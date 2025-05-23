FPL General’s Gameweek 38 team reveal + transfer plans

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through his Gameweek 38 team.

GAMEWEEK 37 REVIEW

Let’s just say that Gameweek 37 wasn’t a good one. The Troops dropped from 24k to 33k, which isn’t ideal at this stage of the season. But the desired top 50k finish should still happen, barring a disaster on Sunday.

Ismaila Sarr (£5.6m) made way for Morgan Rogers (£5.8m), while a late four-point hit was taken to bring in and captain Ollie Watkins (£9.1m). Thankfully, the departing Alexander Isak (£9.4m) didn’t feature, as Watkins only grabbing an assist could’ve brought an even bigger drop.

Meanwhile, both William Saliba‘s (£6.5m) injury and the Kevin De Bruyne (£9.6m) miss summed up my Gameweek. Let’s hope the final day goes a bit better.

GAMEWEEK 38 BUS TEAM

Best of luck for the final day, folks. Enjoy it. And the summer too.

Thanks for reading, listening and watching the content this season. Roll on pre-season!