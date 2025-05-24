Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 38?

Captain Sensible returns for the final time this season as we assess the best armband candidates for Gameweek 38.

A favourable home fixture for Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) makes this season’s stand-out performer the early armband favourite.

But can anyone challenge the Egyptian, and who is the best player to back for differential seekers and rank chasers?

In this article, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Sunday’s 14:30 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah drew his third consecutive blank as Liverpool were brought back down to earth in their 3-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Egyptian, however, had chances. Salah’s six shots in the box, two attempts on target, and 14 touches in the area against Fabian Hurzeler’s side were all Gameweek leading totals.

This performance, and his gold-standard vintage in a record-breaking campaign, attract the interest of our users before Crystal Palace’s visit.

Salah secures almost 30% of the captain poll vote ahead of ‘The Ibiza Derby’, with both sides very much on the beach!

Meanwhile, Jarrod Bowen (£7.9m) makes a rare foray into the upper echelons of this article. He has six attacking returns in his last five Premier League matches.

Just under 13% of our voters back Bowen ahead of his visit to Ipswich Town’s Portman Road.

Evanilson (£5.8m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) are neck and neck, each with over 8% of the vote, with Ollie Watkins (£9.1m) not far behind them.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES

Finally, I’d like to extend a special thanks to all Fantasy Football Scout users over the last season. I hope you’ve enjoyed the weekly analysis in Captain Sensible, and best of luck for Gameweek 38.



