it! Or don't!

    Open Controls
    1. penguin_patch
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would if I could afford him without taking hits. I feel like Southampton is the ideal team to reintroduce him and, even if he doesn’t start, there’s a good chance he’ll get something off the bench. I’ve gone De Bruyne myself but feel like Haaland is a better long term punt!

      Open Controls
      1. TOLV TUMS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thank you! It's going to be a -4 for me, which I'm fine with - the diff payoff is potentially mega if he hauls. And if he doesn't, I'm still chasing regardless, so I think I'll live a little this weekend...

        Open Controls
  19. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    play raya or vert? cheers

    Open Controls
    1. TOLV TUMS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      benching Raya this week personally (fielding pope)

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  20. peco12
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    New player here, and I still have my Assistant Manager chip. Is this week a good time to use it, or do you have any other advice?

    Open Controls
    1. TOLV TUMS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      It runs for three consecutive weeks, so this week, yes

      Open Controls
      1. peco12
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks mate, any recommendations?

        Open Controls
        1. TOLV TUMS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Probs Pep

          Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's the final week you can use it and probably Pep

      Open Controls
  21. penguin_patch
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Which keeper would you start?

    A) Raya (vs LIV)
    B) Areola (vs MUN)

    Open Controls
    1. TOLV TUMS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. BurlingtonDriftersFC
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I have same 2 keepers an am going B.

      Open Controls
  22. JohnnyB10
      15 mins ago

      Bring Wood and Ederson for minus 8? (Henderson and Mateta out) I’m chasing like 50 points. Already brought Schade as a punt 🙂 Don’t have Gvardiol, no Forest defense, my other keeper is Raya. Munoz/Livra/Nouri/Wan Bissaka/Digne is my current defense. Any thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. TOLV TUMS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Chasing by a good bit as well - I wouldn't take a hit for a keeper personally, the likelihood of recovering the return just isn't great (even against SOU) - I picked up Schade as a makeweight for Haaland, which I know will be a differential between myself and the manager I'm chasing - anything like that in your wheelhouse?

        Open Controls
    • Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Am chasing
      Will u do rogers to elanga for -4
      No point getting kdb since everyone is doing so

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.