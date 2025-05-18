90
Scoreboard May 18

FPL Gameweek 37 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

90 Comments
Share

The Scoreboard has all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats from Sunday’s Gameweek 37 fixtures.

Those statistics include the day’s top teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goal involvement (xGI).

This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

GAMEWEEK 37: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 37: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

Arsenal1 – 0Newcastle United
Leicester City2 – 0Ipswich Town
Brentford2 – 3Fulham
West Ham United1 – 2Nottingham Forest
Everton2 – 0Southampton

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

90 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HippY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Absolute movie script comeback in my mini-league.

    100+ points behind 5 weeks ago ... 38 ahead now as it stands!

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Rival has wiped out my 50 point lead due to Eze and Bowen alone

      Open Controls
      1. Iain Dowies Love Child
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        These 2 are the ones that did it for me

        Open Controls
        1. HippY
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I somehow managed it without either of those.

          Gibbs-White, Konsa and going early on Watkins have been great recently, with triple Wolves doing the business in GW34 FH

          Open Controls
    2. Iain Dowies Love Child
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Living a similar dream - 50+ behind GW34, now 30 ahead! Enjoy the ride brother!

      Open Controls
  2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Eddie Howe says Isak went for a scan on his hamstring this morning. Unsure if he will be fit for next week's game with Everton.

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      When did he say hamstring?

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 15 Years
        57 mins ago

        Was reported here https://x.com/sr_collings/status/1924164438485065928?s=46&t=5vT3zqwPtD_K1ob84uknug

        He has a known issue with his groin, possible operation in the summer

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I can't see anyone else mentioning his hamstring. This has some quotes.

          https://x.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1924165409160249710?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

          Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Don’t think they risk him anyway, surgery around the corner

      Open Controls
  3. WVA
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    HTF has Raya got a BAP with a YC?

    Start Sels over him of course

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      HTF Neco is on 2 BPS without a return?

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I wish they would just do away with them, clearly boll*cks

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Totally agree

          Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Everything aside, would you have Evanilson or Wissa in GW38?
    Or any other striker (not being Haaland or Watkins)?

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Wissa... so hot right now.

      Open Controls
  5. DeSelby
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    So far this week has been a real kick in the nards with little to no hope of it improving. ☹️

    Open Controls
  6. Punned It
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Isak > Evanilson or Murphy > Arsenal mid - or both for a hit?

      Open Controls
      1. SalahFingers
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I would not hit on the last game of the season. You need it to pay off in 1 single week and that's very unlikely.

        Murphy is fine (unless injured)... looks like Isak is injured, so if that's confirmed, he's the one to transfer out.

        Open Controls
        1. Punned It
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Cheers. Yes, that is the sober play. Fancy Eva over other strikers? Got Wissa and Watkins.

            Open Controls
      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Andy LTFPL, thinks Palmer had a brilliant season and his price should go up. Just wow

        Open Controls
        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          46 mins ago

          Saka's scored 226 points in his best season.
          Cole "rubbish and pathetic" Palmer is on 211 with a game to go.
          Salah scored 211 points last season.

          The towers have to base the prices on some form of reality, not on the emotions of FPL managers.

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            44 mins ago

            I know Palmer has good points, but he has been a terrible FPL asset for half the season. His 4 goals in one game are carrying him hard. Take FPL points out of the equation, and everyone says Palmer had an awful season.

            Open Controls
            1. mookie
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              35 games 18 times man of the match.

              Open Controls
              1. mookie
                • 11 Years
                just now

                *36 games, 35 starts...

                Open Controls
          2. ryacoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            In previous seasons, pricing has been more heavily based on the 2nd half of the season than the first half

            Open Controls
        2. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          43 mins ago

          Won’t say it was bad but wouldn’t increase for sure

          Open Controls
      3. WVA
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Saka has screwed me over so hard, don’t both with him in 38

        Open Controls
        1. SalahFingers
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          inb4 hat trick on last day

          Open Controls
      4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Saliba subbed due to hamstring issue

        Arteta says Saliba "felt something in his hamstring" and had to come off.

        https://x.com/jamesolley/status/1924168774543986928?s=46&t=5vT3zqwPtD_K1ob84uknug

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          FFS there goes another GW38 player

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Top 1K getting tougher.

            Open Controls
            1. WVA
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              800 to 1500 this game week alone but the last few weeks couldn’t have gone any worse

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Just noticed the Konsa autosub will save you, jammy.

                Open Controls
                1. WVA
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  It was 50/50 on starting him or Dias and Sels or Raya, got both wrong, luck has helped but It’ll still be another red arrow and out of the top 1k I imagine

                  Open Controls
                  1. TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 15 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    750ish right now, pretty luckbox but you had Konsa 1st sub so deserve some.

                    Open Controls
        2. Silecro
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Looks like Isak, Saliba > Evanilson, Kerkez for a hit is on the cards

          Open Controls
      5. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Surely Saka starts 38? Looking at Isak + Sarr -> Evanilson + Saka with 2FTs.

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Not sure if you listen to Arteta

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Why wouldn’t he, what did Arteta say!?

            Open Controls
            1. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              The bit that they don’t care about the next week being on the beach now

              Open Controls
        2. WVA
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Awful even if he does start, don’t bother

          Open Controls
      6. Ohh1454
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Who’s best last day pick out of these ? Looking at potential high scoring games.
        A. Gakpo/Diaz
        B. Mitoma/Pedro
        C. Kluivert/Semenyo/Evanilson

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I like the idea of a Brighton player, they will be good differentials. Not sure who though, many options.

          Open Controls
      7. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Forgot to mention here that Potter is a scum, didn’t give Fab a chance to play the very last game at home, a very small guy

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          51 mins ago

          Perhaps there was a reason? Never liked him personally, not sure why.

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            just now

            The reason is he just doesn’t like him, Potter told the club not to extend Fab

            Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Potter’s job is to try and win games, not make departing goalies happy

          Open Controls
      8. The Mighty Whites
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        2FT, 4.6 ITB, thoughts? (BBing in 38)

        Raya / Areola
        Gvardiol / Munoz / Kiwior / Burn / N. Williams
        Salah / Mbuemo / Bowen / Rogers / J. Murphy
        Isak / Cunha / Wissa

        Open Controls
        1. Punned It
            4 mins ago

            I'm thinking Isak > Eva.

            Open Controls
          • Atimis
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Isak out if not for and then up to your preference

            Open Controls
        2. WVA
          • 8 Years
          56 mins ago

          Sounds like I’ve lost Saliba Saka and Isak from my 38 team already!

          Open Controls
          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 6 Years
            30 mins ago

            Why Saka

            Open Controls
            1. WVA
              • 8 Years
              28 mins ago

              Apparently Arteta said they don’t care about next week so sounds like they might give the youngsters a run out, he will blank either way

              Open Controls
              1. No Kane No Gain
                • 6 Years
                22 mins ago

                Have you got the quotes saying he doesn’t care

                Open Controls
                1. WVA
                  • 8 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Ask Atimis

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Kane No Gain
                    • 6 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Not sure arteta actually said he doesn’t care about Southampton, I’ve seen quotes saying we have to finish season strong then go on the beach

                    Open Controls
                  2. Atimis
                    • 8 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/mikel-arteta-arsenal-fc-transfer-message-board-b1228432.html

                    Open Controls
                    1. Atimis
                      • 8 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      https://x.com/dailyafc/status/1924177507080671647?s=46&t=f3JoYJqxkSOgO7DlAzbrbQ

                      Open Controls
                      1. Atimis
                        • 8 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Read it as you want but after the game today it was really a end of season celebration for securing that CL spot

                        Open Controls
                        1. No Kane No Gain
                          • 6 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          He was saying beach after the end of the season. He didn’t physically say I don’t care about Southampton lol

                          Open Controls
                        2. ryacoo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          The full quote in the article says "Finish the season" before the part about the beach though, that X account seems to have cut that part off for more clicks

                          Open Controls
        3. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          52 mins ago

          1 FT
          A. Saliba > Kerkez
          B. Marmoush > Evanilson, bench Saliba, play Murphy
          C. A + Sarr > Bowen/Martinelli? for a hit, bench Rogers
          D. B + Sarr > Bowen/Martinelli? for a hit, bench Rogers

          Open Controls
        4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          43 mins ago

          Early thoughts folks….

          Assuming Isak is out…

          A- Isak to Evanilson(Have Semenyo)
          Or
          B- Eze to Diaz(Bench Isak and play 3-5-2)

          Sels
          VVD Gvardial Kerkez
          Salah Bowen Semenyo Mbeumo
          Isak Watkins Wissa
          Sub- Henderson Eze Milenkovic RAN

          Cheers everyone!

          Open Controls
          1. Punned It
              3 mins ago

              Planning A myself. Considering Brighton a bit, have a look how they and Bournemouth do their next games.

              Open Controls
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Cheers mate!! Ah yeah it will be a popular move id imagine, very tempting!!

                Open Controls
          2. Punned It
              43 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
              1. Punned It
                  3 mins ago

                  RF Mozumbus

                  Open Controls
              2. George James
                • 10 Years
                41 mins ago

                Minutes prediction…

                A) Marmoush
                B) KDB
                C) Haaland
                D) Sarr

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 15 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  10, 80, 80, 10

                  Open Controls
                  1. WVA
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    My two players benched 😉

                    Open Controls
                2. Qaiss
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  68
                  22
                  90
                  85

                  Open Controls
              3. riot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                33 mins ago

                Merino owners what are we doing

                Open Controls
              4. Silecro
                • 7 Years
                25 mins ago

                Any ideas what to do here?

                Raya
                Konsa, Gvardiol, Neco
                Salah, Mbeumo, Rogers, Bowen
                Wissa, isak*, Cunha

                Verbruggen, Saliba*, Schade, Mitchell
                1ft

                Just Isak>Evanilson?

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 15 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Want to take a hit?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Silecro
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Would rather not. Standing okay, 60points ahead of my rival, 5k OR. Rival will probably bring Saka(c) but I dont believe he is worth a hit

                    Open Controls
                2. Stranger Mings
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Yes

                  Open Controls
              5. ryacoo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                21 mins ago

                Early thoughts on GW38 move?

                A) KDB to Saka
                B) Vardy to Evanilson (bench Rogers)
                C) Rogers to Kluivert

                Front 7 atm is:

                Salah, KDB, Bowen, Mbeumo, Rogers
                Wissa, Watkins

                Open Controls
                1. Silecro
                  • 7 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                2. Stranger Mings
                  • 4 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                3. WVA
                  • 8 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Whats wrong with Rogers? That could easily backfire but don’t fancy A either!

                  Open Controls
                  1. have you seen cyan
                    • 5 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Yea, Rogers IMO is a great pick for 38. This has been his break through season and he is the cheap mid FPL poster boy of the season. It would almost be criminal to not have Rogers for 38. Two returns from him wont be a surprise in the slightest.

                    Open Controls
                  2. ryacoo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Nothing wrong with him, could be KDB to Kluivert instead

                    Wouldn't have minded doing nothing if not for it being last GW of the season

                    Open Controls
              6. Stranger Mings
                • 4 Years
                17 mins ago

                Who would play instead of sarr ? Need sarr points off my bench!

                Open Controls
                1. Atimis
                  • 8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Kamada but he also played vs City

                  Open Controls
              7. FCSB
                • 9 Years
                8 mins ago

                Mbeumo penalty miss sums up the second half of my season, normally a top 10k/20k player season to season, will have to settle for 100k and no ML 🙁

                Open Controls
              8. fgdu
                • 11 Years
                6 mins ago

                One week to hold a lead, any suggestions? 1 FT 0.8m itb

                Flekken
                Gvardiol Milenkovic Munoz Murillo Burn
                Eze Salah Bowen Mbeumo Diaz
                Isak Watkins Wissa

                seems pretty clear to bench Isak. Who to captain, potentially to bring in a new defender (Munoz + NFO defs have tough fixtures)

                Open Controls
                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I think it looks fine. You lack Arsenal, so maybe an Arsenal player in just to cover EO. I wouldn't sell Munoz. He can return vs anyone tbh, and he might finish as the highest scoring defender of the season.

                  Open Controls
              9. Tomsk
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                Every season penalty takers dominate the top spots for midfielders and forwards points scorers. I think something should be done to lessen this.

                Open Controls
              10. Heiro
                • 15 Years
                just now

                ML sewn up and sitting 4.5k.

                Thinking about an Arsenal punt. Trossard likely to get 60 mins?

                Or just get Bowen in and C?

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.