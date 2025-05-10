66
Dugout Discussion May 10

3pm team news: Haaland + De Bruyne start, Marmoush a sub

66 Comments
Share

Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) kicks off with four fixtures at 3pm BST, including the match that dominated pre-deadline discussion on site: Southampton v Manchester City.

The rumours were true about Erling Haaland starting, with the Norwegian set for his first appearance since Gameweek 29.

And the pre-deadline speculation about a benching for Omar Marmoush and a start for Kevin De Bruyne were also spot-on.

In total, Pep Guardiola has made five changes to his line-up today.

Haaland, Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, James McAtee and Phil Foden come in, with Marmoush, Nico O’Reilly, Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku and Ilkay Gundogan ousted.

As for Southampton, their three changes see Welington, Tyler Dibling and James Bree replace Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning and Ross Stewart.

There’s just one alteration across the two sides at Portman Road, where Ipswich Town take on unchanged Brentford.

Axel Tuanzebe replaces Luke Woolfenden for the hosts.

At Molineux, Vitor Pereira brings in Goncalo Guedes for Jeanricner Bellegarde in his only tweak.

Brighton and Hove Albion are missing Lewis Dunk, so in comes Adam Webster. Tariq Lamptey and Yasin Ayari also replace Jack Hinshelwood and Simon Adingra.

Finally, at Craven Cottage, there are five changes across the two sides.

Andreas Pereira and Emile Smith Rowe get recalls, with Saka Lukic and Antonee Robinson both missing out. Ryan Sessegnon will move back to left-back.

Ashley Young, Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure replace Nathan Patterson, Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil for the Toffees.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Andersen, Sessegnon, Berge, Pereira, Smith Rowe, Wilson, Iwobi, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda, Cairney, Adama, Vinicius, Cuenca, Willian, King, Diop, Godo.

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Harrison, Doucoure, Alcaraz, Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye, Chermiti, Broja, Coleman, Iroegbunam.

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O‘Shea, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy, Taylor, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Enciso, Delap.

Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Cajuste, Johnson, Luongo, Hirst, Godfrey, Clarke, Boniface.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Mbuemo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Thiago, Mee, Konak, Maghoma, Nunes.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Bree, Downes, Ugochukwu, Welington, Dibling, Fernandes, Sulemana.

Subs: McCarthy, Manning, Wood, Sugawara, Aribo, Smallbone, Stewart, Archer, Onuachu.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, McAtee, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Marmoush, Grealish, Doku, Nico, Gundogan, Savinho, Nunes, O’Reilly.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre, J.Gomes, Munetsi, Cunha, Guedes.

Subs: Bentley, Djiga, Bueno, R.Gomes, Traore, Bellegarde, Sarabia, Mane, Strand Larsen.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, van Hecke, Webster, Estupiñán, Baleba, Wieffer, Minteh, O’Riley, Ayari, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Igor, Cashin, Gruda, Mitoma, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Howell, Adingra.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


66 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Cue a post from FPLNeedsToGetLaid, about how Neale or some bloke didn't say Haaland would start.

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Just checked Man City predicted lineup - Scout predicted 5 out of the 11 starters, with only 3 in their correct formation.

      Scenes.

      Open Controls
  2. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    39 mins ago

    Took a last minute hit for Marmoush > Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Wissa for me

      Open Controls
  3. BIGREDDOG
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Marmoush guaranteed to come on for 20 mins and win the game for City

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      No he's not

      Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Earlier if Foden's (lack of) form continues

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Fixtures create form, this is Fodens day I feel 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Supersonic_
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Hope not. But would be typical. Moved him for KDB today

          Open Controls
  4. Skout
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    How many mins do we think Haaland is getting?

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      60ish I'd say

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      15m till he stubs his toe

      Open Controls
    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Looking forward to the TC missed pen.

      Open Controls
      1. Reddonkeyham 42
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Take that back!

        Open Controls
    4. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      At least 45

      Open Controls
    5. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      2...Pep is just trolling again

      Open Controls
    6. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      60 and subbed for Marmoush

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Marmoush to outscore him!

        Open Controls
    7. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Probably gets subbed after his fourth goal

      Open Controls
  5. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    Haaland won’t last 60

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Latest addition to Generals 59th minute club

      Open Controls
  6. dhamphiir
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Updated

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      A bit quick wasnt it?

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not many chips in play, I have WC active but imagine most of have used theirs now

        Open Controls
  7. Trading Bear
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who scores more:

    (A) Haaland + Sarr

    (B) KDB + Isak

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      I hope KDB + Sarr

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      A because of Haaland quite considerably I’d imagine

      Open Controls
  8. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    30 mins ago

    updated

    Open Controls
  9. marcus2704
    • 14 Years
    29 mins ago

    Cant believe I transferred Marmoush in for a -4. What an idiot!

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Probably not your finest move. You never know he could sub on and return.

      Open Controls
  10. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hopefully my favourite part of this GW isn't checking LiveFPL at the start of the weekend.

    Open Controls
  11. Skout
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    When the game updates does everyone’s team initially show last weeks points rather than ‘0’?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Refresh

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Log out and in again to truly refresh sometimes.

      Open Controls
  12. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    On FH and Haaland C. Was always the play all week and then the team is leaked and everyone has him. Such BS

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Not everyone I guess

      Open Controls
    2. Reddonkeyham 42
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Similar boat but TC Haaland.

      Open Controls
    3. Drexl Spivey
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      If it was always the play the leak was irrelevant.

      Open Controls
  13. Sandy Ravage
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    First time owning Wissa feels good...

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice, I couldn’t afford Mbeumo last week so went for Wissa and Schade, turned out crazily well in the end!

      Open Controls
  14. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Feeling good this week! Played a very belated WC in the challenge team, Haaland, Cunha and Wood upfront.

    Salah, Bruno, Mbeumo and Schade in midfield, WE MOVE!

    Open Controls
  15. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Phew, no one in my ML brought in Haaland

    Open Controls
  16. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Foden to KdB. This transfer will 100% make me cry after the game.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Happiness?

      Open Controls
  17. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Targett and Gillespie sold Murphy.

    Gillespie benched Trippier

    https://x.com/FPLFocal/status/1921192878224691607?t=1cj2PbZcujHPDMemH-5OTg&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Benched Trippier for Bradley on my XI so hope that tips the right way.

      If Trippier is missing this fixture that's a boost for Chelsea.

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Benched Murphy, so I've got that going for me.

      Open Controls
  18. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    16 mins ago

    Farewell Marmoush. We hardly knew ye!

    At least no one else in my works mini league got Haaland in either!

    Open Controls
    1. Drexl Spivey
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Erling mightn't even play 60.

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Or worse still, he might not even get 60 points!

        Open Controls
  19. Better luck next year
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Decent team for GW36?

    Kepa
    N Williams Milenkovic Gvardiol
    Salah KDB Mbuemo(c) Sarr
    Wissa Isak Cunha

    Open Controls
    1. Reddonkeyham 42
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'll let you know in a few hours

      Open Controls
  20. how now brown cow
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Where's O'Brien?

    Open Controls
    1. Reddonkeyham 42
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Left NBC a few years ago

      Open Controls
  21. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Anyone else on Haaland, Wood and Cunha on WC?

    Open Controls
  22. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wasn’t online. Still own Marmoush. Sigh - hopefully it’s one of those games where he comes good off the bench

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Plenty of score for it at least. I'm still worried if he does sub on, no guarantee Mateta does anything useful (again) 😆

      Open Controls
    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Most people kept Marmoush, luckily because the leak was so late most missed the team news, including myself.

      Luckily I had already decided on Wildcarding Haaland in regardless

      Open Controls
  23. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    So many hits, safety score is -1.

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Late news tipped people over

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Most missed it I think in all fairness

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah -12 hits here, just for fun 😛

      Open Controls
  24. how now brown cow
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    My ml cup opponent has captained Rice against Liverpool.

    Exactly the kind of move I laugh at now and somehow comes up trumps.

    Open Controls
  25. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone save TC for Vardy (IPS) in his final home game (GW37)?

    Will be coming in for me as captain

    Open Controls
  26. Babit1967
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Think I’m just going to get rid of bb first game next season - Marmoush & Robinson already a fail.

    Open Controls
  27. Hazardous1221
    • 2 Years
    just now

    I did the stupid impulsive -8. Am I a moron haha?

    Rashford, Marmoush, Isak > Schade, Evanilson, Haaland

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.