FPL notes: Murphy wing-back, Trippier injury, Chelsea + Forest falter

Two matches from Sunday are the focus of this latest Gameweek 36 Scout Notes article: Newcastle United 2-0 Chelsea and Nottingham Forest 2-2 Leicester City.

CHELSEA + FOREST DEALT UCL BLOWS

Above image from BBC Sport

Newcastle moved a step closer to UEFA Champions League football on Sunday, as they triumphed 2-0 over Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest failed to capitalise on that Chelsea slip-up, however, as relegated Leicester snatched an unlikely draw at the City Ground.

Arsenal now only need a point from their remaining two matches to qualify, but just four points separate Newcastle in third and Forest in seventh, so it’s still all to play for in the race for a top-five finish.

REMAINING FIXTURES

MURPHY WING-BACK

Eddie Howe started with a back three formation on Sunday for only the second time this season.

Lining up in a 3-4-3, with Jacob Murphy (£5.2m) and Tino Livramento (£4.6m) deployed as wing-backs, Newcastle were absolutely excellent in the first half.

Sandro Tonali (£5.5m) opened the scoring after just two minutes, slotting in at the back post from Murphy’s low cross, before Bruno Guimaraes’ (£6.2m) late deflected effort wrapped it up.

Murphy, who registered 26 final third touches in Gameweek 36, the most of any Newcastle player except Harvey Barnes (£6.0m), has now produced 12 assists in his last 22 matches.

“We always look at the opposition and what we think the best system will be. Of course, we lost Kieran [Trippier] and Joe Willock in the week then you’re looking at the best balance of the team. We felt five in our back line would help us, went with that and it helped us first half and we still looked a threat the other way. Our attacking play was good, we just needed that second goal.” – Eddie Howe

It didn’t quite happen for Alexander Isak (£9.5m), however.

The Swede, who was flanked by Barnes and Anthony Gordon (£7.4m), had four shots in the box but snatched at his opportunities, and overall, was quiet.

TRIPPIER INJURY LATEST

As above, Howe’s formation change was partly influenced by Kieran Trippier (£5.7m) and Joe Willock (£4.7m) being out through injury.

Trippier is struggling with his calf, while Willock is nursing a thigh issue.

There is no guarantee we will see either player again before the end of the season, either.

“We don’t think they’re big injuries. But there’s such a short amount of time left now before the end of the season. We’d love to get them back fit, and able to play a part, but at this moment in time, I’ve not really got any idea whether or not that’s possible.” – Eddie Howe

In Trippier’s absence, Sven Botman (£4.4m) impressed, but he was replaced just nine minutes into the second half.

“I think he was icing a problem at half-time, so we hope he’s okay. With that in mind, and the fact I thought we needed to change tactically, we made a change and brought Lewis [Miley] on.” – Eddie Howe

Jamaal Lascelles (£4.5m), meanwhile, was back on the bench for the first time in 13 months.

JACKSON BANNED

Chelsea will be without Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m) for the rest of the season, after he was sent off for violent conduct at St James’ Park.

The striker caught Botman with an elbow on 36 minutes, and is now set to receive a three-match ban.

“The season for him is finished. He’s our nine, he’s our striker. We will need to find a different solution for the last two games. It happened, he will be out for the season and he needs to learn for the future.” – Enzo Maresca

To be fair to Chelsea, they actually looked the better side in the second half, despite going down to 10 men.

But for fine saves by Nick Pope (£5.0m) to deny Marc Cucurella (£5.4m) and Enzo Fernandez (£4.7m), they might even have snatched a point.

Looking ahead, with Christopher Nkunku (£5.7m) sidelined by injury and Marc Guiu (£4.7m) still regaining fitness, Enzo Maresca will likely turn to Pedro Neto (£6.1m) or Cole Palmer (£10.5m) as a false nine against Manchester United on Friday.

WOOD SCORES 20TH GOAL OF SEASON

Chris Wood (£7.1m) netted his 20th Premier League goal of the season on Sunday, when his diving header put Forest in front at the City Ground.

Prior to that, Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.4m) had equalised from Anthony Elanga’s (£5.5m) pinpoint delivery, as he ended a run of six blanks in a row with a goal and assist.

Gibbs-White’s strike was Forest’s 16th goal from a set play this season, a joint-league high (see below).

In fact, seven of their last 13 league goals have now come from dead-ball situations.

Above: Team sorted by goals from set plays in 2024/25

There was no clean sheet joy, however, with injured centre-back Murillo (£4.8m) badly missed.

As a result, it’s now six matches in a row without a shut-out for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, a period which has them ranked 17th for expected goals conceded (xGC).

While Forest’s UEFA Champions League hopes have been hit by this draw, the point was at least enough to secure European football next season. It was therefore surprising to see owner Evangelos Marinakis so unhappy after full-time, which was reportedly due to a medical staff member’s error.

VARDY APPEAL

This was a gutsy performance from Leicester, who snatched an unlikely point thanks to goals from Conor Coady (£4.0m) and substitute Facundo Buonanotte (£4.5m).

Buonanotte’s strike was assisted by Jamie Vardy (£5.3m), who has now returned in back-to-back matches, amassing 14 points.

It boosts the veteran forward’s appeal in Gameweek 37, in what will be his final home match for Leicester before he leaves the club at the end of the season.

To further add to the narrative, Vardy is just one goal away from getting his double century for the Foxes.

As for opponents Ipswich Town, they have conceded 19 goals across their last eight matches and failed to keep a clean sheet in 2025.

“That is a point away at Brighton, a good performance against Liverpool, we beat Southampton and now a point here. We know we are relegated but we want to show what we’re about. We want to keep showing and not give up on ourselves. We had to move on and not wait until next season to start. “You can say there is no pressure and then we start to perform. It’s possible but I think it’s important after relegation we move on and keep improving. We want to give the fans positivity. It’s shifted from fighting to staying in the league to the future and that shift you see results, performance and development.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy



