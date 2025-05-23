163
Scout Picks May 23

FPL Gameweek 38 Scout Picks: Arsenal + West Ham double-ups

This is it, then. The final Scout Picks of the 2024/25 season.

We considered the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Sam and Marc before coming up with our final selection.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 38 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

3pm team news: Raya starts 2

David Raya (£5.5m) is our chosen representative from the Arsenal backline in Gameweek 38. The Spaniard will surely start in his pursuit of the Golden Glove, and requires a clean sheet to at least claim a share of the award. It’s certainly an achievable aim, considering Mikel Arteta’s men have kept three shut-outs in their last six away matches. Furthermore, opponents Southampton have scored just two goals in Gameweeks 33-37, the fewest in the top-flight.

DEFENDERS

FPL Gameweek 31 differentials: Martinelli, Asensio + Schar 3

If it wasn’t for Bournemouth’s late consolation goal on Tuesday, Josko Gvardiol (£6.5m) would have been celebrating a sixth clean sheet in eight matches. It’s his potential at the other end of the pitch that stands out in Gameweek 38, however, having returned to left-back duties against Andoni Iraola’s side. Gvardiol has five goals to his name this season, the joint-most of any defender.

Fabian Schar (£5.5m) welcomes Everton to St James’ Park on the back of three home clean sheets in succession. The Swiss international is placed joint-top among defenders for shots over the last six Gameweeks, as he looks to add to his four-goal tally for Eddie Howe’s side. As for the Toffees, they have failed to score in two of their last four away matches.

Above: Defenders sorted by shots (Tot) over the last six Gameweeks

We’ve also called up Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.4m) as our final defender ahead of West Ham United’s trip to Portman Road. The Tractor Boys have failed to score in four of their last five matches, which enhances the defender’s chances of a clean sheet on Sunday. Wan-Bissaka’s raids down the left flank offer a further route to points, having created the joint-highest number of big chances among all defenders since Graham Potter’s appointment.

MIDFIELDERS

FPL Gameweek 36 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) has blanked in each of his last three matches, with just one goal and one assist in eight, but he still carries significant appeal in Gameweek 38, with Liverpool set to lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Sunday. There’s nothing on the line for Arne Slot’s side, of course, but the Egyptian needs two attacking returns to break Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer’s goal involvement record, so he could benefit from the party atmosphere against Crystal Palace. Salah has blanked in only three of his 18 appearances on home turf in 2024/25, averaging 7.9 points per start.

Rotation is very much a concern with our second midfielder. Arsenal sewed up second place last week with a win against Newcastle United, with the possibility being that Mikel Arteta may turn to his fringe players for the dead rubber against Southampton. Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) subsequently carries risk, but in the absence of any concrete evidence that he will be rested, we prefer to focus on the upside. The winger has 17 attacking returns in 20 starts and a handful of substitute appearances this season, banking 126 points at an average of 5.2 per match.

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) is our chosen Brentford attacker for the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers. In the last six away matches, none of his teammates have managed more shots or efforts on target, while he also has the highest expected goal involvement (xGI) figure in that sample. That has translated to 11 attacking returns on the road this season, the most of any midfielder except Salah and Justin Kluivert (£5.9m). It’s also worth pointing out that Vitor Pereira’s side have conceded six goals in their last two matches, seemingly checking out for 2024/25.

Jarrod Bowen (£7.9m) added his sixth attacking return in five matches against Nottingham Forest last weekend, taking his tally to seven goals and four assists in 14 appearances under Graham Potter. He’s potentially on penalties if Lucas Paqueta (£5.7m) isn’t on the pitch, against an Ipswich Town side that are yet to keep a clean sheet in 2025.

Above: Midfielders sorted by FPL points (Tot) since Jarrod Bowen’s first start under Graham Potter in Gameweek 24

FORWARDS

FPL Gameweek 20 early Scout Picks: Three double-ups 1

With Fantasy managers sweating on the fitness of Alexander Isak (£9.4m), Ollie Watkins (£9.1m) is an easy inclusion for Aston Villa’s away trip to Manchester United. The visitors have won eight of their last nine matches, with another victory on Sunday potentially securing UEFA Champions League qualification. Few forwards can match Watkins’ output in 2025, with eight goals and four assists in 18 appearances since the turn of the year.  

Evanilson gets the nod as Bournemouth host already-relegated Leicester City on Sunday. Costing just £5.8m, the Brazilian has plundered 10 goals and five assists this season. Part of a Bournemouth attack that sits fifth for expected goals (xG) in 2024/25, Evanilson will fancy his chances against a Jamie Vardy-less Leicester outfit who have nothing to play for.

With goals in each of his last three away appearances, Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) is in decent form as Brighton and Hove Albion head to Tottenham Hotspur. The Seagulls know a point will be enough for them to confirm an eighth-place finish, which could secure European football next season. With Spurs’ trophy parade on Friday, Welbeck – who registered an eye-catching six shots against Liverpool on Monday – will be looking to capitalise.

SUBSTITUTES

­­­FPL Gameweek 26 differentials: Tel, Schade + Minteh 1

  • Jakub Stolarczyk (£4.0m): Budget was a huge factor with our subs. With Stolarczyk, he at least travels to Bournemouth on the back of two clean sheets in his last three appearances.
  • Ezri Konsa (£4.4m): The Aston Villa backline is in superb form at present, having kept clean sheets in six of their last nine matches.
  • Illia Zabarnyi (£4.4m): Opponents Leicester have failed to score in five of their last seven away games.
  • Yankuba Minteh (£4.8m): The cheap midfielder has delivered six goals and five assists across the season.

THE CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

We chose the Scout Picks captain using a vote between our Scout Squad panel.

  • Marc: Saka, Salah, Watkins
  • Tom: Salah, Bowen, Mbeumo
  • Neale: Salah, Mbeumo, Bowen

We’re handing Mohamed Salah the armband this week, with Bryan Mbeumo named as the vice-captain.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

14 Scout Picks

A Fantasy Football Scout community member takes on the Scout Picks each week.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher. They’ll also get a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boleyn Boy’s 80-44 victory in Gameweek 6 gave them the biggest win (36-point difference) of 2024/25 so far.

Our champion this week will be announced in due course.

The Scout Picks are 22-12 up on the community this season.

  1. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Do we think Kev starts?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      1 or 2 pointer either way

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Probably

      Open Controls
      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Kev to Saka if confirmed Saka starts?

        Open Controls
    3. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Kev or Rogers to Bowen

      Open Controls
    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Keep refreshing and see what Neale says: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news

      Open Controls
  2. SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Start one...

    A) Munoz (liv)
    B) Collins (wol)
    C) Milenkovic (CHE)

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A perhaps

      Open Controls
  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    BB38 G2G? Anything worth a hit?

    Rayal
    Gvardiol Estup Burn
    Salah(C) Murphy Bowen Mbeumo Saka
    Isak Evanilson
    (Areola, Wissa, Munoz, Konsa)

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      GTG imo!

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Start Wissa over Murphy imho, looks good otherwise.

      Open Controls
  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    51 mins ago

    Got 1 Free Transfer
    Any good ideas
    KDB to Saka
    Wissa to Evanilson
    Save for next season

    1.9 Bank
    Raya-(Pope)
    Williams-Kerkez-Kiwior-(Digne-Muñoz)
    Bowen-De Bruyne-Meubemo-Eze-(JMurphy)
    Watkins-Wissa-Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Dank Squid
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      I wouldn't do Wissa to Evanilson. Considered the latter, but sometimes he turns into Darwin Nunez - Wissa proven.

      Saka is in my team, not sure what to expect anymore. KDB vs Saka sure is a decision, "only time will tell" as a certain someone often wrote on here years ago.

      Open Controls
  5. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    What to do with KDB?

    A) Keep
    B) Sell to Bowen

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B
      But I’m selling for Salah

      Open Controls
  6. zøphar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    42 mins ago

    Taking Questions for the Final Q&A Article of the season, send them in!

    Answers will be posted in a separate article

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Best striker for this week? Thanks for your work mate!

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        just now

        List of forwards in order of preference

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Who is the best triple captain punt for those chasing?

      Open Controls
    3. Dank Squid
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Best/worst GW 38-related memory? Personal favourite - I transferred in two defenders, Andrew Robertson and Patrick Van Aanholt, for a hit and gained 21 points. Worst - Free Hit in GW 38, David Silva captain blanking, KDB and Sterling hauling.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        PVA, man. What a legend he was.

        Open Controls
        1. Dank Squid
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes. A "modern fullback", the TAA/Digne/Holebas type - FPL gold, assuming other players in the team helped out with the defending stuff.

          Open Controls
    4. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Favourite medieval siege weapon? Asking for a friend.

      Open Controls
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        This made me LOL

        Open Controls
    5. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Saka vs Bowen for this week?
      - Arsenal nothing left to play for; Saka possibly rested or managed mins, but playing Sou.
      - Bowen in great form & playing Ipswich

      Should have had him earlier I know, but other mf's performing & other fires to put out.

      Open Controls
  7. Atimis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    If Tripp won’t start, would you go with Munoz for attacking threat or Milenkovic for CS odds?

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Muñoz

      Open Controls
  8. jeffa79
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Currently:

    Raya (Areola)
    Gvardiol Burn Munoz (Williams Saliba)
    Salah Mbueno Rogers Murphy (Sarr)
    Wissa Watkins Isak

    1 FT, £2.1m ITB. 40 points ahead in my mini-league.

    Is it worth doing Isak + Sarr to Evanilson + Bowen for a -4?

    Alternatively I just play Isak and bring in a Saliba replacement.

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Muñoz

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sorry reply rail for above. It’s not worth a hit this week, get Bowen for free or evanilson if not

      Open Controls
  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Pras owes everything to me. I convinced the wire guys to get him back on the show after he did such a good job with a one-off appearance on the Man United triple gameweek special.

    And now he's headlining the BBC football homepage. Crazy.

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/cy8nk5z1gmxt

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      You nobbled Bakar?

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        All set for your BB?

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 10 Years
          16 mins ago

          Lol, nope! Can't decide whether to sell Isak or not. If not, then I'm probably bring in double Arsenal defence (2 from Raya, Calafiori and White) as I think my attack is okay

          What about you?

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            Locked I think. Estupinan might be a good pick this week, but he is punty, and probably wont clean.

            I took a -4. Barnes>Rogers and Robinson>Kiwior. - Hopefully that Barnes move doesn't backfire. I see many people like him this week, but I had him like 7 weeks, so for me, he lost his form.

            Sels
            Munoz - Gvard - Kerkez - Cucu - Kiwior
            (R)ogers - Bowen - Enciso - Mbeumo
            Wissa

            Alisson, Cunha, Salah, Haaland

            Open Controls
            1. Hairy Potter
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              I like the punts. Looks like a good team.

              My original plan was to do Barnes to Saka, but I think I need to stick with my midfield. He could haul, but he's not as good on the right. I'm assuming Howe sticks with 3-4-3 with Joelinton out, but you never know.

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Yea. I just don't like the Newcastle situation, too unknown.

                Pickford starting? I see Neale has him starting.

                Open Controls
                1. Hairy Potter
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I'll see if Pickford appears in the Wembley crowd tomorrow. If he does, then I'll move him to Raya. If not then I might leave him and do Collins and Robinson to Calafiori and White with my FTs.

                  Open Controls
                  1. have you seen cyan
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Fair enough. Best of luck!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hairy Potter
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      You too!

                      Open Controls
                      1. have you seen cyan
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        ty

                        Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Bakar went over to chasing green arrows when they offered him more money.

        Open Controls
    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      They've had different 'experts' on the BBC page each week I think. Heisenberg was on there the other week and Sam another week. Nothing against them just hate the word expert being used for FPL. Vastly experienced managers yes, consistently good managers yes. Experts in their field no because this field cannot have experts.

      Open Controls
  10. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    30 mins ago

    Sell Cunha or Wood for Evanilson?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'd keep Cunha.

      Open Controls
  11. Tommy J
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which 2 defenders to bench?:

    A Ruben Dias
    B Gvardiol
    C Kiwior
    D Bradley
    E Livramento

    Cheers-difficult to call currently benching D and E but not sure I like 2 City(fingers burnt last game in last minute!)

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'm playing A & B. It was a sloppy back pass that conceded the goal. City relaxed just before the finish line.

      D & E I guess

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not sure I like benching Livra either though

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A or D

      Open Controls
  12. _Ninja_
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here on BB?

    Raya Areola
    Kerkez Gvardiol Munoz Milenkovic Konsa
    Salah Saka Bowen Mbeumo Murphy
    Watkins Wood Wissa

    Open Controls
  13. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hi all. Currently sat at 60,000, does anybody know or how to find out the points difference between 60 and 50 thousand. This odds what I’m aiming for. Thanks…

    Open Controls
    1. Gazwaz80
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      *is

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      https://plan.livefpl.net/rank

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Hi Tony, can I find my FPL Id if I’m just using my mobile? Cheers…

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          1. Log into FPL account using mobile web browser
          2. Select Points
          3. Scroll down and select Gameweek history
          4. FPL ID number is in the URL where 'XXX' is.

          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXX/history

          Open Controls
  14. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    McTominay banger

    https://x.com/footballontnt/status/1925999072860668056?t=AZWHc5t2MKhURWbdFzeLGQ&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      As a United fan, delighted for him. Hope they can see it through second half. He's had a great season there.

      Open Controls
  15. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Floodgates open for Spurs now. Super Cup next 😛

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Enjoy it and dare to dream!

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers, still can't believe it.

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Well done for the Carabao btw. I don't think I told you, but I was a Newcastle fan when I was a little kid. Its a long story, so I wont bore you with the details, but I'm happy to see Newcastle doing well.

          Open Controls
  16. Steavn8k
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which two defender to go for:
    A: White
    B: Wan-Bissaka
    C: Livramento/Schar
    D: Konsa
    Already have Raya and Areola (on BB) so would be double Arsenal or West Ham defence.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      A or C

      Open Controls
      1. Steavn8k
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  17. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Start a) munoz liv b) Bradley PAL c) konsa mun? Can't see any cleansheets but Bradley maybe?

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
  18. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Would you bring Bowen in for a hit to protect mini league rival maybe captaining him or just play Wissa?

    I could just do KDB to Bowen for free, but KDB could be good Vs Fulham.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls

