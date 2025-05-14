Fantasy EFL: 2025 Summer transfer window dates confirmed

The EFL has confirmed all opening and closing dates for the 2025 summer transfer window.

WHAT ARE THE DATES?

The window will be open from Sunday 1 June to Tuesday 10 June, closing at 19:00 BST.

It will then close briefly, before reopening from 00:01 on Monday 16 June until Monday 1 September, closing at 19:00.

This adjustment is a direct result of the additional FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) registration period being introduced, pre-tournament. FIFA regulations allow member associations with participating clubs to create such an exceptional window. Significant global transfer activity is anticipated during this time.

As the total transfer window cannot exceed 89 days, this extension accommodates the CWC period. EFL believes its clubs should have the opportunity to participate in the market during this globally active spell.

Of course, no EFL sides will be involved in the CWC, which takes place between Saturday 14 June and Sunday 13 July.

Having seen over 1,100 moves across both transfer windows, this window looks set to be another busy one.

Keep an eye on Fantasy Football Scout from June 1, a mere 18 days away, as we cover the latest news on all moves, just like 2024/25.