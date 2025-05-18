FPL Gameweek 37 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

The Scoreboard has all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats from Sunday’s Gameweek 37 fixtures.
Those statistics include the day’s top teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goal involvement (xGI).
This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.
Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.
GAMEWEEK 37: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 37: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:
|Arsenal
|1 – 0
|Newcastle United
|Leicester City
|2 – 0
|Ipswich Town
|Brentford
|2 – 3
|Fulham
|West Ham United
|1 – 2
|Nottingham Forest
|Everton
|2 – 0
|Southampton
1 hour, 42 mins ago
Absolute movie script comeback in my mini-league.
100+ points behind 5 weeks ago ... 38 ahead now as it stands!