Arsenal v Newcastle: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 18 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ARSENAL

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Arsenal 36 68 +33 DWDLD 3rd Newcastle 36 66 +23 WLWDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



