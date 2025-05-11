14
Scoreboard May 11

FPL Gameweek 36 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

14 Comments
The Scoreboard has all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats from Sunday’s Gameweek 36 fixtures.

Those statistics include the day’s top teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goal involvement (xGI).

This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

GAMEWEEK 36: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 36: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

Liverpool2 – 2Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur0 – 2Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest2 – 2Leicester City
Manchester United0 – 2West Ham United
Newcastle United2 – 0Chelsea

14 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    With 1FT + 0.7 itb

    A) Mateta > Wissa
    B) Isak > Watkins
    C) Other ideas?

    Raya
    Gvardiol, Collins, Munoz
    Salah, Saka, Mbeumo, Sarr
    Marmoush, Isak, Mateta

    (Verbruggen, Elanga, Kerkez, Milenkovic)

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Stick am on pep...or hurzeler for -4? Cheers and gl 🙂

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Stick

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers.

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Considered Potter?

  3. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Fallen from 8k > 16k in the last 2 weeks. Gutted does not begin to describe it. 16 points off top10k target. Not being aggressive enough in DGW33 has cost me

    Probably have to go rogue with the captaincy next week

    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Vardy (c) for one last party

      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Who do you think will be most popular captain? Salah/Watkins?

        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Close but probably Salah

        2. Silecro
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Mbeumo against recently selfdestructing Fulham's defense (conceded 5 goals to Everton and Soton)

  4. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    I have Haaland Isak and Mateta
    Really thinking to -4
    Mateta Isak >
    Watkins & Wissa or Vardy

  5. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is this team good enough to roll ft? Would very much like to enter GW38 with 2Fts. Leading my ML by 50, have 8/11 same players as rival

    Verbruggen
    Konsa, Gvardiol, Mitchell
    Salah, Mbeumo(c), Bowen, Rogers
    Wissa, Cunha, Isak

    Raya, Murphy, Neco, Saliba
    1ft, 4.0itb

    Before you mention the expected Cunha>Isak...i'm not willing to sell Cunha who plays tired Palace players 3 days after FA cup final

  6. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Raya
    Gvardiol Munoz, Dias
    Salah, Mbeumo, Murphy Rogers
    Isak Wissa Cunha

    Areola Saka Konsa Timber

    1FT. 0.4m ITB

    I was saving Timber for GW38 but he's looking like an extremely doubtful start now. So is this worth a hit ?

    Timber & Cunha to Watkins (C) & a 4.2m or less (Sessegnon, or van den Berg)

