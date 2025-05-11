11
Dugout Discussion May 11

2.15pm team news: Amad starts, eight changes for Spurs

11 Comments
Three more matches follow on from Newcastle United v Chelsea on a busy day of Premier League football.

Ruben Amorim has made six changes to his starting line-up from the midweek win over Athletic Club.

Altay Bayindir, Luke Shaw, Harry Amass, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo come into the side as Andre Onana, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho make way.

As for the visitors, Graham Potter brings in Vladimir Coufal, Guido Rodriguez and James Ward-Prowse for Emerson Palmieri, Lucas Paqueta and Niclas Fullkrug.

There is just one change across the two teams at the City Ground, with Morato starting for the hosts in place of the injured Murillo.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has rested many of the players who started Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semi-final win away to Bodo/Glimt, with eight changes in total.

Out go Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Yves Bissouma, Brennan Johnson, Richarlison and Dominic Solanke.

In come Antonin Kinsky, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Djed Spence, Archie Gray, Pape Matar Sarr, Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel.

Son Heung-min is back on the bench after missing the last four league matches with injury. 

Oliver Glasner’s two alterations see the injured Adam Wharton and benched Daichi Kamada replaced by Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Yoro, Shaw, Amad, Mainoo, Ugarte, Amass, Fernandes, Mount, Hojlund

Subs: Heaton, Dorgu, Fredricson, Lindelof, Maguire, Casemiro, Eriksen, Garnacho, Obi

West Ham United XI: Areola, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell, Coufal, Rodriguez, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Wan-Bissaka, Kudus, Bowen

Subs: Fabianski, Soler, Paqueta, Fullkrug, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Alvarez, Emerson, Ferguson

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood

Subs: Miguel, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Jota, Yates, Sosa, Danilo, Boly, Abbott

Leicester City XI: Stolarczyk, Justin, Coady, Faes, Thomas, Ndidi, Skipp, McAteer, Ayew, El Khannouss, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Coulibaly, Okoli, Kristiansen, Soumare, Evans, Buonanotte, Monga, Daka

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinksy, Porro, Danso, Davies, Spence, Bentancur, Sarr, Gray, Kulusevski, Odobert, Tel

Subs: Vicario, Romero, van de Ven, Bissouma, Moore, Johnson, Son, Richarlison, Solanke

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Nketiah, Franca, Clyne, Kamada, Esse, Chilwell, Devenny, Kporha

11 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Would be funny If Newcastle finished above Arsenal after it all.

    
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Would be even funnier if Arsenal finish 6th

      
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      after what all?

      
  2. Drexl Spivey
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Suffice to say Forest are going to go apesh!t here.

    
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      MGW hattrick

      
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      just now

      They're not. Cagey 2-1 win.

      
  3. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    What are people doing with Isak? Penalty last week aside, he's been poor value.

    Cunha in?

    
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Watkins or Beto in for him

      
  4. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    #200 incoming

    
  5. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    all eggs in the forest basket

    wood(c) milekovic make or break for the season

    
  6. Glasner Ball
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Come on Palace, lets have a Mateta/Sarr/Munoz haul 🙂

    
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      You spelled Eze wrong

      

