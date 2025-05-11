68
Scout Notes May 11

FPL notes: Kluivert hope + Brentford to exploit Fulham’s set-piece woes?

Fulham and Bournemouth’s European ambitions took a big hit on Saturday when they were both defeated on their own soil.

Dropping down to 11th and 10th spot respectively, a top-eight finish and potential UEFA Europa Conference League qualification is now out of their hands.

Assessing this and other Fantasy talking points, it’s our latest Gameweek 36 Scout Notes.

FULHAM + BOURNEMOUTH PUTTING THE PASSPORTS AWAY?

set-piece woes

Above image from BBC Sport

It’s now must-win for Fulham in Gameweek 37. Anything less in their clash with Brentford and they’ll be out of the running for eighth.

As for Bournemouth, they’ve got the daunting task of getting something from the Etihad next Tuesday. By that point, they will know if their Gameweek 37 fixture is also a must-win match. If Brentford beat Fulham and/or Brighton and Hove Albion defeat Liverpool in the days beforehand, the Cherries will have to win at Manchester City to stay in the running for eighth.

Crystal Palace could render this whole thing meaningless by winning the FA Cup, of course…

It does raise the possibility of Gameweek 38 being a dead rubber for Fulham and Bournemouth. The Cottagers themselves face Man City on the final day, while Andoni Iraola’s side have that plum-looking home clash with Leicester City.

CAN BRENTFORD EXPLOIT FULHAM’S SET-PIECE WOES?

In Gameweeks 34 and 35, Fulham’s only goal concessions were from set plays.

And again, on Saturday, their Achilles heel was exposed as two more goals were conceded from dead-ball situations. One was unlucky, as Vitalii Mykolenko’s (£4.5m) strike was deflected in. But more concerning was Michael Keane (£3.8m) being afforded the freedom of the Fulham box to nod in Everton’s second goal from a corner.

Above: Both sides had five corners each but Everton had attempts from four of theirs, compared to Fulham’s one

Given Brentford’s strengths at set plays (they scored from a corner themselves on Saturday and rank joint-third for set-piece goals this season), the Bees will be encouraged by what they’ve seen in the last three Gameweeks.

“Apart from the third goal of Everton, the last four we conceded from set pieces.

“These types of moments of the season when you come to the end… we have to keep the focus and the concentration throughout all of the game – and both moments we lost completely.” – Marco Silva

Set plays aside, it’s perhaps a good time for Messrs Wissa and Mbeumo to face Fulham.

Firstly, the Cottagers will have to come out and attack Brentford at some point next weekend. Only a win will do.

On top of that, morale seems to be quite low (Silva cut a dejected figure in his post-match presser), injuries are biting, they’ve lost four of their last five matches and they’ve kept one clean sheet in 14 games.

Beto (£4.8m) went on to add a soft third goal when his shot squirmed through Bernd Leno (£5.0m), while substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.4m) nearly added a fourth late on. Everton had the worst goalscoring record on the road before Saturday.

Harry Wilson (£5.2m) was lively and had a Saturday-high eight shots, drawing a couple of excellent saves from Jordan Pickford (£5.1m), but not a single one of the hosts’ 18 efforts registered more than 0.09 for StatsBomb xG.

SOMETHING TO PLAY FOR 1-3 ON THE BEACH

Just to prove that having ‘something to play for’ isn’t an automatic advantage in itself at this time of the season, a supposedly motivation-less Everton walked off with all three points.

In fairness, it looked as if the lilos were out in the first half an hour. “Incredibly poor” was how their own manager described it.

It was no surprise that things improved when Iliman Ndiaye (£5.2m) and Dwight McNeil (£5.1m), probably Everton’s two most gifted players, were brought on. David Moyes went without the pair at the start as he set out to be “tough to beat” but they predictably made a difference when introduced, with McNeil banking yet another attacking return: that’s 11 in 19 games.

“I actually felt that the two substitutes came on and made a huge impact, both Ili and Dwight, so really pleased for them.” – David Moyes

It’s now eight goals for the season for Beto, too, despite him only starting 13 league matches.

NO ROBINSON OR O’BRIEN

Both sides were missing a key defender at Craven Cottage.

Antonee Robinson (£4.8m) was missing for the hosts for the second time in three Gameweeks. None of the post-match interviews have elicited a reason.

We did get an update on Jake O’Brien (£4.5m), absent from the Everton squad.

“I don’t think it’s that bad. He’s sort of rocked his knee a little bit. We only found out about it on Friday, so it was a sort of late call, really.

“Yeah, I think so [he’ll be able to play again this season]. Yeah, we don’t think it’s that bad, but I just don’t have all the answers. We’ll see how it goes through the week.” – David Moyes on Jake O’Brien

The dirt-cheap Keane started in O’Brien’s place, while Ryan Sessegnon (£4.2m) covered for Robinson at left-back.

VILLA’S DEFENCE ON TOP AGAIN

Aston Villa are one of the form defensive sides in the division, having now kept five clean sheets in their last eight fixtures.

The underlying numbers back it up: nine big chances conceded from Gameweek 28 onwards is the division’s lowest total.

Their three lowest expected goals conceded (xGC, StatsBomb) totals of 2024/25 have all come in the last three Gameweeks, too. They weren’t easy fixtures, either.

“Today we kept a clean sheet and we missed that during the season. We were not performing like we planned. The players reacted very well to the challenges we set in January.” – Unai Emery, via Birmingham Live

Bournemouth barely mustered a chance until Jacob Ramsey (£5.4m) was sent off in the 80th minute on Saturday. They’d had just three shots before that point, with a late flurry of efforts adding respectability to the hosts’ xG tally.

Everything seems to be coming together for the Villans defensively, with Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) back to helm the midfield, all defenders fit and players like Matty Cash (£4.4m) in excellent form. With Youri Tielemans (£5.5m) out, Villa now also have Amadou Onana (£4.8m) in midfield. While losing Tielemans’ on-the-ball brilliance, the Villans benefited from a commanding performance in the engine room from Onana and Kamara.

Villa definitely weren’t free-flowing at the other end. Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) nodded in Morgan Rogers’ (£5.7m) cross, Kamara should have scored and Marco Asensio (£6.1m) hit the post but this was mostly a drab spectacle. Villa didn’t have a single shot after the 45th minute. Results really matter, now, not gung-ho performances, so it’d be understandable if there’s not as much attacking abandon in the final two Gameweeks.

KLUIVERT BENCHED

After Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) was benched in Gameweek 35, this time it was the turn of Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) to drop out of Andoni Iraola’s starting XI. Alex Scott‘s (£4.7m) recall was no doubt a reward for his fine cameo at the Emirates a week earlier but it came in Kluivert’s ’10’ role, not further back in central midfield.

However, some encouragement for Kluivert – albeit not in the nicest of circumstances. Scott fractured his jaw after being elbowed by Tyrone Mings (£4.4m), so that’s him surely done for the season.

Semenyo, Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) should be the attacking midfield trio in Gameweek 37, then, with David Brooks (£4.9m) more typically limited to substitute duty.

“I think it was a key game for both teams and you could feel it since the beginning. It was a game with a lot of stops, not a lot of rhythm.” – Andoni Iraola

No joy for the Cherries, then, but if it’s win or bust at the Etihad, that could be a more engaging affair.

  1. Orion
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Prediction points for Raya, Munoz, Trippier, Eze, Mateta combined? Can I make 20 points gap, we think ? 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Trippier won’t start

      Open Controls
      1. Orion
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Hope he won’t play at all then, AWB to come instead…

        Open Controls
      2. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Any news?

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          All predictions have him starting

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Newcastle ITK sold him.

            Open Controls
    2. BIGREDDOG
      • 7 Years
      3 hours ago

      Eze is scoring.

      Open Controls
    3. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      8

      Open Controls
  2. Henning
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    How much point do you think i get vs my ml opponent this gw ( im just 6p ahead)

    I have.
    Munoz Milenkovic Bowen Salaha and Mateta

    He have
    Henderson Eze and Elanga

    Open Controls
    1. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      I'd guess you pick up 5 points or so. Unless one of you gets a haul.
      He had 2 real chances of that you have 4, one of which is Salah. I'd be pretty confident in your position.

      Open Controls
    2. Orion
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      I think you are ahead cause of more players that can haul 🙂 expect around 20 for you and for him maybe 12

      Open Controls
    3. Henning
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Thanks, leta hope for the best.

      Open Controls
  3. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Do we think barnes will start later?
    Also i really need forest to get a clean sheet..

    Open Controls
  4. Rwilliams90
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Those who took hits to get KDB/Haaland and captain them must be gutted. I almost panicked and did the same but luckily went for Schade instead and benched Marmoush. Need to remind myself not to follow the crowd next season, or just not look on Twitter.

    Open Controls
    1. Punned It
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Didn't get KDB/Haaland, but also felt Schade was chasing last week's points when Wissa and Mbuemo have been more consistent. You'd almost think it's all sheer luck!

        Open Controls
      • THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        I saw the Marmoush news, sold him for Cunha for a hit, should of just played Rogers, 10 points lost

        Open Controls
        1. BIGREDDOG
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Me too! It wasn’t a bad decision, just keep rolling on. Cunha is good for the next two also.

          Open Controls
      • BIGREDDOG
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        I was close to Schade but I would have captained Haaland in that scenario so not all bad

        Open Controls
      • Atimis
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Mr Hindsight strikes here, I’m chasing so getting both KDB and Haaland -4 vs Sou sounded like a bargain (still (c) Mbeumo tho), you have to take your chances, don’t gonna cry over this

        Open Controls
      • ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Meh, is not as if the other captaincy choices smashed it. Everything that doesn't work is a mistake with hindsight.

        Open Controls
      • Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        are u saying u never benefited from leaks b4

        Open Controls
      • Zalk
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        If you don't follow the crowd on anything, you'll most likely have a bad season.

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          This is deep

          Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Apparently no trippier

      Open Controls
      1. BIGREDDOG
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        So people are getting either Rogers or Munoz points, maybe an Arsenal defender

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          Yyyyuuuck at those who will get Rogers

          Open Controls
          1. thegame983
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 32 mins ago

            my rivals are getting Digne/ Mykolenko

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 26 mins ago

              Now that's jammy as fck

              Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          I'm getting Bradley points, as started him over Trippier 😛

          Open Controls
      2. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Damn, not great for my BB

        Open Controls
      3. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Barnes?

        Open Controls
      4. Kingy109
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Most won't be playing a back 4 and getting Rogers points they'll be getting a benched defender points. Some will get Konsa points maybe.

        Open Controls
      5. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Excellent use of benchboost. I top my hat to myself.

        Open Controls
      6. Punned It
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Ughhh. Is he proper out? My defence is bad enough as it is. Thinking of hitting him out for Gvardiol.

          Open Controls
      7. Gazzpfc
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Views

        Cunha to Watkins?

        Assistant Manager pep to potter???

        Open Controls
      8. Orion
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        No Trippier definitely

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Damn, just Raya left on BB, at least Rogers and Konsa delivered

          Open Controls
        2. Orion
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          And not on bench

          Open Controls
        3. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          I didn't want to give much away, but it's obvious now: he's not there; Willock is injured as is trips (groin)

          https://x.com/thelittlemans/status/1921499969321635896?t=ywza5sw-9ktep7A7mnIL1A&s=19

          Open Controls
          1. asquishypotato
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Well that’s pretty useless afterwards!
            (Salty bench boost trippier owner here)

            Open Controls
        4. Viper
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Konsa's 5 off the bench. Could be worse

          Open Controls
      9. Viper
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        I made a bit of a reckless move just before deadline. Mateta & Marmoush -> Wissa & Cunha (-4). Definitely shouldn't have sold Mateta but easy to say with hindsight.

        Now, the trouble is I want Watkins in.

        Should I sell Isak or Cunha (even though I've just took a hit to bring him in)?

        Open Controls
        1. BIGREDDOG
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          It was a good move.

          Open Controls
      10. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Is a 1 point bench boost good?

        Open Controls
        1. Viper
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          It's better than a 0 at least

          Open Controls
        2. Rwilliams90
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yes. Congrats.

          Open Controls
        3. BIGREDDOG
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          No way. Jesus I've never seen that bad before

          Open Controls
        4. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          I wouldn't have bench boosted that

          Open Controls
      11. Kingy109
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        So apparently the answer to the question of Murphy/Barnes/Gordon is start all 3 of them

        Open Controls
      12. Rwilliams90
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Murphy RB?

        Open Controls
        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          RWB I think.

          Open Controls
        2. Kingy109
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Could be more like a 442 with Livra RB, Burn LB and Gordon pushing up with Isak?

          Open Controls
      13. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Trophy Kaneeeeeeee

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          I’m so happy for Kane. I ain’t even English but I’m so proud of him

          Open Controls
          1. Zalk
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Same here. They say the first one is always the hardest.

            Open Controls
      14. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Come on barnes!!!

        Open Controls
      15. Viper
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        I checked the scoring odds yesterday morning when setting up my bench. Mykolenko was 20/1, Konsa was 18/1 so I put Konsa ahead. As it turns out Trippier is out and I have Konsa coming in now. Those extra 3 points would have been helpful!

        Open Controls
      16. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Trippier not in the squad. 🙁

        Konsa coming from the bench 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          I can't recall a time when Howe has started all of Messrs Gordon+Barnes+Isak+Murphy.
          I could be wrong though.

          Open Controls
      17. BIGREDDOG
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Seems all Tripp owners are jamming?

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Nope as I BB…

          Open Controls
        2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          The ones you hear from at least

          Open Controls
        3. Punned It
            2 hours ago

            Konaté, so we'll see.

            Open Controls
          • Zalk
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            I mean, that would be so incredibly unikely...that everyone with Trippier gets points from the bench.

            Open Controls
        4. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Predictions

          Newcastle 3 - 4 Chelsea

          Open Controls
        5. Gooner97
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Murphy benched regret comment.

          Open Controls
        6. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Stay with pep am or switch to Brighton? Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. GC123
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Good shout. I think we have to see how Liverpool look today. If they’re not at it, that table bonus looks tempting

            Open Controls

