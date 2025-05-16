Arsenal v Newcastle: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Arsenal and Newcastle United.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 18 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ARSENAL
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|36
|68
|+33
|DWDLD
|3rd
|Newcastle
|36
|66
|+23
|WLWDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):