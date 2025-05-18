414
Dugout Discussion May 18

Sunday team news: Murillo + Robinson start, Sessegnon benched

414 Comments
Three more matches follow on from the midday kick-off at Goodison Park.

Nottingham Forest, who have to win to keep alive their slim chances of UEFA Champions League qualification, make just one change from the side that drew with Leicester City last week.

Centre-back Morato drops down to the bench, with the fit-again Murillo recalled.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is also back from injury as a substitute.

Opponents West Ham United are unchanged.

In west London, Thomas Frank has also named an unchanged side from last weekend’s win at Ipswich Town.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has made three changes to his line-up, however.

Antonee Robinson, Sasa Lukic and Adama Traore come into the side as Ryan Sessegnon, Andreas Pereira and Harry Wilson make way.

At the King Power Stadium, Ruud van Nistelrooy has made one alteration from the side that earned a late draw at Nottingham Forest, as Boubakary Soumare gets the nod over Oliver Skipp in the engine room.

Jamie Vardy also starts, making his 500th and final appearance for the club.  

As for Ipswich, Leif Davis, Jens Cajuste, Jack Clarke and George Hirst replace Cameron Burgess, Jack Taylor, Conor Chaplin and Liam Delap.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell, Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Rodriguez, Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Bowen, Kudus

Subs: Fabianski, Soler, Paqueta, Fullkrug, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Alvarez, Emerson, Ferguson

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Wood

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Hudson-Odoi, Toffolo, Jota, Yates, Sosa, Danilo, Abbott

Brentford XI: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Thiago, Mee, Ajer, Konak, Nunes

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Berge, Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez

Subs: Benda, Cuenca, Cairney, Pereira, King, Wilson, Willian, Sessegnon, Vinicius

Leicester City XI: Stolarczyk, Justin, Coady, Faes, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, McAteer, Ayew, El Khannouss, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Pereira, Okoli, Kristiansen, Skipp, Buonanotte, Monga, Evans, Daka

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Hutchinson, Enciso, J Clarke, Hirst

Subs: Walton, Godfrey, Woolfenden, Luongo, Taylor, Johnson, Chaplin, Broadhead, Delap

  1. Effe
    • 14 Years
    38 mins ago

    Still time for Mbuemo to score another and make up for that pen miss

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      Not now I’d imagine

    2. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      He can't even pass since the missed pen
      List Brentford all chance of Europe the fool

    3. Slot it in
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Baaaaa

  2. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Rapid Fulham turnaround

  3. Total Slotball
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    why is Neco ahead of Bowen and Milenkovic in BPS when he neither scored or assisted. Milenko winning goal bonus?

  4. GoonerSteve
    • 15 Years
    33 mins ago

    Frank AM in the mud.

  5. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Jamie Vardy – LEGEND! x

    1. Old Man
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Indeed - our greatest ever player.

    2. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Indeed!
      He’s had a great career.

    3. TOLV TUMS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Will be very missed.

      Especially by me after he’s come off and I needed another goal

  6. TOLV TUMS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Vardy off nooooooooo

    1. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Hope he gets a couple of minutes’ standing ovation.

      1. TOLV TUMS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        This, very much. Deserves every bit.

  7. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Will Milenkovic get winning goal bonus?

  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Well, the Sels choice over Areola was the right one.

    1 point victory.

  9. Rwilliams90
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    How is Williams on 2bp?

  10. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Need that Raya clean sheet busted. Already on like 4 saves

    1. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      5

  11. TOLV TUMS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Legend baps for Vardy, right?

