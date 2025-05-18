FPL notes: Isak + Saliba injury latest, Raya v Sels

Alexander Isak (£9.5m) and William Saliba (£6.5m) are newly flagged in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Continuing with the Gameweek 37 Scout Notes, we begin to dissect Sunday’s matches.

First up, Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle United and West Ham United 1-2 Nottingham Forest.

HOWE ON ISAK

Alexander Isak was forced to sit out Newcastle’s defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, having experienced discomfort in his groin.

In his post-match presser, Eddie Howe said he was unsure if the Swede would be available for next weekend’s clash against Everton, a match the Magpies must win to be sure of UEFA Champions League qualification.

“It’s unknown. I don’t know that at this moment in time. He only really felt pain after training. He felt fine during training, but then he had a bit of stiffness. He went for a scan this morning, purely as a precaution really, but then it became obvious that he wasn’t going to be fit to play. “I don’t know what will happen. I think a lot will depend on how he reacts in the next few days. He’s had a couple of groin issues off either side. I think this is one that he had earlier in the season” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

The Newcastle boss later eased fears that Isak may need surgery in the summer.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think it is something that needs mending. It certainly probably needs looking at as to why he is getting those sort of groin complaints. But it is definitely not a surgery issue, it is probably more of a what is he doing to strengthen that area issue – which we will, of course, look at and focus on.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

Isak’s place was taken by Callum Wilson (£6.9m), who looked off the pace, but Newcastle, who lined up in a back three again, were still the better side in the first half, with five shots on target in the opening 17 minutes. They will be kicking themselves at the chances they missed, however, as they didn’t register another one for the rest of the match.

SALIBA INJURY

In a further blow to many, William Saliba (£6.5m) had to be substituted off at half-time, having “felt something in his hamstring”.

On his 100th Premier League appearance, the Frenchman was replaced by Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m).

“I think one of the last actions when he was tracking back he felt something in his hamstring so we will need to scan and see how it is.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

There is little on the line at Southampton in Gameweek 38, so we could potentially see an unfamiliar Calafiori/Jakub Kiwior (£4.8m) centre-back partnership on the final day.

Despite the loss of Saliba, Arsenal were miles better in the second half, with Declan Rice’s (£6.5m) superb strike securing the victory. He’s now returned in four of his last five starts, with two goals and two assists.

Martin Odegaard (£8.2m) is ticking along nicely, too, with assists in five successive games.

It just isn’t quite happening for Bukayo Saka (£10.3m), however. He only really threatened with a tame effort at Nick Pope (£5.0m) and was substituted for the returning Kai Havertz (£7.7m) with just under 15 minutes to go.

UCL LATEST

Above image from BBC Sport

Arsenal’s win over Newcastle has booked their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

They are pretty much guaranteed second, too, as Manchester City’s goal difference is inferior by 10.

It’s going down to the wire between Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Man City and Forest, however, with just one point in the table separating them.

It sets up a monumental final day clash between Forest and Chelsea at the City Ground, with Newcastle v Everton, Manchester United v Aston Villa and Fulham v Man City the other fixtures.

RAYA + SELS EYE GOLDEN GLOVE

In a shot-stopping masterclass, David Raya (£5.5m) kept his 13th clean sheet of the season on Sunday, drawing level with Matz Sels (£5.2m) in the battle for the Golden Glove.

Five saves, all in the first half, helped Raya pick up a bonus point, with his performance deservedly earning him the man-of-the-match award by several outlets.

As for Sels, he also made some superb saves in east London, as Forest kept the pressure on the top five.

FOREST KEEP PRESSURE UP

Forest indeed kept their UEFA Champions League hopes alive, with a 2-1 win over West Ham.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.5m) put the visitors ahead courtesy of an Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) howler, before Nikola Milenkovic (£5.2m) got the final touch from Anthony Elanga’s (£5.5m) lovely curling delivery.

It was Milenkovic’s fifth goal of the season, the joint-most of any defender.

Jarrod Bowen’s (£7.8m) excellent touch and volley got the Hammers back in it, but Graham Potter’s side only really looked dangerous following Niclas Fullkrug’s (£6.7m) introduction off the bench.

As always, however, it was Bowen who looked the most potent threat – he’s now scored in three consecutive matches, with a trip to relegated Ipswich Town up next.

Above: Since Jarrod Bowen returned from injury in Gameweek 24, he has outscored every other FPL midfielder except Mohamed Salah, with seven goals and four assists in 14 matches



