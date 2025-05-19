Brighton v Liverpool team news: No starts for van Dijk or Diaz

Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at the American Express Stadium, where the team news has just arrived for both Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool.

The headline is that the newly-crowned champions – back from a few days of celebrating in Dubai – have moved captain Virgil van Dijk (£6.7m) and Luis Diaz (£7.5m) to the bench as part of four lineup changes.

Andrew Robertson (£5.8m) also makes way, while Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) remains on their bench. Fellow defender Joe Gomez (£4.7m) is hoping for some minutes after a long-term hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) remains in the starting XI, as does Cody Gakpo (£7.2m). Both scored in November’s reverse meeting at Anfield.

As for their hosts, Brighton remove Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m) and Matt O’Riley (£5.5m) for Simon Adingra (£5.1m) and Brajan Gruda (£5.4m). The latter scored his first goal for the club in last week’s 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, having also impressed when assisting twice in Gameweek 34’s brief appearance versus West Ham United.

Lewis Dunk (£4.2m) and Joel Veltman (£4.3m) missed out on a clean sheet because of small knocks but make tonight’s bench. Alongside them is Kaoru Mitoma (£6.3m), scorer in two of his three cameos since last starting in Gameweek 31.

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) and Bart Verbruggen (£4.6m) are playing, but Joao Pedro (£5.5m) isn’t here for personal reasons, despite his three-match ban being over.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Gruda, Adingra; Welbeck

Subs: Rushworth, Igor Julio, Dunk, Veltman, Gomez, Mitoma, Hinshelwood, O’Riley, Howell

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Quansah, Konate, Tsimikas; Elliott, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Jones, Diaz, Darwin