3pm team news: Haaland + De Bruyne start, Marmoush a sub

Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) kicks off with four fixtures at 3pm BST, including the match that dominated pre-deadline discussion on site: Southampton v Manchester City.

The rumours were true about Erling Haaland starting, with the Norwegian set for his first appearance since Gameweek 29.

And the pre-deadline speculation about a benching for Omar Marmoush and a start for Kevin De Bruyne were also spot-on.

In total, Pep Guardiola has made five changes to his line-up today.

Haaland, Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, James McAtee and Phil Foden come in, with Marmoush, Nico O’Reilly, Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku and Ilkay Gundogan ousted.

As for Southampton, their three changes see Welington, Tyler Dibling and James Bree replace Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning and Ross Stewart.

There’s just one alteration across the two sides at Portman Road, where Ipswich Town take on unchanged Brentford.

Axel Tuanzebe replaces Luke Woolfenden for the hosts.

At Molineux, Vitor Pereira brings in Goncalo Guedes for Jeanricner Bellegarde in his only tweak.

Brighton and Hove Albion are missing Lewis Dunk, so in comes Adam Webster. Tariq Lamptey and Yasin Ayari also replace Jack Hinshelwood and Simon Adingra.

Finally, at Craven Cottage, there are five changes across the two sides.

Andreas Pereira and Emile Smith Rowe get recalls, with Saka Lukic and Antonee Robinson both missing out. Ryan Sessegnon will move back to left-back.

Ashley Young, Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure replace Nathan Patterson, Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil for the Toffees.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Andersen, Sessegnon, Berge, Pereira, Smith Rowe, Wilson, Iwobi, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda, Cairney, Adama, Vinicius, Cuenca, Willian, King, Diop, Godo.

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Harrison, Doucoure, Alcaraz, Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye, Chermiti, Broja, Coleman, Iroegbunam.

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O‘Shea, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy, Taylor, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Enciso, Delap.

Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Cajuste, Johnson, Luongo, Hirst, Godfrey, Clarke, Boniface.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Mbuemo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Thiago, Mee, Konak, Maghoma, Nunes.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Bree, Downes, Ugochukwu, Welington, Dibling, Fernandes, Sulemana.

Subs: McCarthy, Manning, Wood, Sugawara, Aribo, Smallbone, Stewart, Archer, Onuachu.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, McAtee, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Marmoush, Grealish, Doku, Nico, Gundogan, Savinho, Nunes, O’Reilly.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre, J.Gomes, Munetsi, Cunha, Guedes.

Subs: Bentley, Djiga, Bueno, R.Gomes, Traore, Bellegarde, Sarabia, Mane, Strand Larsen.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, van Hecke, Webster, Estupiñán, Baleba, Wieffer, Minteh, O’Riley, Ayari, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Igor, Cashin, Gruda, Mitoma, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Howell, Adingra.



