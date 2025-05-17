233
Scout Notes May 17

FPL notes: Asensio impresses, party-pooper Kinsky + goodbye Emi?

Having already run the rule over one jittery victory for a top-five-chasing club, we do the same again here.

This time, it’s Aston Villa’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Asensio

WATKINS + ROGERS RETURN BUT KINSKY LIMITS DAMAGE

The hordes descended on Ollie Watkins (£9.1m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.8m) ahead of Friday’s deadline, with both Villans among the top three most-bought players of Gameweek 37.

PlayerTeamGW37 transfers in
WatkinsAVL868,844
EzeCRY272,970
RogersAVL223,369
BowenWHU207,722
BetoEVE200,889

Both players returned – Watkins’ header down from a corner prodded in by Ezri Konsa (£4.4m), Rogers teeing up Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) for a goal from distance – but hauls were left on the table.

Antonín Kinsky (£4.1m) played party-pooper. Denying Rogers’ first-half feather-touch effort with a superb sprawling stop, he got down quickly to repel Watkins’ low shot after the break. Watkins also saw the impressive Kevin Danso (£4.4m) block another goalbound effort.

Above: Rogers was fingertips away from his ninth goal of the season

ASENSIO IMPRESSES

The expected bloodbath didn’t materialise in the end. It was a second-string Spurs side on show, as expected, but they refused to capitulate and were actually dangerous on the break in the first half.

The visitors’ tally of three shots doesn’t really do their threat justice, with plenty more crosses flashed dangerously across the box and not resulting in goal attempts. The lively Son Heung-min (£9.7m) fired narrowly over, then Wilson Odobert (£5.3m) was denied a brilliant backheeled goal by Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m).

Asensio

Villa gradually assumed control and were dominant by the second half. It wasn’t a vintage attacking display but it was a darned sight more convincing than the one Chelsea served up on the same night.

Marco Asensio (£6.1m) was probably the pick of the bunch, despite blanking. Denied a brilliant assist for the blocked Watkins effort, he also curled inches wide of Kinsky’s goal with the best of a game-high four shots he had.

Above: Players in Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur sorted by total shots (Tot)

FAREWELL, EMI?

As we wrote last week, everything has come together for Villa defensively of late. A fully-fit roster at the back, the return of Kamara from injury, Matty Cash (£4.4m) and Ian Maatsen (£4.5m) brushing aside unconvincing early-season displays to impress, slightly cagier tactics from Emery – it’s all contributed to a league-best five clean sheets in eight Gameweeks.

You wouldn’t bet against them making it six in nine at Old Trafford on the final day.

Goal aside, Konsa was superb on Friday, too.

One part of that backline may be about to play his final game for the Villans, however: Martinez was tearful after the full-time whistle in what was Villa’s last home match of 2024/25.

BRIGHTON NEXT FOR SPURS

“I think from my perspective, at least different to the Palace game, I felt that the lads worked hard and competed and at least made it difficult for the opposition. So from that perspective I thought that was more important for me than the individual context. It was good to get some match minutes into players like Sonny and Wilson and a lot of these guys haven’t played a lot this year, so just to get them through another game was important.” – Ange Postecoglou

A better Spurs display than the one they served up at Palace, then, but ultimately an eighth loss in 11 league matches. It’s no clean sheet in 12 games, either.

It’s Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day, with the Seagulls going under the radar a bit, considering that they’re more than capable of putting a distracted Spurs side to the sword. The visit of Liverpool on Monday will be a good final-day audition for Joao Pedro (£5.5m) and co.

It’ll be interesting to see how much Wednesday night takes out of Spurs and if Ange Postecoglou subsequently gives us any clues as to what kind of team he puts out in Gameweek 38. There’ll be no Europa League tie to preserve the players for on the final weekend, but similarly, the regulars will likely have expended plenty of mental and physical energy in Bilbao.

233 Comments
  Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Guehi head injury there must be doubt for Tuesday

    Open Controls
  Greg F
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    Come on Palace hold on lads!!!!

    Open Controls
  g40steve
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    O' Reilly YC

    Open Controls
  Royal5
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is O'reilly Lescotts son?

    Open Controls
  JBG
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    One more thing I want to add to the pricing of players, the reason I feel like the players are "overpriced" is because no player, bar Salah and Haaland are actual premium players. A premium player for me is someone you can trust to deliver, no matter the opponent. Players like Rooney, Sanchez(his peak years at Arse), Kane, Lampard etc. Players you can easily C. Not just Salah and Haaland when he's not injured.

    Players like Palmer, Foden, Saka, Watkins etc have nothing on these players. That's why they are overpriced. They are "artificially" overpriced, because of lack of actual premium players.

    Open Controls
    JBG
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      It's not about making the game easy, it's about players actually warranting a premium price. That's my point and issue.

      Open Controls
    x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      That's a problem with the league in general - who are the megastars? Salah, Haaland, Saka, Palmer, Bruno… that's it really, especially with De Bruyne and Trent leaving

      Open Controls
      JBG
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Exactly my point. Thank you.

        Open Controls
    Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Foden and Watkins aren't priced like premiums

      Saka has had two 200 points season and this would have been 3rd without injury. I think his price is fair. Cheaper than. Lampard, kane during their primes. From what I. Remember Rooney had two elite fpl seasons, and Sanchez only one.

      Palmer is a tough one to call. His 1 and a half season has been definitely up there with lampard and kane but last few months have been dreadful. Still ends up with more than 200 points

      Open Controls
  Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Players abusing this head injury thing is very annoying

    Open Controls
    Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Random question.

    Anyone know if there is a fantasy Club World cup game?

    Open Controls
  F4L
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    well that couldnt have gone much worse for marmoush

    Open Controls
    Royal5
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Shocking form of late. Happy I sold for Watkins.

      Open Controls
      el polako
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        „Of late” - he dose t exactly have a established reputation in English football does he?
        He might as well turn out to be another flash in the pan.

        Open Controls
  Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Henderson motm. Pep interview should be a good watch.

    Open Controls
  Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    just now

    City losing a one team Final

    Open Controls

