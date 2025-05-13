Chelsea are set to be without Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m) for the Premier League run-in, after the Senegalese striker was sent off in Sunday’s 2-0 loss at St James’ Park.

He was shown a red card after he struck Newcastle United defender Sven Botman (£4.4m) in the face with his right elbow.

Jackson will be suspended for the Blues’ two remaining Premier League fixtures against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, as well as the first match of next season.

Here, with the help of Fantasy Football Scout Multimedia Manager Tom Johnson, who is a regular at the Bridge, we look at the various ways Chelsea could line up without Jackson, plus the potential Fantasy Premier League (FPL) implications.

NKUNKU/GUIU INJURY LATEST

In Jackson’s absence, you’d usually expect Enzo Maresca to turn to one of his backup forwards: Christopher Nkunku (£5.7m) and Marc Guiu (£4.7m).

They would be natural replacements for Jackson, but both players are currently flagged.

Nkunku picked up a knock ahead of Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League semi-final first leg against Djurgarden, and is yet to return to training.

He was ruled out for a further 10-15 days last Sunday, so faces a race against time to find match fitness.

As for Guiu, he picked up a groin injury in January and has not played since.

Maresca hinted that he is on the cusp of a comeback, recently saying that the striker was “very close” to a return, but given how long he has been out, plus the magnitude of Friday’s clash against United, he is unlikely to lead the line for a while yet.

If both Nkunku and Guiu remain out in Gameweek 37, Maresca will be forced to find a solution at striker, which we’ll explore below.

HOW WILL CHELSEA LINE UP WITHOUT JACKSON?

USE NETO AS A ‘NINE’

Pedro Neto (£6.1m) is a possible alternative after briefly shining as a ‘nine’ a few months ago.

With Jackson absent in Gameweeks 26-29 due to a hamstring injury, the Portuguese started in the striker position and impressed, with his runs in behind making him a highly dangerous asset.

Above: Chelsea’s passing network v Southampton in Gameweek 27, with Neto as a ‘nine’

In that four-match run, which included games against Aston Villa (a), Southampton (h), Leicester City (h) and Arsenal (a), Neto scored one goal, provided two assists and averaged 84 minutes per appearance.

He also combined nine shots with nine chances created, generating 1.71 expected goal involvement (xGI).

“Pedro has helped us a lot, especially when Nico was injured when he played as a nine.” – Enzo Maresca on Pedro Neto

“I enjoy the role I’m playing through the middle, it’s good because I don’t have to run back as much! Wherever the manager needs me, I’m happy to do my best for the team. Playing further forward and centrally means I have more energy for running forward and trying to get behind the defence with my pace. It’s good for me because it’s almost like I have a free role. I can receive the ball into feet, or I can go in behind, so it gives us options.” – Pedro Neto speaking back in February

TRUST GEORGE

Maresca could also use youngster Tyrique George (£4.5m) up top, who has deputised as a ‘nine’ in the UEFA Conference League.

The academy product even managed to score off the bench against Fulham in Gameweek 33.

George is more at home on the wing, but by using him up front against United, it would at least mean there isn’t any upheaval in the attacking midfield spots, with Neto, Cole Palmer (£10.5m) and Noni Madueke (£6.0m) able to continue in their favoured positions.

With Jadon Sancho (£6.2m) ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 37, this option could appeal.

“He [George] is one of our boys from the Academy. I’m very happy for him. He was quite good first half. He took responsibility. Second half in the middle he was a bit better.” – Enzo Maresca speaking in April

“We are excited with him, but now is the moment you need to manage young players because they can be excited and then too easily go down.” – Enzo Maresca on Tyrique George after Gameweek 33

PUSH PALMER FORWARD

Palmer could perhaps be deployed as a false nine, too.

In that scenario, he’s likely to be flanked by Madueke and Neto, with Enzo Fernandez (£4.7m) pushing forward into a more advanced No 8/10 role.

The risk with this approach is that Chelsea lose their best ball-carrier in the middle of the park.

It’s also worth noting that Palmer, as well as Nkunku, have already been trialled as ‘nines’ earlier this season, unsuccessfully we might add.

“We needed a solution. We tried one game with Palmer and we tried one game with Nkunku, Brighton away – it didn’t work well. So, the week after, we tried with Pedro [Neto] and we saw that it could work. I think Villa away he did fantastic. He properly gives us a threat in behind. He’s not just taking the ball at his feet, he also likes to attack in behind, something which Cole and Christopher Nkunku struggle with.” – Enzo Maresca speaking back in February

JACKSON OUT – A FAN’S VIEW

“With Nicolas Jackson suspended for the rest of the Premier League season, Enzo Maresca is looking for a solution at the top end of the pitch. The outlook is further complicated by injuries to Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu, while Jadon Sancho is unable to face his parent club Manchester United in Gameweek 37. “In my mind, that leaves Maresca with two primary options a) simply swap Jackson for Tyrique George or b) bring Reece James and Malo Gusto in for Jackson, pushing Neto or Palmer up front. “NB – James was not pictured in training on Tuesday. “Based on Maresca’s action and words, it’s fair to assume George is unlikely to start up front in such a big game for the club. The young winger’s crucial equaliser against Fulham in Gameweek 33 has earned him a grand total of one Premier League minute in the last three matches, despite two promising UEFA Conference League performances in the meantime. “Back in Gameweeks 26-29, Neto started up front in place of the then-injured Jackson, despite Nkunku being fit. The Portuguese picked up a goal and two assists in those four starts. Palmer started three of those matches but wasn’t required up front. “If I was to make a prediction, Neto would start up front with Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Noni Madueke behind him. I’d then expect one of Marc Cucurella or Gusto to push up on the opposite side to Madueke and in effect, play as a winger. The back three would be Colwill, Chalobah and one of Cucurella or James.” – Tom Johnson on how Chelsea will line up without Jackson

“Sitting at 120k, I’m looking for a captaincy differential in Gameweek 37 and Cole Palmer, who was just 3%-owned around my rank in Gameweek 36, looks as good as any other option. “Man Utd have lost five of their last seven matches, conceding 12 goals in those defeats. “Despite Palmer being in poor recent form, he looked back to his best against Liverpool in Gameweek 35, delivering a man-of-the-match display, and has returned in three of his last four home matches. “Encouragingly, he racked up 1.1 xGI per game in the three matches he started up front with Neto earlier in the season. “Finally, it’s impossible to forget last season’s match between the two sides at Stamford Bridge, when Palmer scored a hat-trick and returned 20 points.” – Tom Johnson on Cole Palmer captaincy in Gameweek 37



