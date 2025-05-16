Friday team news: Spurs rest regulars, United go stronger

Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) kicks off with the unusual spectacle of two Friday night games.

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur gets us underway at 19:30 BST, with Chelsea v Manchester United following on 45 minutes later.

Both UEFA Europa League finalists are in action tonight and Ange Postecoglou clearly has one eye on Wednesday’s game in Bilbao.

He’s gone with the Spurs second string again, although the injury-free Son Heung-min gets some fitness-boosting minutes under his belt on his first league start since Gameweek 31.

Postecoglou makes three alterations in all from the similarly under-strength starting XI he sent out against Crystal Palace.

Son is joined by Sergio Reguilon and Mikey Moore in the visitors’ line-up.

Dejan Kulusevski is injured, of course, while Pedro Porro and Rodrigo Bentancur drop to the bench.

If anything, then, it’s an ever weaker (on paper) line-up to Gameweek 36.

As for Aston Villa, there are also three alterations – and all of them pretty much as expected.

Ian Maatsen and Pau Torres return in defence, with Lucas Digne and Tyrone Mings back down among the substitutes.

Unai Emery’s other change is enforced as John McGinn comes in for the suspended Jacob Ramsey.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has gone stronger for the Red Devils’ trip to Chelsea.

He’s made five changes in total, recalling Andre Onana, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro and Patrick Dorgu.

Leny Yoro is injured, while Altay Bayindir, Harry Amass, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte drop to the bench.

Enzo Maresca makes three alterations, one enforced due to Nicolas Jackson‘s suspension. Tyrique George comes in for his full Premier League debut.

Reece James and Tosin Adarabioyo also oust the benched Romeo Lavia and Trevoh Chalobah.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen, Kamara, Onana, Rogers, Asensio, McGinn, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Disasi, Mings, Barkley, Digne, Garcia, Malen, Bogarde, Bailey.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Spence, Danso, Davies, Reguilon, Gray, Sarr, Moore, Odobert, Son, Tel.

Subs: Vicario, Bissouma, Richarlison, Solanke, Johnson, Porro, Bentancur, Cassanova, Olusesi.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, George.

Subs: Jorgensen, Bettinelli, Gusto, Acheampong, Chalobah, Anselmino, Badiashile, Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu, Diallo, Mount, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Fredricson, Heaven, Collyer, Eriksen, Mainoo, Ugarte, Garnacho.

