Fantasy EFL Play-Offs: semi-final Scout Notes

The semi-finals of Fantasy EFL’s play-offs are now over, with six teams booking their places at Wembley for the Bank Holiday weekend. Here, we look through the play-off finalists, and look back at their semi-final victories, ahead of monumental weeks. To save us repeating ourselves from our top picks where we dissected the scores, here we’ll have a quick look back but see this as an overview. And don’t worry, we have plenty of content coming up regarding the finals and previewing the matches.

The Fantasy EFL play-off finals are just a few days away, as managers get to look forward to three back-to-back days of chaos! Here’s the schedule:

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINAL LESSONS: CHAMPIONSHIP

Sheffield United

Sheffield United emphatically swept aside Bristol City in the play-offs, securing a comprehensive 6-0 aggregate triumph. While the league table suggested a significant difference (20 points separated the teams), Rob Dickie’s red card in the first leg proved a critical turning point. Harrison Burrows capitalized from the spot, and Andre Brooks and Callum O’Hare quickly added to the score, underscoring the gulf in quality. After their commanding first-leg victory, which paved the way for the 6-0 aggregate result, Chris Wilder said:

“tough evening for us, one I’ve not really experienced, being 3-0 up…had everything to lose, they had everything to gain…we had to get the job done, we had a dream to go to Wembley and get back in the Premier League…in front of our own punters is a fabulous night for all concerned” Chris Wilder on his sides performance

Despite whispers of potential player rotation due to the scoreline, they deserve immense credit for laying down a clear marker before the final. They unequivocally demonstrated their status as the Championship’s third-strongest team and will be full of confidence ahead of Wembley.

In terms of their top-scorers, this is how it turned out:

Harrison Burrows (M), 24 points – one goal, three assists, one interception, seven key passes Michael Cooper (G), 18 points- two shutouts, six saves 17 points: Anel Ahmedhodzic (D), Jack Robinson (D)

Sunderland

Much like Troy Deeney’s unforgettable volley that propelled Watford to Wembley, Sunderland now has its own moment of electrifying chaos at the Stadium of Light, a winner against Coventry City etched into club legend.

Following their impressive 1-2 away victory at the CBS Arena, Ephron Mason-Clark (F) levelled the visitors’ lead in the return leg. Coventry’s Haji Wright (F) then missed a clear headed chance at the death, sending the tie into extra-time and leaving the away fans stunned.

Just as both teams braced themselves for a penalty shootout, Dan Ballard (D) rose to meet a corner in the 122nd-minute, his decisive header igniting wild celebrations at the Stadium of Light. Following the winner, manager Regis Le Bris said:

“Fantastic, this late equaliser for the final, for the fans and everyone…the most powerful scenario…as a coach it was tough, we were nervous 1-0 up [1-2 on aggregate] between two attitudes: to attack, to defend…it was tough and Coventry were good, controlled the game…it was deserved…the game changed, the feeling was different [with substitutions]…it worked well, we dominated the extra-time, we deserved to score and had to wait until the end.”

Nonetheless, credit must be given to Coventry and Frank Lampard, who rose from 17th to fifth and could’ve easily seen their name on the programme at Wembley. However, a dramatic winner sees the Wearside outfit face the Blades.

From the two legs, two players stood out for Sunderland:

Dan Ballard (D) , 24 points – 39 clearances, four blocks, one goal

, 24 points – 39 clearances, four blocks, one goal Enzo Le Fee (M) , 20 points – two assists, 10 key passes, three interceptions

, 20 points – two assists, 10 key passes, three interceptions 13 points: Trai Hume (D), Jobe Bellingham (M)

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINAL LESSONS: LEAGUE ONE

Leyton Orient

Neutrals often hope for at least one penalty shoot-out and the drama that comes. Thankfully to those, their wishes were granted, and Leyton Orient came up trumps against Stockport County.

Following a captivating 2-2 stalemate at Brisbane Road, everything was to play for in the return leg. It was Ollie O’Neill (M) who swiftly put the O’s ahead at Edgeley Park, netting a precise half-volley just 145 seconds into the match. An end-to-end encounter saw both teams create opportunities, with the woodwork denying both sides at different points. However, Isaac Olafoe (F) levelled the score for the home team, forcing the tie into extra time. With no further goals in the additional period, the tension mounted for a penalty shootout. Ultimately, the East London side demonstrated their composure, converting all four of their spot-kicks to secure a coveted place at Wembley on Sunday.

Richie Wellens’ focused on the resilience shown by his side:

“part of my team talk pre-game… I think they’re a special group…special people…I didn’t want their last game at Edgeley Park, wanted it at Wembley…warned them what was coming…planned for it going long…if it went long we had capabilities of winning.

Tough game, we started outstanding…sometimes when you score early it was ours to lose, we showed naivety…they created too many chances by going long…we needed to dig in and show resilience…the penalties were to be taken at that [home] end before the game for safety issues…what a challenge, go win it in front of their fans.”

In terms of top scorers for the O’s across the matches:

Charlie Kelman (F) , 16 points – two goals, four shots on target

, 16 points – two goals, four shots on target Ollie’Neill (M) , 14 points – one goal, one assist, one interception

, 14 points – one goal, one assist, one interception 12 points: Jack Currie (D), Omar Beckles (D)

Charlton Athletic

After two closely contested matches at Adams Park and The Valley, Charlton Athletic edged past Wycombe Wanderers with a narrow 1-0 victory – the tightest result in the play-offs. Following a goalless first leg where little separated the teams, Matt Godden (F) struck in the 81st minute, bagging his 19th league goal of the season to secure the win for the South London side.

Despite both sides’ solid defensive efforts across both legs, which were anticipated particularly under Nathan Jones, Charlton created opportunities throughout the second game, controlling possession (55%) and registering more shots (12) than their opponents. At full-time, following the jubilant scenes on the pitch with the fans, Nathan Jones assessed:

“massive relief…little bit of euphoria…wonderful achievement when you consider where we were….the belief we’ve had to show…we were really good tonight, we kept two clean sheets, created chances, they had just one good chance over two legs, we’ve been excellent, we moved the ball well. So proud, this is Charlton.”

Notably, Charlton had the joint-highest scorer on Fantasy across both legs:

Lloyd Jones (D) , 27 points – 30 clearances, two blocks, one assist

, 27 points – 30 clearances, two blocks, one assist 20 points: Josh Edwards (D) , Macauley Gillesphey (D)

, Kayne Ramsay (D), 18

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINAL LESSONS: LEAGUE TWO

Walsall

Despite a late-season slump that cast doubt on their play-off chances, the Saddlers swiftly silenced their doubters. They showcased the form that had them leading the table by 12 points earlier in the season, demonstrating why their fourth-place finish felt like a missed opportunity for automatic promotion. Many predicted another setback in the play-offs after their drop-off, but Mat Sadler’s team defied expectations and proved their critics wrong.

The Saddlers secured a commanding 2-0 away victory in the first leg, with midfielders Taylor Allen and Alfie Chang finding the net despite their team holding only 26% possession. In the return fixture, Sadler kept faith with the same starting eleven, a decision that proved astute. Although they left it late, Charlie Kalin (M) and Levi Amantchi (F) struck twice to seal an emphatic 4-1 win, rendering Armando Dobra’s (F) 94th-minute consolation goal for the Spireites a mere footnote.

Despite Chesterfield entering the play-offs in such great form, snatching their spot on the final day, they left it too late after their opening game defeat.

“Pride is the biggest emotion, we saw that outpouring at the end…proud of how hard we worked…they don’t give up, they work so hard, the finishes were incredible…we got in behind really well…out of possession we were tested by a fantastic team.”

Top scorers:

Harry Williams (D) , 17 – 23 clearances, two tackles

, 17 – 23 clearances, two tackles David Okagbue (D) , 16

, 16 Liam Gordon (D), 15

AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon’s journey to Wembley, sealed by two 1-0 victories, highlighted their League Two-leading defensive record of just 35 goals conceded under Johnnie Jackson.

The second leg, however, was notably influenced by the absence of Notts County’s attacking duo, David McGoldrick (F) (injury) and Alassana Jatta (F) (suspension). The pair have combined for 36 of the Magpies 68 goals scored in the regular season.

After a hard-fought first game ending 0-1 to the visitors, Josh Neufville’s superb lobbed finish past Alex Bass at the Cherry Red Records Stadium secured Wimbledon’s final spot. The Dons undoubtedly gained an advantage by not having to contend with McGoldrick and Jatta, who could have posed a significant threat.

Despite Notts County’s dominance in possession (73%) and shots (15), they couldn’t find the net, with both goalkeepers kept on their toes throughout the match.

“unbelievable, can’t put it into words…against tough opposition, to get it done how we did, can’t speak highly enough of them…unbelievable goal, worthy of winning any game, they put us under lots of pressure early doors. For Josh to show that quality…he’s come up with a beautiful finish….there’s no getting away that Jatta and McGoldrick are big players for them, definitely helped us.” – Johnnie Jackson on the win

Top scorers: