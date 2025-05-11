There are two more of Saturday’s matches to steer you through as we continue the Gameweek 36 Scout Notes.

We’ve already reported on slip-ups for Bournemouth and Fulham in the race for eighth.

However, it was a much better day for Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion. Both sides won to nil on the road, putting themselves in excellent positions for a potential UEFA Europa Conference League spot.

THE RACE FOR EIGHTH

Victories for Brentford and Brighton mean that, regardless of what happens in Gameweek 37, both clubs will mathematically still be in the running for eighth on the final day.

So, there should be no further teamsheet shocks from Fabian Hurzeler and Thomas Frank beyond the usual week-to-week rotation – so long as Manchester City win the FA Cup, of course, and make finishing eighth meaningful.

The Seagulls, however, have a significantly worse goal difference than the Bees. They wouldn’t want to be three points adrift of Thomas Frank’s side going into the final day, so a point or more would be handy against Liverpool in Gameweek 37.

CUNHA HOOKED EARLY

Brighton’s win was the more eye-catching of the two, as Brentford had been expected to see off Ipswich Town.

Opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers had recently won six matches in a row before a narrow loss to Manchester City. Even in that defeat at the Etihad, they caused their hosts problems.

We can forgive Vitor Pereira’s side an off-day, then, as it’s been over two months since their last one.

Central to the sub-par performance was Matheus Cunha (£7.1m). Unquestionably Wolves’ best player, he is still prone to the occasional stinker. Gameweek 33 was a recent example, even though he banked an assist. This was another one of those days, with the Brazilian culpable for the first-half penalty that Albion won and scored.

Booked for that foul, he was then hooked before the hour mark for a zero-pointer.

This wasn’t just Pereira singling him out for public punishment – there were four 59th-minute substitutions made in all. Nevertheless, it showed again that the Wolves boss isn’t averse to making some big calls.

Pereira explained his thinking after full-time.

“Of course, I was not happy with the game in that moment and we try to do something to connect the team, to be a little bit more… the pressing a little bit more higher to try to create problems to them but in the end, we think we can be better. We can be better because we are better than what we show in the second half but now it’s time to correct tactically and mentally.” – Vitor Pereira on his early substitutions

One poor performance doesn’t make a bad team, and Wolves get a chance to bounce back in two games that, on paper, should deliver goals. The trip to Crystal Palace comes 72 hours after the Eagles are at Wembley, too.

Pereira has promised not to take the foot off the gas.

“Important because you know it’s the last image and if we want to prove that we have a team to play for the middle of the table, we need to go with the mentality to win the games.” – Vitor Pereira on the importance of the final two Gameweeks

DUNK + VELTMAN ABSENCES EXPLAINED, PEDRO TO RETURN

Brighton are unbeaten in three matches now but haven’t wholly convinced in any of them. Solid off the ball on Saturday, with Bart Verbruggen (£4.6m) making a couple of smart stops, they didn’t really convince going forward.

Gift-wrapped the penalty that Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) converted in Joao Pedro‘s (£5.5m) absence, they only had another seven shots. Brajan Gruda‘s (£5.4m) late dink wrapped up the points but this was another attacking performance that didn’t really hit the high notes.

Injury-wise, Lewis Dunk (£4.2m) missed out with a “small knock” and Joel Veltman (£4.3m) was absent with a minor issue.

“Could be, yes.” – Fabian Hurzeler on if Lewis Dunk could return in Gameweek 37

This was a fifth successive match in which Kaoru Mitoma (£6.4m) didn’t make the starting XI, meanwhile, with the Japanese winger back in the squad after injury but only appearing as a substitute. Hurzeler interestingly moved Yankuba Minteh (£4.8m) over to the left wing and fielded Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m) ‘out of position’ on the right flank.

They do now get a boost in the shape of Joao Pedro’s return in Gameweek 37.

FOUR IN THREE FOR SCHADE

The goalfest didn’t materialise in Suffolk but Kevin Schade (£5.2m) continued his good form and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) at least emerged with something in a Gameweek when many other captaincy picks flopped.

Brentford’s set-piece strengths and Ipswich’s ongoing dead-ball weakness were a match made in heaven as Schade nodded in Mbeumo’s corner for the only goal of the game. The Bees get to face another team currently struggling with set plays, Fulham, in Gameweek 37.

Yoane Wissa (£6.8m) couldn’t extend his scoring run to five games but really, Brentford attackers are the least of FPL managers’ worries in the run-in. The occasional blanks are always going to happen and, on another day, Wissa buries one of his half-chances at Portman Road. He had five shots against the Tractor Boys, in fact, a total he’s beaten in just two other fixtures this season.

Mbeumo also nearly added to his assist when seeing a volley beaten away, while he could have easily benefitted from a couple of penalty decisions had the Bees had the pleasure of a less lenient referee.

For Schade, it’s now four goals in three.

“Bang in form, three players who are just getting better and better.” – Thomas Frank on his front three

The Bees utterly coasted through the first 70 minutes but had to rely on Mark Flekken (£4.5m) for some good saves near the end as the narrow-lead jitters set in.

Michael Kayode (£4.5m) really impressed at right-back again, getting forward to set up two chances and having a shot of his own.

CAN IPSWICH SIGN OFF WITH A WIN?

As for the Tractor Boys, Omari Hutchinson (£5.2m) and Julio Enciso (£5.4m) were their brightest sparks ahead of the ticker-topping final two Gameweeks.

Hutchinson hit the post and set up a great chance for Cameron Burgess (£3.8m), while Enciso maintained his stance of trying to score only humdingers from distance.

Given the fixtures, two Hail Mary uber-differentials for the final two Gameweeks, perhaps, for the desperate or the mavericks.

George Hirst (£5.4m) continues to eat into Liam Delap‘s (£5.6m) minutes, meanwhile, with the latter barely lasting an hour.



