Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 36?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers brace themselves for another testing decision when it comes to assigning a captain, with a trio of targetable fixtures catching the eye ahead of Gameweek 36.

All eyes focus mainly on Brentford and Man City assets, facing Ipswich Town and Southampton, respectively. A certain Norwegian sharpshooter is potentially back on the menu.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of delivering a big haul.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT), and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 13:30 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) disappointed scores of managers who entrusted him with the armband in Brentford’s 4-3 win over Man United.

However, the Cameroon international did return an assist for headline-hogging Kevin Schade (£5.2m) to nod home his second of the contest.

While Thomas Frank’s Bees registered 2.8 expected goals (xG), Mbeumo cut a peripheral figure, failing to muster a single shot on target with just one chance created.

This performance has done little to dissuade our electorate ahead of Brentford’s visit to Ipswich Town, with Mbeumo securing the most votes – over 36%.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne (£9.5m) continues his bittersweet farewell tour of the Premier League in style.

Man City’s outgoing Belgian is certainly on form, with his decisive goal in Man City’s slim 1-0 win over Wolves garnering his second double-digit return in his last four matches.

Against Wolves, however, De Bruyne’s underlying numbers flattered to deceive. No chances created and a single shot registered just 0.47 non-penalty involvement.

De Bruyne is backed by just under one-quarter of our voters ahead of Man City’s trip to Southampton.

Omar Marmoush (£7.6m), Yoane Wissa (£6.7m) and Chris Wood (£7.1m) are a long way further back than the leading two in the poll.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES