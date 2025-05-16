50
FPL May 16

Is FPL Gameweek 38 really an historic goal-fest?

50 Comments
The received wisdom has it that each season’s final day of Premier League action is a frenzy of attacking football.

As we enter Gameweek 38 of 2024/25, let’s see if Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are right to expect a goal-fest.

If so, some exciting differential punts are about to look even more attractive.

But are these high-scoring climaxes just a myth?

Let’s study the goals and clean sheets of the last 14 season-enders, which is as far back as the data goes in our Premium Members Area.

FINAL DAY GOALS

GW38 GOALS
PER GAME		SEASON AVERAGE
(PER GAME)		GW38 CLEAN
SHEETS		SEASON AVERAGE
(PER GW)
2024/25?2.94 (after GW36)?4.67 (after GW36)
2023/243.73.2844.13
2022/233.32.8535.45
2021/223.92.8225.58
2020/213.12.6965.89
2019/203.32.7235.45
2018/193.62.8255.45
2017/183.12.6865.95
2016/173.72.8045.63
2015/163.52.7025.66
2014/152.92.5775.89
2013/142.82.7746.11
2012/133.62.8045.26
2011/123.22.8145.42
2010/113.22.8055.03

While acknowledging the small sample, there is seemingly some weight behind the theory. The final day of all 14 seasons contained more goals per game than that season’s average, with only 2013/14 being a close-run thing.

Each of the most recent nine campaigns has produced at least 30 goals on the final day, peaking at 2021/22’s 39.

It therefore follows that there is a lower-than-average number of clean sheets on the final day. On only three of the 14 final Gameweeks was the clean-sheet average exceeded.

Unlike last season, when a record 1,239 goals were scored, 2024/25 has not been quite as free-scoring. Nonetheless, we are on course to see more goals scored than each of the 13 campaigns prior to 2023/24.

It therefore follows that clean sheets are up on last year. There have been 168 shutouts after 36 Gameweeks (compared with 149 by the same stage last season), taking the goals conceded per game average up from 4.10 to 4.66. But this figure is down on the preceding seasons by a distance, demonstrating the growing trend of attacks increasingly getting the better of defences.

HIGH-SCORING MATCHES

Is Gameweek 38 usually an FPL goal-fest? 2

These are the Gameweek 38 games that produced at least six goals:

  • Manchester United 4-2 Blackpool – 2010/11
  • Newcastle United 3-3 West Bromwich Albion – 2010/11
  • West Bromwich Albion 5-5 Manchester United – 2012/13
  • West Ham United 4-2 Reading – 2012/13
  • Leicester City 5-1 Queens Park Rangers – 2014/15
  • Stoke City 6-1 Liverpool – 2014/15
  • Newcastle United 5-1 Tottenham Hotspur – 2015/16
  • Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland – 2016/17
  • Hull City 1-7 Tottenham Hotspur – 2016/17
  • Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 Leicester City – 2017/18
  • Crystal Palace 5-3 Bournemouth – 2018/19
  • Leicester City 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur – 2020/21
  • Arsenal 5-1 Everton – 2021/22
  • Southampton 4-4 Liverpool – 2022/23
  • Brentford 2-4 Newcastle – 2023/24
  • Luton Town 2-4 Fulham – 2023/24

One of the most memorable final-day fixtures is surely Sir Alex Ferguson’s last match as Manchester United manager, when The Hawthorns played host to an epic 5-5 draw between that season’s champions and West Bromwich Albion.

Maybe there could be a similarly high-scoring affair this season, too, with United desperate to pull the plug on their most miserable season on record and Villa gunning for a top-five finish.

FPL managers will recall some big individual scores on Gameweek 38. Who can forget Kevin De Bruyne (£9.6m) bringing in two goals, an assist and 19 points during Manchester City’s 5-0 closer of 2019/20? Last season, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m) fared even better still, giving his owners a memorable send-off with a hat-trick and 20 points in Crystal Palace’s 5-0 drubbing of Aston Villa. Also last season, Dejan Kulusevski (£6.2m) and Harry Wilson (£5.2m) piled the misery on relegated Sheffield United and Luton Town with respective 16 and 15-pointers.

GAMEWEEK 38 FIXTURES

A screenshot of a football match schedule AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Targeting the teams destined for relegation has been an ever more popular tactic this season, with managers exploiting the long, losing streaks of Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich. A similar ploy could prove fruitful on the final day this season. 

Arsenal may still be looking to avoid a disastrous slip out of the top five when they visit Southampton (that’ll hinge on this Sunday’s result) and so will lay siege to Aaron Ramsdale’s (£4.4m) goal in Gameweek 38.

Attack-minded Bournemouth could also have fun at home to Leicester. Evanilson (£5.8m) and Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) are good bets to get among the goals, while West Ham’s in-form midfielder Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) will be looking to add to his scoring run at doomed Ipswich.

A similar approach should be considered for the opponents of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who have endured their most miserable ever Premier League campaigns. With the Europa League final having already been decided by Gameweek 38, assets from Aston Villa and Brighton could be in for an absolute field day. Ollie Watkins (£9.0m), Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) will all be rubbing their hands ahead of their final day outings.

All in all, everything suggests Gameweek 38 will be yet another goal bonanza.

50 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pep bites Kun
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Very timely article. Looking at my 38 bus team. Well done!

  2. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Mine nephew has made a life-sized trebuchet for his physics class! T’will be mine after assessment! Then I can lay siege upon mine neighbours who have yet to cut overhanging tree branches in mine kingdom!

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Treb's are so cool. I love how they sound in this clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CWmtlG42jA&ab_channel=KD6-3.7 (The King, 2019)

    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A knight waging war from a safe distance! Brave Sir Robin!

    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      I confess I had to google 'trebuchet'. HYSC already posted a link above

      Keep us informed of your campaign progress 🙂

  3. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Haaland (c), Eze, Wood Vs Bowen.

    How many points better off is the left hand side likely to be after this week? 50?

  4. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Watkins haul this evening was insane

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Sheeple rewarded handsomely

      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        5 or 10 points depending on C, vs a weak Spurs side - sarcasm?

        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            1 min ago

            You think?

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Looking at my bus team, who joins Palace players on the bench?

      a) Konaté (CRY)
      b) Konsa (mun)

      Konsa has form but an away fixture.

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        A easily

      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        A more than easily

    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Those Leicester, Ipswich & Southhampton games scream goals

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        both ways I think

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          just now

          That's what I think. It'll be a free for all. Season strategies out the window

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Was at the Chelsea vs. United match - both teams were shocking. Barely any quality chances - but at least a very well taken goal.

      The lack of urgency from Chelsea was really disappointing given this was a must-win game. United too, more understandable from them but not a great warm-up for the final.

      Palmer was deep, but he wasn't the only one. Barely any of our players wanted to even get in the box. George can't press like Jackson does and the pressing was very missed up top.

      First half I feel we barely had the ball in their half, yet weren't being overrun in possession either.

      Definitely not the greatest showing ahead of the Forest game. Their CBs are actually good as well.

      Beat part of the game, goal aside, was the NFL tackle from the match steward. That was a solid hit. Fair play.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Konsa back on the bus then.

      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks for the feedback. Very good of you. Hope you enjoyed the day.

    5. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Its interesting the percieved wisdom heading in to these closing weeks has been to use transfers in the attacking side yet the attacking options keep blanking and the defenders are hauling. I don't disagree with the wisdom at the time but we were probably wrong, games have got tighter with more on the line and 5atb (if you got lucky) would have done very well these past few weeks. Appreciate we're early days this week but Cucurella and Konsa have rewarded owners and then some.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Aye, but will you captain a defender GW38?

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          No lol my defence looks ok/passable with 3 but then I didnt plan for the fixtures in defence at all after the doubles ended and I'm probably not alone. Saying that I am wondering if buying an extra Arsenal defender over Saka could be the play.

    6. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Will TAA start over Bradley GW38?
      As things stand, would you pick Semenyo or Evanilson?

    7. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Small survey for those of us that’s been doing this for many seasons:

      How would you rate the enjoyment you’ve had playing FPL this season compared to other seasons from 1-10?

      1 being extremely boring
      10 being extremely entertaining

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        53 mins ago

        I see most people hated this season, but I thought it was ok. Not overly pleased with my rank, but I still had fun. 7 for me.

        I actually liked Assman, but many hated it. That's probably a big factor in peoples opinions.

      2. Hairy Potter
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        It's been pretty average in my opinion. Maybe some of the injuries or loss of form for some premiums has meant the BGW/DGW period has been a bit boring in terms of picks.

        I think a lot of "big 6" fans haven't enjoyed the season, except for Liverpool fans, and that has caused a lot of noise that it's been poor season in terms of quality. We don't seem to have had any memorable 1st vs 2nd games.

      3. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        40 mins ago

        The AM chip was execrable and must be excised from the Tourney next campaign! 6/10 from me.

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          5/10 for me. Didnt like the way the AM chip came in and the value side of it has been redundant for weeks because of the injuries which I think in turn has made the template even more template because everyone can afford it with change spare

      4. Fintroy
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        10 out 10 .... costs nothing and brings a release from the 'day-to-day' crap. Anyone who gets stressed over FPL needs to get life....

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Its a shame because they did a good job with the pricing and if we'd had a fit and firing Haaland, Salah, Saka, Palmer etc all season it could have been really interesting to see which way people went. Not Towers fault it panned out the way it did but it has impacted the game.

      5. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        It’s been…….deflating to say the least. Each season just getting harder and harder, but like some say here….it’s free and a bit of fun at the end of the day.
        International breaks is single handedly the main thing that ruins the game in my opinion, for many obvious reasons.

      6. Mr. Sitter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        4/10

        Poor performances from many ‘premium’ players and ‘big six’ teams and with PL Champions and Relegation spots decided so early has all led to a fairly boring season with a very strong FPL template.
        Not the fault of the game, just the way things have played out.

    8. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Vardy will have one final party on Sunday, punish those that captained Watkins as a farewell gift. Do it for Rebecca

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Punish those that captained Watkins? Like captaining Watkins was a wrong or bad choice? Lol

    9. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      How are Watkins owners feeling?

      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        27 mins ago

        Better than Palmer owners.

      2. Hairy Potter
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        Dirty.

      3. Fintroy
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        OK actually, 10 points and FPL isn't life.... just a bit of fun.....

      4. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        Happy with him as a signing for Marmoush who became a mins risk. Not so happy with the captaincy but an assist might be the best any of the captaincy picks does all gameweek for all we know.

      5. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Meh given the opponent. I can see Isak who I sold outscoring him.

    10. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      46 mins ago

      Last Man Standing Grand Final Update (5 teams)

      Safety score = 31 by Joe Sutton (Tiired and Weary)

      https://prnt.sc/HY__d9rFtgXA

      https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS_all

    11. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      Interesting article.

      Wondering how I can squeeze a Bournemouth player into my front 7...

      Salah Saka Bowen Mbuemo
      Watkins Isak Wissa

      Who goes? Wissa to Evanilson?

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Nah. Get Kerkez? Or no one.

      2. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        35 mins ago

        Watkins of course!

        1. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Of course. Staring me in the face

    12. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Going for Martinelli, Semenyo or Trossard c punt

    13. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Cucu single handedly staving off red arrows me, what a legend, played him for all 5 goals this season.

      On another note I somehow bought Vardy and TC him for his 200th goal, could be worth a 2am wake up to watch

    14. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-3YyoaIFOl/?igsh=MWw2ZHBrZHNmMjdwaQ==

      He will be missed!

    15. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Can't wait for all the games tomorrow!

    16. jack88
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      This palmer hype was started by one big
      ' content creator '. Then everyone jumped. Glad i went for salah..clearly palmer wasnt in form for quite a long time

      1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          just now

          Name names

