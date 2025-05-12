66
Scout Picks - Bus Team May 12

FPL Gameweek 37 early Scout Picks: Watkins one of three Villans

It’s Monday evening, so it’s early Scout Picks time – in this case, it’s for Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this selection, we choose a first draft of our regular picks. We will then finalise and publish them much closer to Friday’s deadline.

ABOUT THE SCOUT PICKS ‘BUS TEAM’

FPL notes: Mbeumo haul, “magician” Damsgaard + awful Leicester

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, midweek fixtures and the pre-match press conferences will help shape those finalised Scout Picks.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 37 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 37 fixtures sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker

If you’re getting a bit of deja vu, that’s because this week is all a bit Gameweek 35.

Two of the bottom three facing each other? Check. Everton hosting the other relegated club? Check. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United distracted by an upcoming UEFA Europa League clash? Check. Crystal Palace and Manchester City going into their league fixtures off the back of an FA Cup tie? Check. Concerns about post-title rotation at Liverpool? Check.

It makes for a tricky Scout Picks selection, then, with not too many stand-out fixtures to target.

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL notes: Watkins Gameweek 32 hope, Rogers strikes again 2

Ollie Watkins‘ (£8.9m) status as the most-bought player of Gameweek 37 is as much to do with the opposition as his own credentials. Spurs, as mentioned above, are in Bilbao for a season-defining game five days after the trip to Villa Park. They’ve long since tuned out of the Premier League, losing seven of their last 10 games and failing to keep a clean sheet since Gameweek 25.

A caveat to this fixture is that Ange Postecoglou is expected to name a stronger starting XI, having rotated wildly in recent weeks.

“I think [the first XI] need to get obviously some game time between now and then, which where that happens, look, unlikely tomorrow because I think what we do know about Thursday night, playing on an artificial pitch takes a lot out of the players, it’s fair to say they were sore.

“I remember when we played Tamworth, we actually got a couple of injuries in the game straight after that, I think, because of the surface. So we’ve got to be really careful about tomorrow’s game, but next Friday it’s a bit different. I think we’ve just got to make decisions we think [are right], ultimately we want to be in a great condition come the final of Europa, so we’ll use that.” – Ange Postecoglou, speaking on Saturday about pre-final rotation

Still, just how committed a Spurs team is going to be, even a strong one, for a dead rubber is questionable.

Watkins, at least, is here on his own merit. No longer under threat from Marcus Rashford (£6.6m), assuming the loanee is still out, the Villa forward has frequently delivered when he has been on the pitch.

Above: Watkins’ average of 13.7 minutes per FPL point is second only to Alexander Isak (£9.5m) among current first-choice strikers

Representation from Brentford’s potent attack is likely, too. The Bees have scored four goals in each of their last two home games, while Bryan Mbeumo (£7.5m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.5m) average 7.5 and 6.5 points per start respectively against sides beneath them in the table.

The match-state may be to the advantage of Thomas Frank’s side, too. Fulham have to win to stand any of finishing eighth (and possible UEFA Europa Conference League qualification), which could really open the game up for Mbeumo, Wissa and Kevin Schade (£5.2m).

Fulham have also lost four of their last five matches (even their one win against 20th-place Southampton was a close run thing) and they’ve kept one clean sheet in 14 games. Mbeumo will be eyeing up those set-piece weaknesses, too.

Everton at home to Southampton probably presents us with the best chance of a clean sheet this weekend. Simon Rusk’s patented 9-0-1 formation may be designed to make Saints less trounceable but it doesn’t do much for the threat at the other end: since he took charge in Gameweek 32, the strugglers’ total of two goals in five matches is the lowest in the division.

A Scout Picks appearance for Michael Keane (£3.8m) would be something to behold but on the off-chance Jake O’Brien (£4.5m) is fit again, we’ve sided with Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.8m) for now.

Above: No club has allowed more set-piece goals than Southampton this season, which will interest Michael Keane and co

IN CONTENTION

Is Wood a sell in FPL with tougher fixtures ahead?

Sticking with Everton, there’s a decent chance of one of their attackers making the Scout Picks cut. Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) averages 5.4 points per start this season and has picked up where he left off before his injury, while Beto (£4.8m) has eight goals to his name in 2024/25 despite making only 13 starts.

But having seen Southampton’s backs-to-the-wall display on Saturday, you wonder how frustrating they’re going to make the Goodison farewell.

“I think as a team, I’ve aspired to make us harder to beat and we’ve done that. We’ve done that well.” – Simon Rusk, speaking ahead of Gameweek 36

Over the last four Gameweeks, they’re the best Premier League team for big chances conceded (BC below)!

Speaking of farewells, it’s Jamie Vardy‘s (£5.3m) swansong at the King Power Stadium. You probably couldn’t have picked a better fixture for his goodbye: at home to Ipswich Town, who are on the league’s longest clean-sheet drought (17 matches). Vardy has already returned against the Tractor Boys this season. Can we resist a sentimental pick for old times’ sake? Not in this bus team, we can’t.

Turning attention back to the teams facing Spurs and Man Utd, there are other candidates tussling to join Watkins in our XI.

With Marco Asensio (£6.1m) slightly going off the boil of late and Rashford and Youri Tielemans (£5.5m) injured, Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) is leading the charge to accompany Watkins. Two goals in 2025 isn’t brilliant but he’s kept things ticking over with five assists since the March international break.

Five clean sheets in eight games also could tempt us into a Villa defensive pick, with Spurs on the Basque beaches.

Ruben Amorim, like Postecoglou, may get some more rhythm-boosting minutes into his regulars on Friday. But a half-strong-ish team succumbed to yet another limp defeat in Gameweek 36, the fourth time in seven league matches that United have failed to score.

Marc Cucurella (£5.4m) has been rattling by at over a shot a game since his reinvention as an attacking full-back in December, and he very nearly scored his fifth goal of 2024/25 on Sunday. He’d be our pick of the Chelsea backline if we go there, but choosing an attacker from the Blues might not be so straightforward.

Cole Palmer (£10.5m) is the obvious shout but after seemingly rediscovering his icy mojo against Liverpool, there was a quick thaw on Sunday. Chelsea will be without Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m), too, so you wonder how Palmer and the Blues will fare given their previous struggles without the Senegalese striker. Pedro Neto (£6.1m) is a possible alternative after briefly shining as a ‘nine’ a few months ago.

With Nottingham Forest faltering and without a clean sheet in six, FPL’s form midfielder, Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m), could even make the Scout Picks for the fourth time in five Gameweeks. 20-goal Chris Wood (£7.1m) is a shout in the same fixture.

THE LONGER SHOTS    

FPL Gameweek 29 Scout Picks: Forest triple-up + Haaland

Regarding Manchester City and Crystal Palace, it’s not so much ‘long shots’ as proceeding with caution for now. Both sides have an FA Cup final to come before their Gameweek 37 fixture. Crucially, that trip to Wembley is after the FPL deadline – so we can’t react to minutes, injuries or form, not to mention next Monday’s pre-match pressers, when weighing up the expected game-time of the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (£9.6m), Erling Haaland (£14.8m), Omar Marmoush (£7.5m), Eberechi Eze (£6.9m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m).

City really need the three points for their UEFA Champions League pursuit, of course, so Pep Guardiola isn’t going to stick out the kids against Bournemouth. Josko Gvardiol (£6.5m), encouragingly back at left-back in Gameweek 36, should at least be assured of a start, providing he isn’t wounded at Wembley. Meanwhile, Daniel Munoz (£5.2m) has never been benched by Oliver Glasner – in any competition!

There’ll also be a bit of trepidation about Arne Slot’s teamsheet in Gameweek 37. You’d think he’ll go strong on the final day at Anfield to avoid the title celebrations being pooped by Palace, so does the trip to the Amex represent a good chance to give more of the fringe players some overdue minutes? Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) could yet worm his way back into the Scout Picks reckoning if not.

Arsenal v Newcastle United is tricky to call so perhaps best left avoided, with the Gunners dropping like flies through injury and suspension.

Finally, Forest (not if we’re backing Bowen!) and Brentford defenders are possibilities but the Tricky Trees have lost the plot at the back recently, while the Bees will be up against a Fulham side who need to win.

GAMEWEEK 37 EARLY SCOUT PICKS

  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    M(c)Neil

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      He's not even starting.

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Beto

      Open Controls
  2. In sane in de bruyne
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Isak -> Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      The most common transfer this week

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Marmoush to Watkins is by far the most popular so far.

        Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes unless own mateta

      Open Controls
  3. Fpl Richie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Raya
    Munoz Saliba Gvardiol
    KDB Salah Mbuemo Eze
    Wissa Cunha Isak
    Sa Sarr Milenkovic Livramento
    1FT 1.9

    Same old debate this week. Is it worth the transfer for Watkins/Saka/Palmer rather than the safe roll for 38 madness?

    Open Controls
  4. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    What would you do here?Would you start Cunha?

    Raya
    Munoz/Gvardiol/Cash
    Eze/Kdb/Palmer/Rogers/Mbeumo
    Wood/Watkins
    Areola/Cunha/Kiwior/Porro
    1ft 3.0itb

    Open Controls
    1. Fintroy
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      On the Bench!

      Open Controls
  5. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Play Bowen or Rogers?
    Have Watkins up top already

    Open Controls
    1. simong1
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Rogers

      Open Controls
    2. Fintroy
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Could you play both? There must be worse in your midfield?

      Open Controls
      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Currently have a front 8 of
        Salah, Palmer, Bowen, Mbuemo, Rogers
        Watkins Isak Wissa

        Open Controls
        1. Fintroy
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Crazy to say....but Rogers and Bowen have for more points potential than Salah!

          Open Controls
          1. Fintroy
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Or just put Isak on the bench ?

            Open Controls
  6. simong1
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Play Kiwior (NEW) or Livra (ars)? Already playing Raya

    Open Controls
    1. Fintroy
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      A fixture to avoid me thinks - 1-1 and not many points for anyone

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agree I am only playing timber and benching raya & burn

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          You know how it goes

          One of them will score ...

          Burn!

          Open Controls
  7. simong1
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    1FT with 0ITB. Leading my ML by 15 points. Second place will most likely bring in Watkins for Marmoush.

    Should I do Haaland > Watkins? Next week then I could do Sarr > Saka (who he also has). Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  8. Bob_the_builder
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    A hattrick from Vardy (c) would simply be too sweet!

    Open Controls
  9. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Is it worth bringing Munoz in for a -4 if your rival has him and you want to protect a 40 odd point lead?

    There is an 18 pointer in him that does not make me sleep well lol. I'm aware CP play three days after FA Cup final but I expect him to play, and it is Wolves at home who have nothing to play for!

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      You think Munoz is going to score 40+ points over next two weeks to justify the hit?! Final game is Liverpool away.

      I think you are far better looking to make an attacking transfer than playing so defensive to preserve a lead.

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Munoz is not worth -4 for his final 2 games. You will basically lose a 40 point lead to 36 and wouldn’t be surprised if your opponent even benched him for gameweek 38

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      If he gets an 18 pointer in gw37 you're half way there...

      To protecting your lead

      Open Controls
    4. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I should have said in order to get Watkins, I need yo take a hit, so I was thinking getting of doing VVD to Munoz to fund Mateta to Watkins.

      Open Controls
  10. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    A final hurrah for Vardy against Ipswich, anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yellow card incoming

      Open Controls
  11. Gazzpfc
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Lose Isak or Cunha for Watkins???

    Open Controls
    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Player from the team which isnt on the beach

      Open Controls
  12. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Evening.
    1FT 4.6m itb
    Raya
    Gvardiol,Munoz,Konsa
    Salah,KDB,Mbuemo,Sarr
    Watkins,Cunha,Wissa

    Areola,Asensio,Kiwior,Livramento

    A) Roll. Have 2 FTs for 38.
    B) Sarr or Asensio > Bowen
    C) Asensio > Saka or Palmer then get Bowen in 38.
    D) something else

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Mal
        48 mins ago

        Bowen has been a great asset for me and I'm inclined to say get him now for Sarr and use next week's transfer for Evanilson.
        But it also depends on captaincy. If you bring Palmer in, will you captain him? If that's the case, I'd do that instead.

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Not sure who to captain yet.

          Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      16 points off top10k

      Would you go different with the captaincy now or in GW38. It’s the only way to make up the gap, as team is fairly template

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        Go both

        McNeil then Cunha or some other reckless move?

        Or just enjoy the rank.

        Open Controls
      2. Captain Beefheart
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        16pts is not much over 2 GWs, can easily make that up without differential, plus not sure if there is a template captain GW37, at least 4 good options, bit of luck with the captain and 10k well achievable, good luck.

        Open Controls
      3. Captain Mal
          12 mins ago

          Will there be a standard captain to begin with?
          Anyone other than Salah should be different enough.

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            It looks like Watkins will be

            Open Controls
          2. Captain Beefheart
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Exactly

            Open Controls
        • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Im 26pts off top10k going with Watkins (c)

          Open Controls
      4. Gazzpfc
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Pep or Potter for am?

        Open Controls
      5. ignado
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        A. Rogers and Wissa or
        B. Watkins and Schade (-4) or
        C. Watkins and Rogers (-4 and get rid of Konsa/Martinez)

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 14 Years
          11 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
      6. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        Bench 1
        A) Ruben (Gvardiol starting)
        B) Munoz (WOL)
        C) Konsa (TOT)

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          37 mins ago

          There's an argument to play Dias over Gvardiol

          Open Controls
          1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
            • 5 Years
            24 mins ago

            Yes. Doesnt help though

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              A

              But play Dias!

              Open Controls
        2. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      7. waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        29 mins ago

        Have I got the bench right? Benched 26 points last week!

        Raya
        Virg Gvardiol Munoz
        Salah KDB Eze Mbeumo Rogers
        Isak Wissa
        (Sels Evanilson Williams Livra)

        Open Controls
      8. Hitthewall
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        Which option?
        A) KdB + Marmoush -> Bowen + Watkins
        B) Isak -> Watkins

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 14 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      9. Pilgrim62
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        Frank to Potter -4, or play safe (I think BRE will comfortable win)

        Open Controls
        1. MissouriMarten
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          I'd stick. I'm currently mulling over Guardiola to either Potter or Hürzeler.

          Open Controls
        2. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 9 Years
          just now

          If chasing take the risk, if leading or it's fairly close then play safe

          Open Controls
      10. el polako
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Season over.

        Open Controls
        1. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Not yet.

          Still 2 GW's left.

          Open Controls
      11. Ohh1454
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Chasing so looking for big differential captain. Is transferring in and going Madueke(C) to right field ?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Left field

          But you never know

          Open Controls
        2. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          Palmer b differntial

          Open Controls
        3. F4L
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          neto played a few matches up front in the absence of jackson earlier on this season

          Open Controls
      12. Claudio555
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        A. Isak to Watkins

        Or

        B. KDB to Palmer?

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. NZREDS
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          A, more likely to haul I reckon

          Open Controls
      13. Meta12345
          5 mins ago

          Play bowen or marmoush?

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.