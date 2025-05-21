121
Team News May 21

Saliba + Timber ruled out of FPL Gameweek 38

121 Comments
Jurrien Timber (£5.6m) and William Saliba (£6.5m) will miss Arsenal’s trip to Southampton in Gameweek 38 due to injury.

Saliba was substituted at half-time of Sunday’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United, having felt discomfort in his hamstring.

Timber missed out altogether with ankle issues.

Media reports on Wednesday suggested that the pair would miss the final day.

Now, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed the rumours.

“William is going to be out for a few weeks, unfortunately. He pulled his hamstring against Newcastle, so he’s going to be out for a few weeks. 

“Jurrien had surgery yesterday on his ankle, so he’ll be out for a few weeks as well.” – Mikel Arteta to beIN Sports on Wednesday

HOW ARSENAL’S DEFENCE COULD LOOK IN GAMEWEEK 38

There’s a possibility of seeing Oleksandr Zinchenko (£4.8m) or Kieran Tierney (£4.3m) at left-back in Sunday’s dead rubber but the other three defensive representatives should be straightforward, provided that Arteta doesn’t go rogue with rookies like centre-half Brayden Clarke (£4.0m) and right-back Josh Nichols (£4.0m).

This, indeed, was how Arsenal lined up in the second half in Gameweek 37 after Saliba’s exit:

Saliba Timber

David Raya (£5.5m) is going for the Golden Glove, so you’d imagine he starts behind the Gunners’ defence.

BEST REPLACEMENTS ARTICLE TO FOLLOW

Around 30% of FPL managers own Saliba, so there’ll be many of us scrabbling around for a replacement on the final day.

Timber is owned by approximately 5% of overall Fantasy managers.

Those figures are at 43.5% and 6.9% in the top 10k.

From White to Milos Kerkez (£5.2m), we’ll have a look at a few potential replacements in a follow-up article later today.

121 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kante Touch This
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    My bench boost, ladies and gentlemen...

    GK: Hermansen *Injured
    DEF: Timber *Injured
    DEF: Trippier *Injured
    FW: Isak *Injured

    Should I take -4 for each if it is essentially -2 each? (if the replacement gets 2 for playing 60+ mins)

    Open Controls
    1. TallestJohn
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Yeah, may as well go crazy at this stage unless there are specific mini-leagues you're leading or H2H matchups you want to win.

      Open Controls
  2. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Timber to a) white (own raya) or b) kerkez. Thanks

    Open Controls
  3. Fishy
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    I have a 28 point lead in one of my mini leagues but the team in 2nd place has his triple captain still to use, should I be worried about the 28 point gap? Or is it safe

    Open Controls
    1. Bobjonesjnr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Have to try and anticipate who he’s going to happen and do the same. Should be fine.

      Open Controls
  4. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Too risky to play Bradley right? Surely palace score?

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Yeah, might only get 45 mins

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Cheers I have timber out so was looking to play munoz or Bradley or getting kerkez/white

        Open Controls
  5. Assisting the assister
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    How many hits is it worth on BB. Have to replace Tripps and Saliba anyway. Hopefully can keep Isak and not go -8

    Open Controls
  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Looking to use all of TC, FH and BB together in 38. Great times ahead.

    Open Controls
  8. SligoRovers1928
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Is it worth doing Salah to Saka?

      Open Controls
      1. jesus jesus
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        I’ve Salah captain

        Open Controls

