Scout Notes May 17

FPL notes: £4.5m George up front + Cucurella’s eye-catching goal count

Kicking off our Gameweek 37 Scout Notes, we look back on Chelsea’s narrow win over Manchester United on Friday night.

up front

£4.5m MIDFIELDER UP FRONT

The prospect of a £4.5m midfielder playing ‘out of position’ for a top-five challenger sounds too good to be true. In reality, it probably is.

It was a real show of faith from Enzo Maresca to not just hand Tyrique George (£4.5m) his full Premier League debut but also task him with leading the line in Nicolas Jackson‘s (£7.7m) absence.

As has been widely remarked about Jackson, he’s ‘not just about the goals’. Which is a good job, as there have barely been any in the last five months. What the Senegalese striker does bring to the table is relentless harrying and channel running, link-up play and ball retention.

George was found wanting on that front. Isolated up top and failing to get a single shot away, his major contribution – and only penalty box touch – was winning a spot-kick that was correctly overturned for simulation.

Maresca seemed content enough after full-time, not that you’d expect him to hang the teenager out to dry.

“Very good. Very good. Brave. He was a threat in behind. Not easy for him because on the other side you have Maguire, you have Lindelof, you have Shaw. He was fighting against important defenders. But again, we tried to find a solution with a player from the academy. Overall, I think also he had the penalty moment, so he works quite good.” – Enzo Maresca on Tyrique George

“Absolutely, yes. 100%.” – Enzo Maresca on whether he’s seen enough to entrust Tyrique George with line-leading duties in Gameweek 38

DULL AS DIRT

Let’s be fair, though. This is a 19-year-old rookie we’re talking about, someone who was not playing in their preferred position on their full league bow.

The senior attackers around him deserve more of the flak, from Noni Madueke‘s (£6.0m) profligacy to Pedro Neto‘s (£6.1m) hit-and-hope crosses. Enzo Fernandez (£4.7m) had an off-day, too.

As for Cole Palmer (£10.5m), he’s a shadow of the player from the first half of 2024/25. That’s not a new observation but there had been hope that his excellent display in Gameweek 35 would spark a renaissance. The poor touch, and the shortage of confidence/conviction, was in evidence again here, though.

He was still, despite all that, probably the brightest of the front four – which is not saying much. Madueke wasted two big chances from beautifully weighted Palmer passes, although the first would have been ruled out for offside had he scored.

All in all, this was not a good advert for Chelsea attackers, with neither the Blues nor their supposedly distracted visitors reaching 1.0 xG.

FPL notes: George up front, Palmer deep, Cucurella scores again

Perhaps the high-stakes nature of this fixture (UEFA Champions League qualification on the line) was as much of a contributing factor as the lack of Jackson. Therein lies the two sides of the ‘something to play for’ coin: it’s great for helping with teamsheet predictability, which is half the battle in FPL, but it can lead to nervy end-of-season affairs. We saw a bit of that with Aston Villa on Friday, too, at least initially.

Gameweek 38 at the City Ground will be edgier still.

CUCURELLA AT THE DEFENDER GOALS SUMMIT

So, it was left to the defenders to secure the points.

Reece James (£4.8m), reinstated at right-back with the excellent Moises Caicedo (£4.9m) moving into midfield, produced the sort of display that used to tempt Fantasy suitors.

Whacking the post with a Pavard-esque shot in the first half, he produced a superb turn and cross for Marc Cucurella (£5.4m) to send a thumping 71st-minute header past the previously untroubled Andre Onana (£4.9m).

Cucurella now has five goals to his name in 2024/25, a tally that no other defender can better:

All five goals have come from Gameweek 16, too, around the point at which he was handed more of an attacking remit.

In that time, Cucurella has scored on more occasions than any other Chelsea player (Palmer has four). A 2025/26 FPL price rise beckons.

“I think Cucu already scored this season an exactly similar goal against Brentford, against Wolves. He’s in the right position at the right moment, so it’s not about how big you are, tall or small. Just to be in the right position at the right moment. Cucu is an intelligent player and he’s helping us also with the goals.” – Enzo Maresca on Marc Cucurella

WHAT VERSION OF UNITED AWAITS VILLA IN GAMEWEEK 38?

As he hinted he would do in his pre-match presser, Ruben Amorim went strong for this clash at Stamford Bridge.

It was a creditable performance from the visitors, or at least creditable for the current incarnation of a once-great club now sitting in a miserable 16th.

Defensively, it was pretty solid. Even during this eight-match winless run (their longest in Premier League history), they rank a decent sixth for expected goals conceded (xGC).

Above: Clubs sorted by minutes per expected goals conceded (xGC) from Gameweek 30 onwards

Not a straightforward test for a potentially jittery Aston Villa in Gameweek 38, then, although the hope will be that United have nothing left in the tank, emotionally and physically, after Bilbao on Wednesday.

Shots were in short supply at the other end: just four all game. Harry Maguire (£4.9m) did have a goal chalked off for a narrow offside.

44 Comments
  boc610
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2025/may/16/fantasy-premier-league-a-compelling-refuge-of-fatalism-and-black-humour

    Agree with every bit of this. When people post "currently top of my mini league "they need to add" which the vast majority checked out of months ago".

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Also, the 11m total players is a bit deceiving as 2m of those teams are owned by Saucy Salah.

      1. g40steve
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Flol

        2. Skonto Rigga
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      A touch of the pre-match preambles to parts of that

      1. FPL Virgin
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Probably the most popular article series ever on scout. People used to read it naked in the bath with baby oil. Not sure why it was discontinued. You write just as well as Mark.

        Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      Too Long Didn’t Reddit! Huzzah!

      2. FPL Virgin
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours ago

    Best triple captain GW38 punt in your opinion?

    1. Holmes
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Saka

      2. Nightcrawler
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Haaland

      3. Atimis
    3. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Bowen

      4. tokara
    4. tokara
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Trossard

      1. FPL Virgin
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        Best answer yet. Didn't think of him.

        1. Tonyawesome69
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          36 mins ago

          Havertz back may impact his mins in 38. Martinelli would be the alternative pick

          1. Atimis
          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            33 mins ago

            Actually could pick him

            2. FPL Virgin
          2. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            27 mins ago

            I'm on triple Arsenal defence so it would require a -4. Think I would go there if I wasn't thou.

            5. Hairy Potter
    5. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Tonali

      6. Stranger Mings
    6. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Saka
      Punt - evanlinson

      3. Atimis
  3. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    What would be a good lead before the last GW assuming the teams are quite different?

    1. g40steve
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Depends on luck Cucu & Konsa teams on 30, another day that could be 2?

      1. Atimis
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        Tho like 20 points should even warrant a hit to block opponent picks?

        1. FPL Virgin
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          45 mins ago

          Not unless you are covering his captain.

          1. Atimis
          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            40 mins ago

            Yeah, going same (c) as well

            1. OptimusBlack
            1. OptimusBlack
              • 12 Years
              21 mins ago

              And who did u © this GW 37 ?

              1. Atimis
              1. Atimis
                • 8 Years
                9 mins ago

                Watkins, should have gone Mbeumo but betting against that Spurs team was really right on paper

                1. FPL Virgin
                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Spurs's defensive data has been rock bottom over the last 6 as well. Worse than the promoted teams.

                  1. Atimis
                  1. Atimis
                    • 8 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Yeah, so you can say Watkins was a CC pick but it's not like I went Palmer lol

                    2. The-Red-1
    2. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd take any lead. Was in front by 40. 2 defenders I didn't own have obliterated that, and my Watkins cap has failed, and my rivals Haaland cap will no doubt put him 40 in front of me as a non owner

      4. FPL Virgin
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Mark is being called "FPL Putin" on Twitter with all the unchecked power he is going to have with FPL next season. I don't think one man should have such dictatorial powers over a game played by 11,000,000+ people.

    1. Holmes
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Nice twitter handle

      FPL_Putin, FPL_Trump etc

      1. PartyTime
      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        FPL_Netan yahu 😉

        1. FPL Virgin
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Controversial.

          2. Hairy Potter
      2. Hairy Potter
        • 10 Years
        59 mins ago

        I often wonder what became of FPL Obama.

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Probably gave up to spend more time with his gorgeous wife 😀

          2. Atimis
    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      many FPL mechanics are as transparent as elections in Russia

      3. Hairy Potter
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      What's his job remit?

      5. FPL Virgin
  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Will Scout give us the latest form the Bournemouth press conference? Lots of FPL managers will be looking at their players in 38.

    1. Hairy Potter
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Who is Will Scout?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        He is a thespian and spokesperson for mine new energy drink G2G!

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Says the man who will drink anything in the bath & bathe in anything drinkable 😀

          6. Magic Zico
  6. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Will watch closely these combos for GW38 whilst captaining Bowen [C] atm eyeing B:
    A. Haaland Semenyo Trossard
    B. Evanilson KDB Saka

    1. Stranger Mings
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

      2. Atimis
    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      7. Stranger Mings
  7. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Does Havertz impact on trossard or martinelli mins?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      He has to impact something you’d think.

      Open Controls

