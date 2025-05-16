36
Captain Sensible May 16

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 37?

36 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are bracing themselves for the penultimate weekend of Premier League action, with Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) seemingly the favourite captain ahead of Gameweek 37.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of delivering a big haul. Perhaps someone from Brentford, Chelsea or Liverpool can challenge the Aston Villa sharpshooter.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the player and team statistics*, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Watkins sunk Bournemouth last week, boosting the top-five hopes of Unai Emery’s men. Surprisingly, the England international registered just a single shot on target but his 0.36 expected goals (xG) effort setlled the tie.

This performance piqued our electorate’s interest in time for Tottenham Hotspur visiting the West Midlands. After all, Ange Postecoglou’s side is short on energy and domestic motivation.

Therefore, Watkins secures a 36.32% poll majority, heading into this battle of motivation versus lethargy.

As for Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m), his in-swinging corner provided a decisive assist in Brentford’s 1-0 win at Ipswich Town. It’s enough to have Thomas Frank dreaming of European qualification.

Four shots and one big chance created put the Cameroon international high in both metrics, and the Bees also had a couple of legitimate penalty claims turned down.

Mbeumo is backed by approximately one-eighth of voters ahead of Fulham’s short trip to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) sits third with 8.62%, closely followed by Cole Palmer (£10.5m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.7m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Four top 10k finishes. 22/23 Rank - 6123.  Follow them on Twitter

36 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    😀

    Open Controls
  2. Manani
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    A. Isak > Watkins
    B. Marmoush > Watkins (-4)
    C. neither

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Jack Frost
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    In defence, Jake O’Brien should be fit and UK return to the right-back role he’s made his own under the Scotsman. Goodison News
    by ,Pranav Shahaney
    Thu 15 May 2025 11:10, UK

    Hope this is right or my bench boost is late and not great.

    Open Controls
  4. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Play Dias or Konsa?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Tough one. I think in this instance Konsa.

      Open Controls
  5. Manani
    • 13 Years
    3 hours ago

    more likely to keep a CS for forest (Sels + Milenkovic)
    A. whu
    B. CHE

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Will u just capt rogers or beto?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Rogers.

      Open Controls
      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        And will u sell raul for watkins instead and capt him

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Definitely.

          Open Controls
  7. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Chasing a league with 20 points and 15 points gap. Both of the managers above me don’t have Isak and rest of the teams are almost the same.

    Is it too much risk to captain Isak or go safe with Mbuemo?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Go safe with Mbeumo (or Watkins if you have).

      Open Controls
  8. D_R_S_PORT_S
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Why delap isn’t playing regular 90 minutes past few weeks ? I want to punt on him as a differential(C) or Enciso(C),think lei/Ips will be open game,more than two goals each.

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Vardy may be the better option, needs 1 more goal to get to 200 goals with Leicester, in a game that has no significance apart from the home send-off of Leicester’s all-time GOAT

      Open Controls
  9. Bruno Commando
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Anyone thinks that the below equation holds true over the final 2 GWs?

    Watkins > Isak + 4 points

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      It’s a yes from me

      Open Controls
    2. Manani
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      On paper yes. But can’t help but feel Isak will score at least 1 against Arsenal but that’s just gut feeling. And I don’t think Watkins will have a big haul

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno Commando
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I think the moment Isak scores a goal, this move will likely be a failure. Don't think Watkins is gonna haul as well.

        Open Controls
  10. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    A big thank-you to everyone who’s engaged with this hot topic over the season. Appreciate every upvote and (most of the) comment(s) 😉

    Best of luck this GW and next, and enjoy the break!

    Open Controls
    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Rises: Bowen 7.8, Branthwaite 4.9

      Falls: Salah 13.6, B.Fernandes 8.4, Mitoma 6.3, Strand Larsen 5.2, Christie 4.8

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        0-1, NTIM
        Double-plus cheers, Rainy

        Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      Cheers rainy. It was helpful. Here in Pakistan, it's usually first thing I'd check after waking up around 6:30!
      Have a good time ahead.

      Open Controls
  11. C0YS
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Am on WC and just about done finalizing my team, possibly my final dilemma.

    I plan to play the following attackers this GW:
    Palmer Bowen Mbeumo Eze Rogers
    Watkins Wissa

    Would you rather bench 1 of the above for:
    A) Haaland (instead of whom?)
    B) Vardy (instead of whom?)
    C) Nah, keep as-is

    Cheers all and best of luck these last couple GWs!

    Open Controls
    1. Lav
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Keep as is

      Open Controls
  12. Lav
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Start 2:

    1. Salah - BHA (A)
    2. Elanga - WHU (A)

    A. Kerkez - MCI (A)
    B. Milenkovic- WHU (A)

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Definitely 1B

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      1B easy

      Open Controls
  13. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Best option here? 1ft, 0.3m itb

    A. Savinho > Enzo (bench Isak)
    B. Isak > Watkins
    C. Save ft

    Raya
    Gvardiol Konsa Munoz
    Salah kdb mbeumo rogers
    Isak wood wissa

    Areola Saliba savinho bradley

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Easy B

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Think Watkins outscores Isak in gw38?

        Open Controls
        1. Manani
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          Don’t think Everton is an easy fixture? Man United is easier

          Open Controls
        2. C0YS
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          I think so. Can easily see the Newcastle game being a relatively low-scoring affair, but would expect the Villa game to have 3 or more

          Open Controls
  14. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    If u are chasing, capt mcneil or rogers?

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Rogers

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.