Captain Sensible May 9

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 36?

37 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers brace themselves for another testing decision when it comes to assigning a captain, with a trio of targetable fixtures catching the eye ahead of Gameweek 36.

All eyes focus mainly on Brentford and Man City assets, facing Ipswich Town and Southampton, respectively. A certain Norwegian sharpshooter is potentially back on the menu.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of delivering a big haul.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT), and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 13:30 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) disappointed scores of managers who entrusted him with the armband in Brentford’s 4-3 win over Man United.

However, the Cameroon international did return an assist for headline-hogging Kevin Schade (£5.2m) to nod home his second of the contest.

While Thomas Frank’s Bees registered 2.8 expected goals (xG), Mbeumo cut a peripheral figure, failing to muster a single shot on target with just one chance created.

This performance has done little to dissuade our electorate ahead of Brentford’s visit to Ipswich Town, with Mbeumo securing the most votes – over 36%.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne (£9.5m) continues his bittersweet farewell tour of the Premier League in style.

Man City’s outgoing Belgian is certainly on form, with his decisive goal in Man City’s slim 1-0 win over Wolves garnering his second double-digit return in his last four matches.

Against Wolves, however, De Bruyne’s underlying numbers flattered to deceive. No chances created and a single shot registered just 0.47 non-penalty involvement. 

De Bruyne is backed by just under one-quarter of our voters ahead of Man City’s trip to Southampton.

Omar Marmoush (£7.6m), Yoane Wissa (£6.7m) and Chris Wood (£7.1m) are a long way further back than the leading two in the poll.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

  1. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    51 mins ago

    🙂

    Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Not sure I have the balls to (c) KDB over Mbeumo even if I should while chasing in my ML

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Same here, mins risk scares me off

      Open Controls
    2. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      If you cap Mbeumo, you'll still be chasing in ML. If you cap KDB and he blanks, you'll still be chasing in ML. Nothing to lose really.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        The thing I could chase with differntials while not (c) one

        Open Controls
  3. Udogie-style
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    Is Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade overkill? Thinking of getting Schade in for Rogers, as don't really like the look of him on my BB.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Nothing wrong with stacking against relegated team

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not at all, but it's quite a few eggs in one basket. Is Bowen a better/safer pick if you already have Mbeumo & Wissa, say for Murphy/Sarr (mf's with possible limited mins)

        Open Controls
  4. tim
    • 15 Years
    39 mins ago

    1ft

    Martinez
    Neco Gvardiol Munoz
    Salah Rogers Mbeumo Savinho
    Mateta Marmoush Watkins

    Raya Sarr Kiwior Livra

    Mateta to Wissa or what?

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes sounds good or to wood

      Open Controls
    2. DL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I have a v. similar team, and I did Savinho --> Bowen.

      But I also needed to free up a Man City slot to bring in Pep as AssMan (my protest against the stupid chip is just to play it on whoever is most likely to win their last three matches).

      Can't decide whether to start Martinez/Raya, or Sarr/Rogers.

      Open Controls
  5. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Bring in KDB or Doku?
    Dokus minutes seem more secure?

    Open Controls
    1. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Really?!

      Open Controls
    2. nolard
      • 10 Years
      just now

      you are overthinking

      Open Controls
  6. Mane Mane Mane
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Who are the best players to target for the next two gameweeks only

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      NFO MCI BRE

      Open Controls
  7. TAnderson
      26 mins ago

      Always wondering who’s injured? https://www.premierleagueinjuries.com — saves me every FPL week.

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Is this your own website?

        Open Controls
      2. iFash@FPL
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Lovely. Ose!

        Open Controls
    • Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Play Kerkez (AVL) or Munoz (tot)?

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I fancy Munoz v Spurs. AVL have been tight at the back of late. Spurs not so much.

        Open Controls
    • Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      Feel like my transfer this week ends up being a GK. I’m £0.1 short of Rogers to Eze, can’t think of anything else.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Just play Rogers. Save FT?

        Who's the GK transfer?

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Raya or Areola.

          Open Controls
    • Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Is this crazy move for a BB this week?

      Murphy + Diaz + Isak --> KDB + Palmer + Evanilson -4

      Sels
      Milenkovic - Gvardiol - RAN
      Salah - Mbeumo - Bowen - Palmer - KDB
      Marmoush - Wissa

      Kepa - Livra - Robinson - Evanilson

      Open Controls
      1. My name is Maradona
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        I'd hold on to Isak instead of transferring to Evanilson. Not too sure about Palmer, but maybe Eze is a better option.

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          yeah fairs. thinking is that Villa just lost their best player so good for Bou as a whole, and Chelsea is actually a decent defence against New (likely cagey game for UCL)

          Palmer is more of a punt for the rest of the GWs, as theyve got Mun and Not left

          Open Controls
      2. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        1 Isak goal could kill these transfers

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          yeah true, but Isak has looked quite off it for some time because Barnes make so many runs centrally.

          Another move would be like Murphy + Diaz --> KDB + Elanga for free, but makes the rest of the GWs look less attractive

          Open Controls
      3. In sane in de bruyne
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
        1. In sane in de bruyne
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Not crazy! Yes, as in do it

          Open Controls
    • My name is Maradona
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      -4 for Bowen or Eze for the next 2 GW's?

      Captain Mbuemo, Wissa, or KDB?

      Open Controls
    • DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      OK, what say thee to the below for a -4?

      A. Saka > KDB
      B. Savinho > Elanga or Bowen

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    • Hitthewall
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Which option?
      A) Rogers -> Elanga and bench Saka
      B) Play Saka and save FT

      Open Controls
    • YoungPretender
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wissa or Wood? Penalties swaying me towards Wood…

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Wood this GW but wissa until the end of the season I think

        Open Controls
    • AD105
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Best capitan?

      A) KDB
      B) Mbeumo
      C)Wissa

      Open Controls

