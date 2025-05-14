44
FPL May 14

Trent leaving Liverpool: Six of his best FPL hauls

44 Comments
The seemingly inevitable was confirmed last Monday: Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

There was an inevitability about the parting message, too. The obligatory puff of the cheeks to convey emotion, the camera-facing monologue, the montage set to music and, of course, the abuse in the replies.

While Liverpool fans may have mixed feelings at best about his exit (there were more than a smattering of boos on Sunday), we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are bidding a fonder farewell to the premium defender of the last decade.

With nine seasons of the England international’s Liverpool career to look back on, we thought we’d reflect on his FPL exploits via six of his biggest and best hauls.

2018/19 – GAMEWEEK 28 V WATFORD (18 POINTS)

Alexander-Arnold entered FPL as a £4.5m pick in 2016/17 – not as a defender but as a midfielder!

Regardless, he was a mere Fantasy footnote in his debut campaign, only starting twice.

It was past the midway point of the following campaign that he started to establish himself as a regular, taking over from Joe Gomez at right-back. Now repackaged as a defender, his first-ever double-digit haul was a 14-point return against Swansea City in Gameweek 20 of 2017/18.

But the real breakthrough year was 2018/19. This was the season of his 13 assists and 185 points, all done from a starting price of £5.0m. He was never to dip below £7.0m again.

The highlight of this season was his 18-point haul against Watford in Gameweek 28. A 5-0 victory over the Hornets saw all five Liverpool goals assisted by their full-backs, with Alexander-Arnold claiming three of them. Mohamed Salah somehow blanked in the middle of it all.

That doubled Alexander-Arnold’s assist count for the campaign and he really let loose in the run-in, finishing 2018/19 with four successive double-digit hauls. A Fantasy star was well and truly born.

2019/20 – GAMEWEEK 19 V LEICESTER CITY (24 POINTS)

The haul he’s best remembered for in his best-ever FPL season.

Rising to £7.0m at the beginning of 2019/20, he was to become a must-have even at that price.

One goal and seven assists in the first 18 Gameweeks was slightly tempered by a shortage of clean sheets: just three for the right-back before Christmas as Liverpool’s unstoppable title push didn’t initially translate into a glut of shut-outs.

Then came Boxing Day and a trip to the King Power Stadium.

This was not the sorry Leicester City of the present day. This was a Foxes side in second place going into Gameweek 19, a club who had won eight successive Premier League matches between October and December – one of which was the 9-0 at Southampton.

The fixture difficulty even prompted a Fantasy manager or two to part with Alexander-Arnold…

But Ben Chilwell (back when he was good), Youri Tielemans, James Maddison et al were to be utterly blown away on their own turf.

Alexander-Arnold was already on the way to matching the above 2018/19 haul by claiming another hat-trick of assists. Then, the icing on the cake: the then 21-year-old’s homage to Carlos Alberto.

That 24-point haul was part of a real purple patch for Alexander-Arnold in which he didn’t blank in 11 successive Premier League appearances.

A total of 19 attacking returns and 14 clean sheets saw him end the campaign on 210 points, just three short of Andrew Robertson’s record for a defender set the previous year.

2020/21 – DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 35 V SOUTHAMPTON/MANCHESTER UNITED (16 POINTS)

It was ‘after the Lord Mayor’s Show’ in the following season.

A total of 160 points, via 10 attacking returns and as many clean sheets, is a great year by mere mortals’ standards. It was even enough to land him in the end-of-season Dream Team, his second of five (to date) appearances in that high-scoring XI.

But by his lofty expectations, 2020/21 was a bit underwhelming.

The 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa was a lowlight of the campaign but it was actually Liverpool’s only loss before New Year’s Day, with Jurgen Klopp’s reigning champions top at Christmas.

Eight defeats in 12 at the start of 2021 did the real damage, with the Reds even slipping to eighth at one point. A late-season surge added a veneer of respectability to the final points total.

So it was with Alexander-Arnold. Six of his 10 attacking returns in 2020/21 came from Gameweek 30 onwards, including a 16-point haul in Double Gameweek 35. A clean sheet in the home win over Southampton was followed by two assists in the 4-2 win at Manchester United, a match that had been postponed in the previous Gameweek due to fan protests.

After falling from favour with Fantasy managers in the autumn (he was sold by over two-thirds of his owners from Gameweeks 1-11), Alexander-Arnold was back in vogue ahead of 2021/22.

2021/22 – GAMEWEEK 12 V ARSENAL (15 POINTS)

Normal service resumed in this campaign.

Alexander-Arnold started as he had left off the previous season, rattling off 126 points by the halfway point of 2021/22. A new FPL points record for a defender, as well as a personal-best tally, was well within his grasp.

A 4-0 win over Arsenal in Gameweek 12 was a real statement of intent. Mikel Arteta’s side were on a 10-match unbeaten run going into that match but were obliterated by their hosts at Anfield, with Alexander-Arnold supplying two assists to go with a clean sheet and maximum bonus.

That was one of the England international’s nine double-digit hauls that season (one of which came in a Double Gameweek), and his biggest return of 2020/21.

Alas, both player and club were to fall just short. Liverpool were pipped to the title by just a point despite losing just twice all season, while there was no cigar for Alexander-Arnold either as he finished on 208 points, five behind Robertson’s record.

Blanks in the final three Gameweeks ensured the season ended on a damp squib Fantasy-wise, but he nevertheless remains the only defender in FPL to hit a double-century in two separate seasons.

2022/23 – GAMEWEEK 4 V BOURNEMOUTH (17 POINTS)

A match best remembered for Mohamed Salah’s stupendous points-dodging also saw Alexander-Arnold rack up a 17-point haul in Liverpool’s 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth.

It was an FPL defender’s perfect hat-trick: a goal, an assist and a clean sheet.

That was a rare high point for Alexander-Arnold, however, as he blanked in 13 of his first 15 appearances.

Again, a late-season resurgence saw him polish what had threatened to be a turd of a campaign. All but two of his 13 attacking returns came after Boxing Day, as did eight of his 10 clean sheets.

A total of 156 points was still enough to get him in the Dream Team for the fifth successive year, although he trailed top-scoring defender Kieran Trippier by 42 points.

Alexander-Arnold’s popularity hit its zenith in this season: his ownership of just over 60% in Gameweek 1 of this campaign was the highest it’s been before or since.

2024/25 – GAMEWEEK 19 V WEST HAM UNITED (15 POINTS)

A rise to £8.0m at the start of 2023/24 proved to be too much for many, with his ownership dipping below 10% in the autumn.

In what was an admittedly injury-ravaged campaign (knee issues reduced his availability after New Year), he delivered his worst FPL showing in six seasons as a fully fledged regular starter.

And so we move on to this, his final campaign in Liverpool red.

Back down to a more palatable £7.0m ahead of 2024/25, he still leads the defenders’ points standings ahead of Gameweek 37. Should he still be there after the final day, which is doubtful given his uncertain game-time amid an acrimonious departure, then he’d be the only defender to top-score in three separate seasons.

He’s already assured double-digit attacking returns for the sixth season in seven, while there’s still a decent chance of him making the Dream Team even if he doesn’t kick another ball.

His best haul of the campaign so far was a 15-pointer in the 5-0 away win at West Ham United in late December, a deflected long-range strike supplementing a clean sheet.

What may have been his last-ever double-digit haul in FPL came in Double Gameweek 25, with his 13 points split across clashes with Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

His standing in the eyes of Liverpool fans may have irreversibly damaged – but he’ll be more affectionately remembered by FPL managers.

  1. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Boxing day Trent vs Leicester, I think in 2019...was my favorite Trent mode. Servus Trentminator!!!

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Apparently, twas 2020 🙂

  2. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Hes not delivered what he ought to for his price for a long time now. Fleeting hauls, not really enough when you dont want to be making transfers and restructuring in defence. Couldnt trust him enough as a set and forget, certaiinly not since the bonus changes in defence. Could spell the end of premium defenders, it'll all become upper and lower mid priced options bar the promoted ones.

  3. it lies in the proles
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Chelsea, who benefits from Jackson being suspended? Is Madueke best bet?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/05/13/how-will-chelsea-line-up-without-jackson

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Neto probably plays up front with Palmer

  4. J to the T
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Any ideas on Marmoushs game time prospects? Is he a must sell now?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Very hard to know with the cup final before... with the risk (and I have KDB) I am selling

  5. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Current team:

    Raya (Areola)
    Gvardiol Dias Munoz (Konsa Kiwior)
    Salah Mbeumo Rogers Sarr (Murphy)
    Isak Wood Wissa

    Have narrowed it to 3 different routes. Which one do you prefer?

    A. 37: Isak to Watkins. 38: Sarr to Saka
    B. 37: Wood to Watkins. 38: Sarr to Martinelli/Trossard/Kluivert/Other punt
    C. 37: Sarr to Palmer. 38: Palmer to Saka

    Thoughts greatly appreciated as it is close in my opinion.

    Thanks.

    1. bobicek92
        2 mins ago

        if chasing than A and captain both Palmer and Saka

    2. confused01
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Which is better? Have 1FT

      A) Isak + Sarr > Watkins + Palmer (-4), then Saka GW38

      B) Isak > Watkins then Saka GW38
      means playing Sarr or Murphy this wk

      35k rank, don't mind taking a risk, not so keen on Sarr or Murphy this wk

      1. Westfield Irons ⭐️
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        A if you captain Palmer

    3. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Best option here? 1ft, 0.3m itb

      A. Savinho > Enzo (bench Isak)
      B. Isak > Watkins
      C. Save ft

      Raya
      Gvardiol Konsa Munoz
      Salah kdb mbeumo rogers
      Isak wood wissa

      Areola Saliba savinho bradley

      1. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        53 mins ago

        Probably save it if you can take advantage of pre-deadline leaks tbh. If not then it's a coin flip for me between B and C.

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thanks saving seems the sensible option.

    4. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      With this team, would you WC this week and BB next, or vice versa?

      My team isn't bad this week, but the bench is not good for a BB, though I have 2FTs I could use. In that case, I could WC in GW38 using any news that comes in right up to the deadline on the final day. Alternatively, If I WC this week, I would still have 2FTs for the final day. Here's my team:

      Pickford Henderson
      RAN Munoz Williams Kerkez Trippier*
      Salah(c) Mbeumo Sarr Munetsi Murphy
      Isak Marmoush Wood

      2FTs. 6.9 ITB

      If I BB this week, I would need to sell Trippier along with Kerkez, I guess

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        50 mins ago

        WC then BB would seem to be more straightforward.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          He doesn't really need any advice. He is just showing off about having his WC and BB left.

          1. Deulofail
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Well done me for failing to play them at the optimal times

      2. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Wc then bb

    5. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Good afternoon guys. Would you replce KDB or Salah for Palmer this GW ? I will capt Watkins

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Salah possibly but could backfire massively in 38 if not this GW.

        If not chasing and needing to captain Palmer I would steer clear, looks out of form and possibll nursing an injury

    6. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      Raul to beto or watkins
      Salah to palmer will u do it?

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I will. LET'S GO Neyo!

    7. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Captain Salah or Watkins?

      1. Teddy10
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Watkins

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Watkins

    8. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      People talking about hits for Palmer, site’s full of goldfish I swear

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Most certainly is

      2. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        it a decent punt if youre chasing.Most of the form picks are already highly owned. he has the ability to go big. doesnt have the form but thats the gamble. -4 makes it a very big risk though

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          He hasn’t “gone big” since 8th December, it’s like backing Foden or Son at this point

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            foden and son don't get the minutes so he is still more likely. its a gamble but if anyone is really desperate he's not the worst pick. i went foden around dec/january for a few weeks after he was crap for months and it worked out. if youre getting minutes and have pedigree and arent washed up (like son) form has to turn at some point

            also with just two weeks to go u dont have to worry about selling again

          2. Haa-lala-land
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Well that's why it's a punt, because he hasn't been and he could do so.
            Palmer is great fun to own in FPL, there's only two game weeks left, why not? It's not logical but it's more exciting than going for a Rogers.
            I think it's one of those where IF Palmer suddenly remembers who he is and scores 4 Vs Maguire and chums then the regret would be worse than his inevitable two pointer would be

    9. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      If Frimpong comes in, he’ll be straight in my team. He looked class for my team but has taken it up a few levels with Leverkusen - will be points galore with his goals/assists stats.

    10. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      a. keep AM on Gvardiola and use ft on players
      b. Change to Potter any other ?

    11. Teddy10
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Would you do A or B?

      A) Mbeumo (c), Mateta
      B) Mbeumo, Watkins (c) (minus 4)

    12. davidfromkent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      And this is relevant because?

    13. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      original plan was to get Watkins for Isak this gw but watkin's goal last week means he'll almost certainly be the most popular transfer in. only way id get watkins in now is if i captain him and he's a differential cap

      who is the most popular cap pick atm? salah/watkins/Mbuemo?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        Watkins is.

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          yeah thats what i thught. ugh. might even get palmer and c him

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            That's what I'm thinking of doing. Seems a reasonable gamble.

    14. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      It does feel like it's Watkins week on here, in one of those terrible themed reality talent/ singing shows.

    15. Flynny
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      What moves would you look to make here?
      1.4mitb. 500k. Nothing to play for. 1ft

      Looking at mateta and sarr to Watkins (c) and Enzo - 4

      Thanks

      Martinez (raya)
      Gvardiol munoz Estupinan (burn bradley)
      Kdb Mbeumo sarr schade (murphy)
      Haaland isak mateta

    16. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      just now

      What's all the Palmer hype about? Am I missing something?

      Some even captaining him

