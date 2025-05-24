163
Team News May 24

FPL Gameweek 38 team news: Saturday’s injury updates

163 Comments
Share

There is team news from two more Premier League managers to bring you ahead of Gameweek 38.

Rubem Amorim and Ange Postecoglou faced the media on Saturday, with the headline updates from their press conferences below.

For the injury news from the other 18 top-flight clubs, check out this article.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Son Heung-min (foot) and Cristian Romero (toe) will miss Gameweek 38, while Yves Bissouma (knock) is “50/50”.

Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Timo Werner (hamstring), James Maddison (knee), Lucas Bergvall (ankle) and Radu Dragusin (knee) also remain out.

“There will be a couple of absences. Romero has been struggling with his toe for quite a while, so we’ll leave him out and probably Sonny, as well, because his foot has still not healed. They’ve both made a massive effort to get to the final. Bissouma got a knock in the game, so he’s kind of 50/50 at the moment. The rest of them, physically anyway, are ok.” – Ange Postecoglou

Despite the Lilywhites letting their hair down over the last few days, Ange Postecoglou insists they’ll be in good shape on Sunday.

“I really feel you need to celebrate your achievements properly and that was kind of my message to the boys.

“It’s important to make the experience as memorable as possible so that when I ask them to climb the mountain again, there’s a reason for it. It’s fair to say they took my words literally and certainly enjoyed themselves over the last couple of days!

“The boys are all good, we’ll be good tomorrow.” – Ange Postecoglou

MANCHESTER UNITED

Jonny Evans (unknown), Diogo Dalot (calf), Leny Yoro (foot) and, ahead of schedule, Joshua Zirkzee (hamstring) were all back in the United squad for Wednesday’s defeat in Bilbao.

That left only two players on the injury list.

Lisandro Martinez (knee) is definitely out for what remains of 2024/25, while Matthijs de Ligt (knee) was only doing individual training as of midweek.

There are no fresh disclosed injuries in the press conference but Ruben Amorim said to MUTV that he will “be careful” with some players, such as Yoro, on the final day.

 “No, there are some situations, like Leny. We have to be careful. We had that in the last [home] game before the final, I think it was West Ham, on his foot. 

“We’re going to take care of some situations so as not to compromise next season. The rest, we want to win the game so we are going to put a squad together.” – Ruben Amorim

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


163 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kabayan
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Which one that i should put to bench from this:

    Salah - Mbeumo - Bowen - Saka - Rogers
    Marmoush - Wissa - Evanilson

    Open Controls
    1. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Has to be one of Rogers or Marmoush imo

      Open Controls
      1. Samurai Blue
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Marmoush

        Open Controls
    2. 007 [RoboKlopp]
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Cadangkan Marmoush saja

      Open Controls
      1. Kabayan
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Siap om

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Rogers

      Open Controls
    4. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      R

      Open Controls
    5. Atimis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Marm

      Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    My rival has Wissa, could get Wissa as well to match him but don’t you think Evanilson and Welb gonna outscore Wissa this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Samurai Blue
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Welbeck for me

      Open Controls
  3. Samurai Blue
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    A) Isak > Welbeck (Haaland captain, bench Rogers)
    B) -4 Isak > Raul (benched) AND De Bruyne > Salah (Salah captain, play Rogers)

    Open Controls
    1. Kabayan
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Don't like the hit but B.

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Too 50/50 imo

      Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Isak to Wood or Welbeck?

    Have Watkins and Wissa.

    Open Controls
    1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      The later

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Don't understand the Chris Wood pick this GW

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I just think that Forest can beat Chelsea at home and he should be involved

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          I don't see more than 1 attacking return for Chris Wood against Chelsea

          Open Controls
        2. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            That would be alright tbf

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Isak has a higher ceiling if he starts

              Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Welb

      Open Controls
    4. Samurai Blue
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Welbs

      Open Controls
    5. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I'm putting Welbeck in for Wood.

      Open Controls
  5. 007 [RoboKlopp]
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Hi, need help which is better A or B?
    A. Evanilson, Luis Diaz, Konsa
    B. Watkins, Rogers, AWB
    Thanks 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Kabayan
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      A given all start

      Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Watkins bears Evanilson and AWB beats Konsa

      So you need Diaz to outscore the balance if that's the case...

      Good luck

      Open Controls
  6. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Would you remove DeBruyne and Mamoush, for Saka and Evanillson/Welbeck

    Open Controls
    1. Oasthouse FC
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Maybe just do one, and not both so you have city?

      Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I've both KDB and Marmoush
      No FT.
      Even if I had an FT or two, I'd have thought twice before making these moves. KDB and Marmoush can easily punish the sceptics.

      Open Controls
  7. Oasthouse FC
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Any suggestion here folks, only 1ft and 0.3 ITB so priced out of saka.

    Raya
    Gvardiol, konsa, Livra
    Salah, Eze, mbuemo, Bowen
    Watkins, Wissa, evanilson

    Bench; areola, KDB, Williams, saliba.

    Feels wrong to be benching KDB, but may not start and fancy Eze to score.

    Saliba to white and play instead of konsa??

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Why KDB will not start?

      Open Controls
      1. Oasthouse FC
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Just seems to be some uncertainty re his mins, last week was the big farewell etc but who knows. Could well start

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Makes sense. And then we have pep roulette.
          Still, ditching him is a big risk especially when city needs to win i believe.

          Open Controls
  8. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Sheffield United are back then. If this is the calibre of team coming up these days, Derbys record is living a charmed life.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      It's a bit harsh

      The Championship is a strong international league by players

      It's just that the Premier League is international elite with the ridiculous wages

      If Sunderland falter all promoted teams have benefited from the parachute payments which means cash back to the other clubs.

      Whether that helps to close the gap remains to be seen.

      Open Controls
  9. Sun God Nika
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Who would you transfer out

    a) Ran to AWB/Arsenal def
    b) Cunha to Welbeck
    c) KDB to Arsenal Mid

    My bench would be even KDB or Roger’s

    Rivals both have arsenal def I have zero

    Open Controls
    1. Oasthouse FC
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      A easy

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      B or C

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Wait, are you chasing or maintaining ML lead?

        Open Controls
        1. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          the current top player is 8 pts ahead

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            59 mins ago

            Ignore Arsenal def then

            Open Controls
  10. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    The stone age football is coming back to the PL next season it seems with Sheffield United

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Maybe they'll re-sign John Lundstram.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Sheffield United aren't playing stone aged football now.

      But against the top half of the Premier League they can't play expansive football to win, so they have to compete by closing down and being compact and finding routes to break away goals.

      They don't want to lose 4 or 5 nil most weeks so it's a bit harsh to knock a different approach.

      Open Controls
  11. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Bench two:

    A) Konsa (man)
    B) Burn (EVE)
    C) Gvardiol (FUL)
    D) Munoz (liv)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      AD assuming Gvardiol LB

      Open Controls
  12. MrMartini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Narrowed down my options this weekend to 2
    A) TAA out to White or Shaer
    B) Marmoush out to Evanilson.
    Any thoughts on which gets more points or are both moves worth it for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      TAA (unlikely to start) White/Schar is a bigger upgrade than Marmoush to Evanilson imo

      Open Controls
      1. MrMartini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Leaning that way too, as my team is i could play eze instead of marmoush anyways.

        Feel like white has a higher ceiling but schaer more likely to get a clean sheet. Another decision to make now

        Open Controls
  13. 007 [RoboKlopp]
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Chance of Isak playing?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      40%

      Need a training ground update

      But Newcastle's is private so no public viewing

      Open Controls
  14. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Come on Sunderland! Please score!!

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      You not excited for Brewster (4.5)?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        I just want to see them back in the prem

        Open Controls
  15. FPLShaqiri
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A) Cunha
    B) Schade

    Open Controls
    1. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  16. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Any thoughts here would be greatly appreciated!!

    Raya
    Ait Nouri, Milenkovic, Trippier
    Salah, Mbuemo, Bowen, Enciso
    Isak, Marmoush, Cunha

    Pickford, Munoz, Asensio, O’Brien 1ft and 4m itb

    Thank you

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Isak 2 Watkins

      Or Cunha to Wissa or Welbeck

      Open Controls
  17. Real Socially Distant
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Who to start?
    A) Ascensio or Rogers
    B) muñoz or Neco Williams

    Open Controls
  18. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Back of the net

    Game on Sunderland

    1-1

    Open Controls
  19. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Sunderland up

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.