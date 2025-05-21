Saliba + Timber ruled out of FPL Gameweek 38

Jurrien Timber (£5.6m) and William Saliba (£6.5m) will miss Arsenal’s trip to Southampton in Gameweek 38 due to injury.

Saliba was substituted at half-time of Sunday’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United, having felt discomfort in his hamstring.

Timber missed out altogether with ankle issues.

Media reports on Wednesday suggested that the pair would miss the final day.

Now, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed the rumours.

“William is going to be out for a few weeks, unfortunately. He pulled his hamstring against Newcastle, so he’s going to be out for a few weeks.



“Jurrien had surgery yesterday on his ankle, so he’ll be out for a few weeks as well.” – Mikel Arteta to beIN Sports on Wednesday

HOW ARSENAL’S DEFENCE COULD LOOK IN GAMEWEEK 38

There’s a possibility of seeing Oleksandr Zinchenko (£4.8m) or Kieran Tierney (£4.3m) at left-back in Sunday’s dead rubber but the other three defensive representatives should be straightforward, provided that Arteta doesn’t go rogue with rookies like centre-half Brayden Clarke (£4.0m) and right-back Josh Nichols (£4.0m).

This, indeed, was how Arsenal lined up in the second half in Gameweek 37 after Saliba’s exit:

David Raya (£5.5m) is going for the Golden Glove, so you’d imagine he starts behind the Gunners’ defence.

BEST REPLACEMENTS ARTICLE TO FOLLOW

Around 30% of FPL managers own Saliba, so there’ll be many of us scrabbling around for a replacement on the final day.

Timber is owned by approximately 5% of overall Fantasy managers.

Those figures are at 43.5% and 6.9% in the top 10k.

From White to Milos Kerkez (£5.2m), we’ll have a look at a few potential replacements in a follow-up article later today.



