FPL General’s Gameweek 38 team reveal + transfer plans

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through his Gameweek 38 team.

GAMEWEEK 37 REVIEW

Let’s just say that Gameweek 37 wasn’t a good one. The Troops dropped from 24k to 33k, which isn’t ideal at this stage of the season. But the desired top 50k finish should still happen, barring a disaster on Sunday.

Ismaila Sarr (£5.6m) made way for Morgan Rogers (£5.8m), while a late four-point hit was taken to bring in and captain Ollie Watkins (£9.1m). Thankfully, the departing Alexander Isak (£9.4m) didn’t feature, as Watkins only grabbing an assist could’ve brought an even bigger drop.

Meanwhile, both William Saliba‘s (£6.5m) injury and the Kevin De Bruyne (£9.6m) miss summed up my Gameweek. Let’s hope the final day goes a bit better. 

GAMEWEEK 38 BUS TEAM

Best of luck for the final day, folks. Enjoy it. And the summer too.

Thanks for reading, listening and watching the content this season. Roll on pre-season!

  1. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Raya
    Gvardiol Ruben Konsa
    Salah Murphy Mbeumo Rogers
    Cunha Isak Marmoush

    Areola Marmoush Ruben Saliba

    AM Hurzeler

    1FT, 3.0itb

    1. Cunha >> Evanilson
    2. Cunha >> Watkins
    3. Marmoush >> Evanilson
    4. Marmoush >> Watkins

    Thanks

    1. NZREDS
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      2 X Mamoush! I’d prob go 1 so you have at least some city cover. Could hold for now and wait on any news on Cunha starting / benching.

    2. Captain Beefheart
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I have that same front 3 and apart from the Isak uncertainty am happy with it, so am sticking

  2. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Wirtz at Liverpool... Price predictions if it goes ahead? Can't be lower than £9.0m imo.

    1. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Yeah around 9m

    2. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      9.5 imo.

    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      What are you smoking? Mark is going to crank all the prices up, up, UP next season. He'll be at least £12.5m.

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        32 mins ago

        Mark?

        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            just now

            Of the Devil

    4. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Isak to Evanilson or keep?

    5. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Can't do KdB to Saka. .1 short lol
      So either don't make a transfer or

      A Gvuardiol out for White ( ars Def triple)
      B Gvuardiol out for Kerkez
      C Gvuardiol out for Schar ( I have Burn)
      C Rogers out for Diaz

      Currently playing Rogers over KDB

    6. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      A) KDB to Kluivert
      B) Wood to Evanilson

    7. Tmel
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      How would you rank these 4 for the final GW?

      1) Rice (sou)
      2) KDB (ful)
      3) Tavernier (LEI)
      4) Gordon (EVE)

    8. Ruinenlust
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Who to TC?

    9. Tripleh123
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Which one to start?

      A. Evanilson
      B. Welbeck

      1. RAN
      2. Munoz

