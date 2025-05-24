261
Captain Sensible May 24

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 38?

Captain Sensible returns for the final time this season as we assess the best armband candidates for Gameweek 38.

A favourable home fixture for Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) makes this season’s stand-out performer the early armband favourite.

But can anyone challenge the Egyptian, and who is the best player to back for differential seekers and rank chasers?

In this article, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Sunday’s 14:30 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Gameweek 38 captain

Mohamed Salah drew his third consecutive blank as Liverpool were brought back down to earth in their 3-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Egyptian, however, had chances. Salah’s six shots in the box, two attempts on target, and 14 touches in the area against Fabian Hurzeler’s side were all Gameweek leading totals.

This performance, and his gold-standard vintage in a record-breaking campaign, attract the interest of our users before Crystal Palace’s visit.

Salah secures almost 30% of the captain poll vote ahead of ‘The Ibiza Derby’, with both sides very much on the beach!

Meanwhile, Jarrod Bowen (£7.9m) makes a rare foray into the upper echelons of this article. He has six attacking returns in his last five Premier League matches. 

Just under 13% of our voters back Bowen ahead of his visit to Ipswich Town’s Portman Road.  

Evanilson (£5.8m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) are neck and neck, each with over 8% of the vote, with Ollie Watkins (£9.1m) not far behind them.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES

Finally, I’d like to extend a special thanks to all Fantasy Football Scout users over the last season. I hope you’ve enjoyed the weekly analysis in Captain Sensible, and best of luck for Gameweek 38. 

Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Four top 10k finishes. 22/23 Rank - 6123.

  1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Now down to 2 options, A or B?
    A. Evanilson, Luiz Dias, Konsa
    B. Watkins, Rogers, AWB

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Tmel
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Better differential - Gruda (tot) or Tavernier (LEI)?

    Open Controls
  3. EWH2020
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Gruda Captain who says no?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Not me

      Open Controls
    2. Blame it on Traore
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I keep coming back to Gruda (not necessarily as captain, mind). But I think he could do well this week.

      Open Controls
  4. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Percent chances of starting:
    A) Isak
    B) Cunha
    C) Saka

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      40%
      60%
      88%

      Open Controls
  5. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I think I'm gonna go without Isak. I don't want to have to hawk leaks before deadline.

    Open Controls
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I think I agree. But I have the added complication of having Cunha too, so I may have to wait otherwise I may be taking hits for nothing.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I'm on FH so anticipating chaos. I really don't want to sit there and refresh for last min deadline news.

        Open Controls
        1. Van der Faart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Servers won't be able to survive last minute leaks either

          Open Controls
  6. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    BB this week, 24 points clear.

    Raya
    Kiwior RAN Kerkez
    Salah KDB Eze Mbeumo
    Vardy Watkins Wissa

    Sels Munoz Murphy Milenkovic

    2.3 ITB

    Rival has Bowen and Saka

    Is a -4 too risky?

    A) Kdb to Saka
    B) a plus Vardy to Evanilson(-4)
    C) A plus Eze to Bowen (-4)
    D) Vardy, KDB, to Welbeck, Semenyo
    E) KDB to Luis Diaz
    F) something else entirely

    Open Controls
    1. Boly Would
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      I'd just do Vardy to Welbeck

      Open Controls
      1. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        You don't think i need to match rival with Bowen or Saka?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Does Eze or Murphy get you to Bowen?

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Vardy to Welbeck

      Open Controls
  7. cescpistols111
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    GW38, let’s go! 0FT, 0.0 ITB. G2G?

    Raya
    Gvardiol Kiwior Kerkez
    Salah (c) Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
    Isak Cunha Evanilson

    Areola Eze Konsa N.Williams

    Open Controls
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      How do you feel about Cunha and Isak as potential starting risks?

      Open Controls
      1. cescpistols111
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Don't mind Eze as 1st sub if Isak doesn't play. Def feel Cunha starts especially if it's his last match in a Wolves shirt.

        Open Controls
  8. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Best 2nd forward after Evanilson this week?

    A) Haaland
    B) Welbeck
    C) Isak
    D) Marmoush

    I'm leaning Haaland just because I can afford him on FH but City haven't looked great and I can't really see them blowing Fulham away by like 4 goals or smth on current form.

    Open Controls
    1. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Like the Welbeck pick. Expect Spurs to be half drunk still tomorrow

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        True but Welbeck himself is just not putting up great numbers this season. Yes Spurs will likely not be prepared but they are at home after a trophy win so there will be energy in the stadium.

        I could see it being a high scoring like 2-2 draw or smth but I'm not that confident that Welbeck is gonna be hoovering up the points. It'll probably be like Ayari and Gruda who score...

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Welbeck - nailed, pens and no injury doubts

      City don't particularly look great in attack at the moment

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Watkins and Welbeck I'd say ...

      Open Controls
  9. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Sarr, Saliba -> Bowen, RAN for a -4?

    Yes or No?

    Open Controls
  10. Ale Seizer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    Playing BB and have 2FT. Guaranteed 2nd in ML but 34pts off top so not averse to a hit.

    Raya Sa
    Gvardiol Williams Munoz Kerkez Timber*
    Salah KDB Mbuemo Kluivert Murphy
    Wissa Wood Isak

    Question is, do I blow an FT on Timber (probably > Schar) or look for attacking hauls elsewhere?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      On a BB it's worth turning them out.

      Isak news is key.

      Open Controls
  11. Gooner_Rob
      47 mins ago

      Bowen In, Saka or Mbuemo Out for free? Or leave as is…?

      Open Controls
      1. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Saka or Mbeumo could easily match or even outscore Bowen, so no.

        Open Controls
    • EWH2020
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Think I'm settled on a Newcastle midfielder as my captain punt for this weekend. Chasing 25 in ML so it's all or nothing.

      A) Gordon
      B) Barnes

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gordon could be playing false 9

        But Barnes is a strong shout

        Open Controls
    • Jullepuu
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I've got 1ft and 2.0m in the bank. I am really not sure what to do for the final game week. Any suggestions?

      Raya Verbruggen
      Gvardiol Milenkovic Munoz Trippier* Saliba*
      Salah Mbeumo Rogers Murphy Sarr*
      Watkins Wissa Isak*

      Right now I'm leaning towards taking a hit to get players like Saka, Evanilson, Bowen, White or Kerkez

      Open Controls

