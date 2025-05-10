77
Scoreboard May 10

FPL Gameweek 36 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

The Scoreboard has all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats from Saturday’s Gameweek 36 fixtures.

Those statistics include the day’s top teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goal involvement (xGI).

This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and bonus points are from LiveFPL. A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections and therefore could be revised over the next 48 hours or so.

GAMEWEEK 36: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 36: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

Bournemouth0 – 1Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers0 – 2Brighton and Hove Albion
Southampton0 – 0Manchester City
Ipswich Town0 – 1Brentford
Fulham1 – 3Everton

77 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Back line is currently
    Alisson Sels
    Saliba Gvardiol Milenkovic Munoz Sessegnon

    Need to find 0.4m from somewhere to fund Watkins

    Options are (with a view to playing in 38):

    A) Alisson to Kepa
    B) Sels to Kepa
    C) Milenkovic to Huijsen
    D) Munoz to Huijsen

    Which one would you go for?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      i wouldnt waste too much time on defence. can you get funds elsewhere from your attack?

      i would do one of the defender moves if anything.

      Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      If you have a luxury transfer then Alisson to Maritnez should gain you 0.5m

      Open Controls
  2. Well you know, Triffic
    • 14 Years
    59 mins ago

    🙁

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      The face of a Haaland captain who only just now saw the score.

      Open Controls
  3. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    on BB, with Sels, Milenkovic, Elanga, Bowen, Livra, Isak and Salah to come.

    Currently on 30, should be a healthy green right?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Depends on Palace

      Open Controls
    2. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Relies on Forest doing well and other doing less, so a green is within the realms of possibility

      Open Controls
  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    58 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Semi Final Update (6 teams)

    Current safety score = 28
    Top score = Martin Brown with 34

    https://prnt.sc/6LJPuVu7Zx4D

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Gutted I was knocked out of this last week

      Good luck to the remaining lot

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Gvardiol over Konsa vs S'ton a few weeks ago knocked me out. Great run for you.

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Fuming 14th!

      Open Controls
  5. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Bryan should have had at least 1 pen today.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Was watching that match and as an Mbuemo non capper and honestly those Ipswich players couldn't be more annoying

      Every set piece was UFC. Can't wait for these loser teams to go back to championship

      Even Leeds Burnley were better than this

      Open Controls
  6. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Capita czy next week will be like buying a lottery ticket

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      *Capitancy

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Palmer or Watkins, whoever I buy out of those two

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        Yeah Watkins looks good but would have to sell Isak

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 8 Years
          just now

          See how he does tomorrow - been playing shite for his money

          Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      KDB or Mbuemo for me, probably the latter for safety of starts

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        One I consider as well plus Bowen

        Open Controls
    4. Well you know, Triffic
      • 14 Years
      41 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Don’t do that

        Open Controls
        1. Well you know, Triffic
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Brighton high line

          Open Controls
    5. WVA
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Just leave on Mbeumo

      Open Controls
    6. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Mbeumo easy. Fulham's defence looks like its falling apart. Conceded 5 goals from Everton and Southampton, who are not exactly known as attacking powerhouses

      Open Controls
    7. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm half considering Beto!
      Can imagine a big goal fest for the last game at the Goodison

      Open Controls
  7. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Rough with the rough this week!

    Salah, Watkins & Saka
    To
    Haaland (C), Palmer & Bruno (-8)

    Also meant I benched Rogers!

    Bring on next season haha

    Open Controls
  8. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Southampton have long been Man City’s bogey team.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      HB got insider info too.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        HB? I still captained Marmoush, couldn’t resist!

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Harwood-Bellis, was in the City academy. Marmoush scoring at the end there would have been classic FPL. Haaland cap for me.

          Open Controls
        2. The Big Fella
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Why when Southampton have long been City’s bogey team?

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Well, it’s hard to admit, but it’s because I’m a Fool of a Took!

            Open Controls
  9. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Sorloth!!!

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Lord Sorloth to you!

      Open Controls
  10. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    The current top 5 FPL managers has about 3.5m ITB. That has to be a first and a testament to how little price rises matter this season.

    I think FPL without the budgeting is very one dimensional and not as fun as it used to be.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      I guess This is only because Haaland has been so poor this season

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        This basically.

        Open Controls
      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        Tbf no premium player besides Salah has justified their price tag this season. Son, Saka, KdB, Foden, Bruno etc. all been a let down.

        Open Controls
        1. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          13 mins ago

          Palmer after his good start also to add to that list.

          Open Controls
        2. WVA
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Saka had 16 returns in first 16 weeks before injury lol

          Open Controls
          1. Amsterhammer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Yeah but he’s done nothing since game week 14 really. I feel you are proving the other posters point.

            Open Controls
            1. WVA
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              True but only because of an injury, not completely fair to include him

              Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Team values are crazy this year, almost free player compared to start value

      Open Controls
    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Depends on the season. Lot's of good value assets this season. It may not be the same next season. Let's not be 'too' knee-jerky

      Open Controls
  11. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Now Kane has unlocked a Trophy, England will start winning things.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      He's finally got a taste. Now he has the hunger.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yep. With Tuchel too. I find it hard to not see England winning something in the next 6 years or whatever.

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          I find that easy to see

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            lol, we will.

            Open Controls
          2. The Big Fella
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Sadly me too

            Open Controls
  12. WVA
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Team for GW38

    Raya
    Saliba Gvardiol Dias Kerkez
    Salah Saka Mbeumo Bowen
    Isak Wissa
    Fab Marmoush Rogers Konsa

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      If play Konsa over Saliba

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        *I’d

        Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Saliba has Southampton lol

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ahh sorry misread. Though it was next GW.

          Open Controls
  13. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Eze => Mbeumo (free)

    Thoughts please.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Mbuemo has been off it lately tbh, so not so sure

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        just now

        2 attacking returns in two weeks and arguably should have had a pen today - not sure about that

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Nope Eze will be top scorer for rest of season

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        He is playing again 3 days after the FA Cup final and then has Pool in GW38.

        He’s an eze sell for me.

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Don’t say I didn’t warn you

          Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Fine but a bit dull
      He's 90%+ of teams in the top 100k now, so won't help you gain any ground

      Open Controls
  14. WVA
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    35 points off top 100, need some serious luck last few games!

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wow! Can you post the link to your team?

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        612174

        Open Controls
  15. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Those who kept Marmoush, what do you reckon his chances are of starting next GW/FA Cup final?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Pep roulette and not scoring even if he does start so what’s the point?

      Open Controls
  16. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Crappiest of crappy fpl questions:

    Start Kluivert or Murphy in gw 37?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kluivert

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ouch

      Open Controls
  17. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    What happened to Everton O'brien?? Why was he not in the starting 11 or on the bench ?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sounds like some people on here picked him over Mykolenko on WC and cursed him!

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      This guy!
      https://x.com/LFCSkyline/status/1918087945459769597

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Knee injury

      Open Controls
  18. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    The real reason for Man City's failure today revealed:
    https://x.com/FPLOlympian/status/1921195913130672328

    Open Controls

