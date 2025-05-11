364
Dugout Discussion May 11

Liverpool v Arsenal team news: Trent benched, Rice out

Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes to a conclusion this afternoon at Anfield.

Liverpool v Arsenal gets underway at 16:30 BST.

Arne Slot has made six changes from the team that lost at Chelsea last week.

Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Andrew Robertson come back into the defence, with Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz earning recalls further forward.

Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota drop to the bench.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have made two alterations to their starting line-up.

Ben White and Leandro Trossard replace Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, who is not in the matchday squad.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Mac Allister, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Odegaard, Merino, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Timber, Zinchenko, Sterling, Calafiori, Butler-Oyedeji, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri

  1. SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    So how well did you fare with your chips strategy this season?

    I think I maximized mine...
    TC24 - 87 (Salah)
    AM31 - 11 (Howe)
    AM32 - 23 (Howe)
    AM33 - 17 (Arteta)
    BB36 - 27 (Verbruggen, Sarr, Munoz, Kerkez)

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Everything besides woeful BB33 (8 points...) was dreamland stuff

      TC24 - 87 (Salah)
      AM25 - 14 (Emery)
      AM26 - 20 (Glasner)
      AM27 - 20 (Glasner)
      FH34 - 103pts

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      The chip that you haven't stated is the only one that has worked out for me

      Lost out on 27 points by TCing GW25 rather than 24.
      10 point BB in GW33
      96 point FH in GW34
      AM36 - 5 (Pep)
      AM37 - ?
      AM38 - ?

      1. SomeoneKnows
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Ooops forgot about the FH...

        FH34 - 92

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          75 points more (less what my AM's) than me just on weeks chips were used (that roughly the difference between 100k (my rank) and 20k

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      TC GW2 51
      FH 29 (had ,triple Newcastle Triple Palace Triple Liverpool (Trent and Hall injries at that time, didn't help, though.)
      AM 31 -10 (Frank)
      AM 32 2 points (Glasner)
      AM 33 15 (Glasner )
      BB36 8 points
      WC35 has been a huge gain though, Green arrows by a distance. rather than WC30/31
      GW34 was awful. Only 71 as i didn't go Cunha
      Pretty awful

      I think Livra/Murphy covered Howe (Glasner was looking so good when Eze scored the 3rd lol at Man City or Sarr didn't miss a sitter 2 minutes before that). In retrospect, the best time was 24:26. (Would have gone Moyes-Emery-Glasner) as I had 3 Liverpool and would not have taken out Gapko for Slot

    4. Thicksolidtight
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nowhere near as good as that. I think you did maximise all of them. What's your current rank? I maximised TC and had a good free hit but my AM and bench were mediocre, not disastrous but not great either

      1. Thicksolidtight
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        My AM was nearly beautiful before Crystal Palace capitulated to Man City

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Same. I was going to get a bag of crips and a can of beer and relax after 25 minutes. Sarr missing that sitter before Eze goal was offside.

          Shame Lacroix and Richards were not fit for those two games, but we were keeping them at bay by passing side to side and letting them cross. Kamada jumped in on KDB i think, and it fell apart, as the midfield couldn't protect the defence (as Lerma was playing for Guehi suspension, and Lacroix couldn't train because of concussion proticoles (he wasn't concussed, he was subbed as we were down to 8 men against Brighton, as Taylor wouldn't let him back on the pitch, so Glasner thought sod it, get Ward on- they still had 11 at the time) Richards only started training Friday, after 2 weeks out.

          Not excuses, just stating what state the team was in. The midfield HAD to protect the defence in that game and then Newcastle way, was going to be hard, as two away games up north without the chance to train, made Newcastle game a bit gash

      2. SomeoneKnows
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        19,670 according to LiveFPL

        1. Thicksolidtight
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Wow, well done

  2. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    The maximum number of points Pool can now get barring massive goal difference changes would only have placed them third in the PL last season.

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      butterfly effect though

      if pool had not the league im sure they wouldnt have lost to chelsea of all teams. possibly won today too

    2. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Timing

  3. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    How many points would you say is too many to overcome in a minileague, with 2 games left, no chips and just the 1FT?

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      25

      1. Les Bleus
        • 13 Years
        47 mins ago

        Disagree. That's one captaincy haul

        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 11 Years
          44 mins ago

          Opponent is likely to have a captain too. About 25 is just what I think is realistic

          1. Les Bleus
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Yeah you're probably right. I meant more if you have a differential captain but that really happens once in a blue moon.

    2. Les Bleus
      • 13 Years
      47 mins ago

      70+

    3. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      depends on how many players both have but realistically anything over 40 becomes very hard. 50+is nearly imposiible

      1. Old Man
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Agreed. 40 will be tough enough. Whoever is leading can take defensive hits to nullify their oppo's main threats.

        1. Silecro
          • 7 Years
          just now

          That can easily backfire. For example main threat my rival has over me is Eze, but I really dont feel like getting him now with FA cup final, wolves then Liverpool. And there is every chance he sells him for like Palmer to try to catch me

    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Depends how different your teams are and who you/they captain.

    5. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Possible depends on leader if his got any chips/RFT
      & how similar your teams are.

      Worth a punt on different captain

    6. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      I WC'd 35

      ML leader slipped from 7k to 20k this week. 30 points behind. Keeping Haaland as a differential now

      We have 7 players different.

  4. RoysCallerAnne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    49 mins ago

    No fan of another team has the right ro call LFC fans shameful or pathetic for booing Trent

    Because no other teams fans know what it's like to be an LFC supporter.
    These same fans staunchly defended Trent against the relentless narrative about his defending. These same fans defended Trent with his shameful treatment by England. These same fans roared loudest when Trent took the greatest corner kick of all-time to win a champions league. These same fans have every right to express themselves whatever way they would like to in this moment right here, right now

    Tainting your legacy and forgoing the opportunity to be club captain of your hometown team is a big emotional ask for forgiveness
    That's what he's done, for better or worse. Yes, he's helped win lots of big trophies but he got his send off and appreciation vs Spurs at Anfield

    But the murals will be painted over and the legacy will never be same as that of a Gerrard, Dalglish or Hansen.

    Emotions can't be criticised. They're what make Liverpool, Anfield and the fans unique and it's what makes LFC Britain's greatest ever football club

    No player bigger than this club, of all clubs

    YNWA

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      *YAWA

    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Total b******s.

    3. Indpush
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      I'm sorry to see him go. That said, I've enjoyed immensely, watching him play and on many occasions shine. Exciting player to watch play with a great crew.

      Not a Liverpool fan. Just a fan of great play.

    4. Old Man
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      Disagree. He's devoted jis footballing life to them since he was 7. Yes, he has been very well treated, but why cannot a man have further ambitions beyond his first club? He finished his contact and Real have called. He's be bonkers to run it down.Good luck to him.

    5. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Remove the blinkers then try again

    6. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Spoken like a true scouser 😉

    7. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      I'm not a (RED) or Liverpool supporter but Sorry to see TAA go - a brilliant/one off player who has
      been part of a wonderful Premier League Winning team/squad & involved in everything the
      game has in trophies won.

      No criticism aim any Liverpool supporter that decides want to boo one of their own, its a shame
      as you say "appreciation vs Spurs at Anfield" not continue until season finished.

      I get the emotions - only fault I feel is Liverpool Directors/Managers not get TAA to sign 2-years out
      so as his doing now leaving his beloved Liverpool (which hurts) the super reds would get money.

      I still look at Manchester United & Liverpool as the greatest footballs clubs

    8. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Ok so Trent is not bigger than the club. Why does that make him scum?

      1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          2 mins ago

          Because this melt says emotions can’t be criticised

      2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        😆

      3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          9 mins ago

          Save the speech’s for Malcolm X

        • x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Booing your own player is pathetic no matter how many cringy paragraphs you want to churn out

      4. Gamst - Up (?) the Rovers
        • 15 Years
        41 mins ago

        Do you guys have any advice on AM for the remain two GWs?

        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 11 Years
          39 mins ago

          If consider Potter for next GW

          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 11 Years
            38 mins ago

            I’d

        2. KeanosMagic
          • 3 Years
          37 mins ago

          Relegated teams looking much better if you are chasing!

          1. Gamst - Up (?) the Rovers
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Not chasing, so risk isn't necessary.

        3. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          37 mins ago

          I'm on Frank and reasonably happy to stick
          But Potter for table bonus could be good

        4. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          36 mins ago

          I've gone Moyes and Nuno the last two weeks which has failed miserably. Was thinking Moyes next week but Potter is a decent shout.

        5. Messiah Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          30 mins ago

          I will continue with Glasner. Don’t want to waste a transfer.

      5. Tsparkes10
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        Glasner, Eze and Munoz

        1. Tsparkes10
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          🙂 lucky with Munoz off the bench for Murillo though hehe

      6. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Sell cunha or Isak this week?! For Watkins

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          1-0 down and Cunha 59 mins sub doesn't look particularly great, they don't have anything to play for either

          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            I was thinking that but if he starts against palace 3 days after the final he could be gold

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              Valid point to hold Cunha. He probably still starts and Larsen back should help but probably expect 60-70 mins

              1. No Kane No Gain
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Cheers so would you hold cunha and sell Isak for Watkins

      7. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Areola with a 8-pointer after United recorded 2.28xG is ridiculous! (didn't watch the game and started Raya over Areola)

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          You really didn’t start Areola…like no BB even?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            Nope, both had the same CS odds 17%. Just backed the better defence this season and the team that still have something to play for.

        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Apparently Areola did a brilliant point blank save late on, so all credit to him.

        3. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          We have Garnacho and Hojlund up front, what did you expect

      8. Messiah Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        31 mins ago

        Wissa Marmoush Isak

        Marmoush doesn’t look like starting next couple of GWs. Who to get for him

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Marm should start based on Pep quotes

          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 6 Years
            just now

            What were the pep quotes

      9. Bucket_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        36-4 points from 11.

        36 points on my bench.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          Luckily you BB36...

      10. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        How you can serious raise skill vs luck in this game lol my Mateta Sarr Trippier vs his Eze Burn, or KDB Haaland scoring the same as Salah Saka, it’s up to football gods really

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          If it's not skill, it's luck or vv

          Just can't take a fantasy, virtual game too seriously

      11. Indpush
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        Wondering who might chime in. Who to bench?

        Sarr and Mateta (H to Wolves), Enzo (H to Mun), or Isak (A to Arsenal)?

        Mbuemo, Martineli, KDB, Sarr, Enzo
        Isak, Matteta, Halland

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          27 mins ago

          Isak to Watkins and bench Mateta?

          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 11 Years
            26 mins ago

            No point in benching Mateta as he has Liverpool away in GW38

            1. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              20 mins ago

              You assume he has money in the bank

              1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                • 11 Years
                20 mins ago

                Yeah don’t we all?

              2. Indpush
                • 7 Years
                16 mins ago

                0 ITB Used it all to take a minus 4 and C Haaland. So you can see I could use some help. Hahaha

            2. Indpush
              • 7 Years
              19 mins ago

              I have my bus team setup with Mateta on the bench. 🙂

              I'd prefer to not make a transfer to use two transfers in 38 with BB.

        2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 11 Years
          26 mins ago

          Mateta

        3. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          20 mins ago

          Matteta to Watkins if funds available

        4. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          IF you have to, play 352

          1. Indpush
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yes 3 5 2

            I guess I'll sit Mateta. I like Isak at home vs Everton. If no injuries, most likely moving Mateta and one other on for 38, if it allows me to pick up a couple of players worthwhile because I'm using my BB then.

      12. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        I can do Mateta to Watkins with 0.1m itb

        Shall I just do it.

        Is there even any mid week football to worry about prior to Friday?

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Do it yeah

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            May as well wait till tomorrow

            No predicted rises and Matera fell recently I think

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              2 days ago

              https://x.com/FPLStatus/status/1920652967293636992?t=KndA_n5vfHNYaKvN7QGutg&s=19

              *Mateta

        2. Eightball
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I wouldn't do it right now unless you have to. Who knows what news we might get before the next deadline.

      13. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Very annoyed with myself. First time this season I've deviated from my own game and tried to nullify the rival (Cunha in for a hit) and that backfired massively, dropped from 5k OR to 10k OR, and rival cut my lead from 70 to 54.

        I believe its best not to catch his 3 differential (one of them is Eze) but continue to play my own game and what happens, happens

      14. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        ML rival has a pretty similar team. He plays very predictable and safe and will likely do Marm > Watkins. Should I avoid Watkins and get Beto instead?

        1. HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          You trailing by a lot?
          I need to catch ML leader so just sold Isak for watkins and captained him. And also starting marmoush and hoping he wont.

      15. OptimusBlack
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        I have Haaland Isak and Mateta
        Really thinking to -4
        Mateta Isak >
        Watkins Wissa or Vardy
        *get Vardy as a punt

      16. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Sell Marmoush or Isak for Watkins?

      17. Eightball
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Martinez
        Gvardiol N.Williams Munoz
        Salah KDB Mbeumo Eze Bowen
        Wissa Cunha (AM: Pep)

        Bench:
        Raya - Mateta - Livramento - Kiwior

        1FT 0.8m ITB

        A) Switch AM to someone else
        B) KDB to Palmer
        C) Roll. Likely to do KDB to Saka and Mateta to Evanilson in 38

      18. Bob_the_builder
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Brought in Vardy to captain him next week for his final home game. Let's see how it goes. Didn't turn out to well the last time I did something similar with David Silva.

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Should I do similar with KDB?

