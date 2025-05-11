Liverpool v Arsenal team news: Trent benched, Rice out

Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes to a conclusion this afternoon at Anfield.

Liverpool v Arsenal gets underway at 16:30 BST.

Arne Slot has made six changes from the team that lost at Chelsea last week.

Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Andrew Robertson come back into the defence, with Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz earning recalls further forward.

Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota drop to the bench.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have made two alterations to their starting line-up.

Ben White and Leandro Trossard replace Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, who is not in the matchday squad.

💬 "Him and Jurrien are not fit – Declan couldn't even train so he's injured unfortunately and couldn't make the game."



The boss discusses Rice's absence and Timber dropping to the bench 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/Opn4tmtVLd — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 11, 2025

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Mac Allister, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Odegaard, Merino, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Timber, Zinchenko, Sterling, Calafiori, Butler-Oyedeji, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri

