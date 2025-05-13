98
FPL May 13

How will Chelsea line up without Jackson?

98 Comments
Chelsea are set to be without Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m) for the Premier League run-in, after the Senegalese striker was sent off in Sunday’s 2-0 loss at St James’ Park.

He was shown a red card after he struck Newcastle United defender Sven Botman (£4.4m) in the face with his right elbow.

Jackson will be suspended for the Blues’ two remaining Premier League fixtures against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, as well as the first match of next season.

Here, with the help of Fantasy Football Scout Multimedia Manager Tom Johnson, who is a regular at the Bridge, we look at the various ways Chelsea could line up without Jackson, plus the potential Fantasy Premier League (FPL) implications.

NKUNKU/GUIU INJURY LATEST

In Jackson’s absence, you’d usually expect Enzo Maresca to turn to one of his backup forwards: Christopher Nkunku (£5.7m) and Marc Guiu (£4.7m).

They would be natural replacements for Jackson, but both players are currently flagged.

Nkunku picked up a knock ahead of Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League semi-final first leg against Djurgarden, and is yet to return to training.

He was ruled out for a further 10-15 days last Sunday, so faces a race against time to find match fitness.

As for Guiu, he picked up a groin injury in January and has not played since.

Maresca hinted that he is on the cusp of a comeback, recently saying that the striker was “very close” to a return, but given how long he has been out, plus the magnitude of Friday’s clash against United, he is unlikely to lead the line for a while yet.

If both Nkunku and Guiu remain out in Gameweek 37, Maresca will be forced to find a solution at striker, which we’ll explore below.

HOW WILL CHELSEA LINE UP WITHOUT JACKSON?

USE NETO AS A ‘NINE’

Pedro Neto (£6.1m) is a possible alternative after briefly shining as a ‘nine’ a few months ago.

With Jackson absent in Gameweeks 26-29 due to a hamstring injury, the Portuguese started in the striker position and impressed, with his runs in behind making him a highly dangerous asset.

Above: Chelsea’s passing network v Southampton in Gameweek 27, with Neto as a ‘nine’

In that four-match run, which included games against Aston Villa (a), Southampton (h), Leicester City (h) and Arsenal (a), Neto scored one goal, provided two assists and averaged 84 minutes per appearance.

He also combined nine shots with nine chances created, generating 1.71 expected goal involvement (xGI).

“Pedro has helped us a lot, especially when Nico was injured when he played as a nine.” – Enzo Maresca on Pedro Neto

“I enjoy the role I’m playing through the middle, it’s good because I don’t have to run back as much! Wherever the manager needs me, I’m happy to do my best for the team. Playing further forward and centrally means I have more energy for running forward and trying to get behind the defence with my pace. It’s good for me because it’s almost like I have a free role. I can receive the ball into feet, or I can go in behind, so it gives us options.” – Pedro Neto speaking back in February

TRUST GEORGE

Maresca could also use youngster Tyrique George (£4.5m) up top, who has deputised as a ‘nine’ in the UEFA Conference League.

The academy product even managed to score off the bench against Fulham in Gameweek 33.

George is more at home on the wing, but by using him up front against United, it would at least mean there isn’t any upheaval in the attacking midfield spots, with Neto, Cole Palmer (£10.5m) and Noni Madueke (£6.0m) able to continue in their favoured positions.

With Jadon Sancho (£6.2m) ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 37, this option could appeal.

“He [George] is one of our boys from the Academy. I’m very happy for him. He was quite good first half. He took responsibility. Second half in the middle he was a bit better.” – Enzo Maresca speaking in April

“We are excited with him, but now is the moment you need to manage young players because they can be excited and then too easily go down.” – Enzo Maresca on Tyrique George after Gameweek 33

PUSH PALMER FORWARD

Palmer could perhaps be deployed as a false nine, too.

In that scenario, he’s likely to be flanked by Madueke and Neto, with Enzo Fernandez (£4.7m) pushing forward into a more advanced No 8/10 role.

The risk with this approach is that Chelsea lose their best ball-carrier in the middle of the park.

It’s also worth noting that Palmer, as well as Nkunku, have already been trialled as ‘nines’ earlier this season, unsuccessfully we might add.

“We needed a solution. We tried one game with Palmer and we tried one game with Nkunku, Brighton away – it didn’t work well. So, the week after, we tried with Pedro [Neto] and we saw that it could work. I think Villa away he did fantastic. He properly gives us a threat in behind. He’s not just taking the ball at his feet, he also likes to attack in behind, something which Cole and Christopher Nkunku struggle with.” – Enzo Maresca speaking back in February

JACKSON OUT – A FAN’S VIEW

“With Nicolas Jackson suspended for the rest of the Premier League season, Enzo Maresca is looking for a solution at the top end of the pitch. The outlook is further complicated by injuries to Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu, while Jadon Sancho is unable to face his parent club Manchester United in Gameweek 37.

“In my mind, that leaves Maresca with two primary options a) simply swap Jackson for Tyrique George or b) bring Reece James and Malo Gusto in for Jackson, pushing Neto or Palmer up front.

“NB – James was not pictured in training on Tuesday.

“Based on Maresca’s action and words, it’s fair to assume George is unlikely to start up front in such a big game for the club. The young winger’s crucial equaliser against Fulham in Gameweek 33 has earned him a grand total of one Premier League minute in the last three matches, despite two promising UEFA Conference League performances in the meantime.

“Back in Gameweeks 26-29, Neto started up front in place of the then-injured Jackson, despite Nkunku being fit. The Portuguese picked up a goal and two assists in those four starts. Palmer started three of those matches but wasn’t required up front.

“If I was to make a prediction, Neto would start up front with Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Noni Madueke behind him. I’d then expect one of Marc Cucurella or Gusto to push up on the opposite side to Madueke and in effect, play as a winger. The back three would be Colwill, Chalobah and one of Cucurella or James.” – Tom Johnson on how Chelsea will line up without Jackson

“Sitting at 120k, I’m looking for a captaincy differential in Gameweek 37 and Cole Palmer, who was just 3%-owned around my rank in Gameweek 36, looks as good as any other option.

“Man Utd have lost five of their last seven matches, conceding 12 goals in those defeats.

“Despite Palmer being in poor recent form, he looked back to his best against Liverpool in Gameweek 35, delivering a man-of-the-match display, and has returned in three of his last four home matches.

“Encouragingly, he racked up 1.1 xGI per game in the three matches he started up front with Neto earlier in the season.

“Finally, it’s impossible to forget last season’s match between the two sides at Stamford Bridge, when Palmer scored a hat-trick and returned 20 points.” – Tom Johnson on Cole Palmer captaincy in Gameweek 37

  1. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Nicely detailed piece Tom, absolutely no interest in buying into them.

    Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Hi all. Need some help here please,

    1 ft, 3.4 itb. BB available.

    Raya
    Rúben, Gvardiol, Muñoz
    Salah, Bowen, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Isak, Wissa, Marmoush

    Areola / Murphy, Neco, Kerkez

    A. Murphy to Eze
    B. Marmoush to Watkins
    C. Marmoush to Cunha
    D. Marmoush to Wood
    E. Save

    Open Controls
    1. LOS BLANCOS
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. n1bruv
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. simong1
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Play Kiwior (NEW) or Livramento (ars)? Already playing Raya. Unfortunately have no other option aside from Kerkez (mci)

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Spread the risk - Livra

      Open Controls
    2. bobicek92
        45 mins ago

        It very much depends if you are chasing or defending. For the former play Kiwior, for the latter Livra

        Open Controls
      • Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        I wouldn't play any arsenal defence unless you have to

        Open Controls
    3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      *Might* go Enzo as can bench in GW38.
      Palmer not shown enough.
      Rest are a no.

      Open Controls
    4. Ruinenlust
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Tyrique George will start

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Might be a bit too important a game to give George his first ever league start.
        Could be instead Enzo 10, James behind in 6, and the three forwards filled with Mad, Palmer and Neto

        Open Controls
    5. Vasshin
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Which two among these could be the best differentials for next 2 game
      1. Vardy
      2. Wood
      3. Evanilson
      4. Cunha
      5. Welbeck
      6. Gakpo
      7. Diaz
      8. Martinelli
      9. Elanga

      Open Controls
      1. n1bruv
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        1&8

        Open Controls
      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Vardy and Martinelli for me

        Open Controls
    6. n1bruv
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      1 & 8

      Open Controls
    7. FplmorelikeFml
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Really unsure but would you do Salah to Palmer? Not chasing anything but Salah just hasn't been the same since signing his contract and Palmer seems to have improved somewhat in form (although not really from an FPL perspective). Just that without Jackson, that isn't that running threat upfront anymore (I say running rather than attacking cos we all know how useful Jackson is as a striker)

      Open Controls
      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Feel there's probably better moves.

        Open Controls
        1. FplmorelikeFml
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Would mbeumo be a better alternative? Other mids are saka, kdb, Rogers and Murphy. Can't do Murphy to mbeumo without a hit

          Open Controls
          1. Traction Engine Foot
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            I definitely prefer Mbeumo to Palmer atm

            Open Controls
            1. FplmorelikeFml
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Sounds good, will likely do thjs as well. Thanks!

              Open Controls
      2. el polako
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Palmer is less effective without Jackson up top.
        That’s aside of Palmer being rather shite since Xmas.

        Open Controls
        1. FplmorelikeFml
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Totally agree. Might be one last hurrah from him or just a very dull end to the fpl season

          Open Controls
    8. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Who is the best midfielder for the last two gw's? Id like a list of 5 mids

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Mbeumo
        Bowen
        Rogers
        Saka
        De Bruyne

        Open Controls
        1. FplmorelikeFml
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Interesting list. What do you think about Palmer and Eze? I'm thinking of dropping Salah for Palmer but might do mbeumo instead

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            Palmer's done nothing since Mariah Carey was defrosted, and I assumed Palace would rotate Eze because of the cup final. I know City are playing in the same final, but they're still fighting for top 5, so they've got more incentive to play their best team.

            Will admit Eze is on fire at the minute, so might be worth just going with him even with the rotation risk.

            Open Controls
            1. FplmorelikeFml
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Haha I love the MC reference, had a little bit more air coming out my nostrils when I read it! If you had to bench one of this lot, who would it be?

              A) Isak
              B) salah
              C) Saka

              Seems like a privileged benching but my other attackers would be Rogers, mbeumo, Bowen, wissa, beto

              Open Controls
              1. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                That’s really tricky - you could make a case for any of them really. Might be wild but Salah maybe if you’re chasing?

                Open Controls
                1. FplmorelikeFml
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  I'm even thinking of transferring salah but will wait and see. Thanks man and have a great remainder of the week

                  Open Controls
        2. Skogen89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours ago

          Like the bowen pick, ty

          Open Controls
      2. J0E
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        I had a good chat with Tom Freeman on his Team Reveal video about midfielders as he is looking to bring one in. Worth watching that for some differential options.

        For me for the last two weeks I would say the best two midfielders are Mbeumo and Bowen. Both getting points. Both talismen. Both captainable. Bowen (gw38 captaincy) especially.

        After those two I'd say Rogers, an Arsenal mid and then not sure about a fifth.

        Open Controls
        1. Skogen89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Ty , and I agree. Not sure about Ars tho, seems a little on the beach atm

          Open Controls
    9. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Would you keep AM on Pep or switch to Potter/Hurzeler for potential table bonus? Would be a -4.

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Stick with Pep

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Potter if without hit

          Open Controls
      2. FplmorelikeFml
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        Would go for table bonus! Are you chasing though?

        The thing about this game is, if you do the -4 and get the table bonus right, it's a hell of a feeling even if it's a free game. But the opposite will also be true and you might just wa t to delete the app haha.

        I managed to get 2 secure AM returns with slot and 1 table bonus with crystal palace. The last one really made my weekend.

        Open Controls
      3. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        Absolutely has to be potter. I can see City losing points actually

        Open Controls
      4. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Ps I'm going Potter and bringing in Watkins for Mateta for a -4

        Open Controls
        1. Traction Engine Foot
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah going to go for it I think, City are so so dull.

          Open Controls
    10. NumberSix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Watkins in for

      A) Isak
      B) Marmoush

      Open Controls
      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Oasthouse FC
        • 9 Years
        just now

        B all day

        Open Controls
    11. Count Olaf
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Haven't played my bench boost yet, do you think any of the following is a rotation risk for GW 38?

        Flekken - Raya
        Gvardiol - Huijsen - Munoz - Burn - Milenkovic
        Salah - Mbeumo - Bowen - Rogers - Murphy
        Isak - Watkins - Wissa

        Open Controls
        1. Old Man
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Looks fien to me but I suppose that there will be one or two rogue managers who thwart you. I'm almost certain to play my BB in GW38 and it's going to be rubbish compared to yours.

          Open Controls
      • TeddiPonza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Better combo for the last 2 gw's:

        A. 37: Watkins and Sarr 38: Watkins and Kluivert/Martinelli
        B. 37: Wood and Palmer 38: Wood and Saka

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. J0E
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          I prefer A to B. Watkins strong captain this week. Sarr good as a fourth mid or bench. I like the Martinelli shout too for 38. Saka good, but overall B has the edge.

          Open Controls
          1. J0E
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            *I mean overall A has the edge. Doh!

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              35 mins ago

              If only we could do something as groundbreaking as edit typos in our posts on here. I mean, we've only been asking for over a decade. 🙁

              Open Controls
      • Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Best Isak replacement

        A: Watkins
        B: Vardy
        C: Beto

        Open Controls
        1. The Mighty Hippo
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          c

          Open Controls
          1. The Mighty Hippo
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            It's Everton's last ever home game at Goodison against a relegated Southampton side. I think Beto got to be a good bet to return some points in that match.

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Agreed

              Open Controls
        2. OptimusBlack
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          I like B pick

          Open Controls
      • The Mighty Hippo
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Bench one:

        a) Isak
        b) Marmoush
        c) Rogers

        Open Controls
        1. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
      • Atimis
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        The simplest move I’m able to make is Isak to Watkins. Followed by Mateta to Evanilson in GW38, thoughts? Maybe a bit of make or break but dunno...

        could be:

        Raya
        Gvardiol/Munoz/Konsa
        KDB/Mbeumo/Bowen/Sarr/Rogers
        Haaland/Watkins(c)

        Areola/Mateta/Milenkovic/Trippier

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          I’m going Marmoush > Watkins, keeping Isak for 38, dump Mateta??

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            No funds thanks to Haaland!

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Forgot you have Robot.

              Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Terrible season, pulled back from 4m to 200k, last week nothing went well dropped to 300k.

        Rival has copied my players so have many same, who to bring in to try & move up?

        Team

        Raya
        RAN, Gvardiol, Milenkovic
        Salah, KDB, Mbeumo, Bowen
        Wissa, Isak, Marmoush

        Areola, Sarr, Burn, Timber,

        3.1

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Marmoush > Watkins?

          Timber > anyone -4

          Open Controls
          1. FplmorelikeFml
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Everyone's doing Marmoush to Watkins. If he has your team then he might likely do the same. Beto might be a good shout

            Open Controls
        2. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Beto? If only this week

          Open Controls
      • valderramasbarber
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        For a 1-week differential punt:

        A) Neto
        B) Asensio
        C) McNeill

        Cheers

        Open Controls
      • mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        No mention that Cucurella scored 2 goals during the 26-29 stretch that Jackson was out?

        Open Controls
      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Frig me! It's Jonty! He's popped down from the ivory tower to mingle with the s**tmunchers : shock:

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          36 mins ago

          Emoji fail 😥

          Open Controls
        2. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          36 mins ago

          With every fibre in my body I want to disagree with you, but I actually thought the same thing!!!

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            34 mins ago

            I couldn't believe it!

            Next we'll have Mark and Andy doing a RMT on here.

            Open Controls
      • Make United Great Again
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Can't get Watkins as I've got triple Villa.
        Martinez
        Digne
        Rogers.

        Is it worth selling one of them for -4 and captaining Watkins?
        Alternative is probably bringing in Bowen for free (selling KDB).

        Open Controls
        1. Make United Great Again
          • 12 Years
          28 mins ago

          Or Palmer in against a terrible United...

          Open Controls
        2. Oasthouse FC
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          Out of those options I would do the Bowen move

          Open Controls
          1. Make United Great Again
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Think you're right mate! Thanks

            Open Controls
        3. Boz
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Wouldn't do any of them tbh

          Open Controls
      • Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        People who are chasing why go Watkins? What do you think it will achieve. Go Beto or save for some last day fun. Nothing to lose. 2 gw left and you won't care after that

        Open Controls
        1. Make United Great Again
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          Good point tbh. Most engaged managers will go Watkins.

          Bowen or Palmer for free will be my move. Leaning towards Bowen, leaky Forest and Ipswich for his last 2.

          Open Controls
          1. Yozzer
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yeah if I was chasing id 100% be captaining Bowen on the last day. I still might it my Potter AM fails as I'll need something crazy different for a top 10k finish

            Open Controls
            1. Make United Great Again
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yeah I'm with you. Bowen or maybe a punt on Evanilson(c) last day would be cool.

              Open Controls
        2. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          I'm thinking of selling Watkins this week for Beto!!! That'll allow me to bring in Saka for week 38

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Bad moves imo

            Open Controls
            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Really want to against the norm for the last 2 weeks

              Open Controls
              1. notlob legin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                "to go"

                Open Controls
      • Oasthouse FC
        • 9 Years
        57 mins ago

        Okay guys, help appreciated here.

        My choices boil down to;

        Eze to Rogers (eze on fire but not good fixtures, with the final etc)

        Isak to Watkins (Watkins has much better fixtures, but going without isak dangerous)

        Both for a -4

        Rogers is the best option I’m thinking, and just hope Watkins doesn’t haul?

        For context am within the top 3k, so only looking to hold this position, not chasing.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          39 mins ago

          I'd probably go Isak to Watkins but he might want to score at Arsenal, as ever.

          How many Palace players do you have?

          Open Controls
          1. Oasthouse FC
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            Cheers mate, eze is the only palace I have.

            If I did isak to Watkins, then I’d be playing Eze.

            He’s on great form obviously, but who knows how they’ll do on Tuesday!

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              I think that's fine with just one Palace player, especially Eze...

              Or Munoz.

              Open Controls
              1. Oasthouse FC
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Okay, thanks!

                Open Controls
        2. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          I’d be more worried about being without Eze or Watkins than Isak. I’m certainly doing the Isak to Watkins move

          Open Controls
      • SomeoneKnows
        • 9 Years
        48 mins ago

        With 1FT + 0.7 itb

        A) Mateta > Wissa
        B) Isak > Watkins
        C) Other ideas?

        Raya
        Gvardiol, Collins, Munoz
        Salah, Saka, Mbeumo, Sarr
        Marmoush, Isak, Mateta

        (Verbruggen, Elanga, Kerkez, Milenkovic)

        Open Controls
      • Chrisitis
        • 13 Years
        43 mins ago

        Is it crazy to bring in madueke this week?
        Sancho and Jackson out
        United only cares about the final now

        Open Controls
        1. Boz
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Neto the one I would say

          Open Controls
      • ratski
        • 14 Years
        21 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
        1. ratski
          • 14 Years
          8 mins ago

          Can only afford one for the last fixtures...
          A. Murphy to Bowen bench isak
          C. Mateta to Watkins play isak

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          A / D

          Open Controls
          1. ratski
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Ha I'm not even sure what happened to B.

            Open Controls
      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        A marmoush to Watkins means I can't afford Saka gw38
        B marmoush to vardy means I can afford Saka gw38

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Get Watkins and go for Martinelli or Trossard instead in 38

          Open Controls
      • Heavy Cream
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Any reason why Haaland wouldn’t be a good buy for the final two fixtures?

        Open Controls
      • Hitthewall
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Which option?

        A) KdB + Marmoush -> Bowen + Watkins?
        B) Isak -> Watkins

        Open Controls

