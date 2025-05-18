Sunday team news: Murillo + Robinson start, Sessegnon benched

Three more matches follow on from the midday kick-off at Goodison Park.

Nottingham Forest, who have to win to keep alive their slim chances of UEFA Champions League qualification, make just one change from the side that drew with Leicester City last week.

Centre-back Morato drops down to the bench, with the fit-again Murillo recalled.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is also back from injury as a substitute.

Opponents West Ham United are unchanged.

In west London, Thomas Frank has also named an unchanged side from last weekend’s win at Ipswich Town.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has made three changes to his line-up, however.

Antonee Robinson, Sasa Lukic and Adama Traore come into the side as Ryan Sessegnon, Andreas Pereira and Harry Wilson make way.

At the King Power Stadium, Ruud van Nistelrooy has made one alteration from the side that earned a late draw at Nottingham Forest, as Boubakary Soumare gets the nod over Oliver Skipp in the engine room.

Jamie Vardy also starts, making his 500th and final appearance for the club.

As for Ipswich, Leif Davis, Jens Cajuste, Jack Clarke and George Hirst replace Cameron Burgess, Jack Taylor, Conor Chaplin and Liam Delap.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell, Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Rodriguez, Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Bowen, Kudus

Subs: Fabianski, Soler, Paqueta, Fullkrug, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Alvarez, Emerson, Ferguson

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Wood

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Hudson-Odoi, Toffolo, Jota, Yates, Sosa, Danilo, Abbott

Brentford XI: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Thiago, Mee, Ajer, Konak, Nunes

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Berge, Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez

Subs: Benda, Cuenca, Cairney, Pereira, King, Wilson, Willian, Sessegnon, Vinicius

Leicester City XI: Stolarczyk, Justin, Coady, Faes, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, McAteer, Ayew, El Khannouss, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Pereira, Okoli, Kristiansen, Skipp, Buonanotte, Monga, Evans, Daka

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Hutchinson, Enciso, J Clarke, Hirst

Subs: Walton, Godfrey, Woolfenden, Luongo, Taylor, Johnson, Chaplin, Broadhead, Delap

