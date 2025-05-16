Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 37?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are bracing themselves for the penultimate weekend of Premier League action, with Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) seemingly the favourite captain ahead of Gameweek 37.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of delivering a big haul. Perhaps someone from Brentford, Chelsea or Liverpool can challenge the Aston Villa sharpshooter.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the player and team statistics*, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Watkins sunk Bournemouth last week, boosting the top-five hopes of Unai Emery’s men. Surprisingly, the England international registered just a single shot on target but his 0.36 expected goals (xG) effort setlled the tie.

This performance piqued our electorate’s interest in time for Tottenham Hotspur visiting the West Midlands. After all, Ange Postecoglou’s side is short on energy and domestic motivation.

Therefore, Watkins secures a 36.32% poll majority, heading into this battle of motivation versus lethargy.

As for Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m), his in-swinging corner provided a decisive assist in Brentford’s 1-0 win at Ipswich Town. It’s enough to have Thomas Frank dreaming of European qualification.

Four shots and one big chance created put the Cameroon international high in both metrics, and the Bees also had a couple of legitimate penalty claims turned down.

Mbeumo is backed by approximately one-eighth of voters ahead of Fulham’s short trip to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) sits third with 8.62%, closely followed by Cole Palmer (£10.5m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.7m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES