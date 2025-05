The deadline for Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be at 18:00 BST (UK time) on Friday 16 May.

That’s a little earlier than usual, due to there being two Friday night fixtures.

There’ll be no more Saturday deadlines this season, with all 10 Gameweek 38 fixtures kicking off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 25 May.