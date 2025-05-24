FPL Gameweek 38 team news: Saturday’s injury updates

There is team news from two more Premier League managers to bring you ahead of Gameweek 38.

Rubem Amorim and Ange Postecoglou faced the media on Saturday, with the headline updates from their press conferences below.

For the injury news from the other 18 top-flight clubs, check out this article.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Son Heung-min (foot) and Cristian Romero (toe) will miss Gameweek 38, while Yves Bissouma (knock) is “50/50”.

Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Timo Werner (hamstring), James Maddison (knee), Lucas Bergvall (ankle) and Radu Dragusin (knee) also remain out.

“There will be a couple of absences. Romero has been struggling with his toe for quite a while, so we’ll leave him out and probably Sonny, as well, because his foot has still not healed. They’ve both made a massive effort to get to the final. Bissouma got a knock in the game, so he’s kind of 50/50 at the moment. The rest of them, physically anyway, are ok.” – Ange Postecoglou

Despite the Lilywhites letting their hair down over the last few days, Ange Postecoglou insists they’ll be in good shape on Sunday.

“I really feel you need to celebrate your achievements properly and that was kind of my message to the boys. “It’s important to make the experience as memorable as possible so that when I ask them to climb the mountain again, there’s a reason for it. It’s fair to say they took my words literally and certainly enjoyed themselves over the last couple of days! “The boys are all good, we’ll be good tomorrow.” – Ange Postecoglou

MANCHESTER UNITED

Jonny Evans (unknown), Diogo Dalot (calf), Leny Yoro (foot) and, ahead of schedule, Joshua Zirkzee (hamstring) were all back in the United squad for Wednesday’s defeat in Bilbao.

That left only two players on the injury list.

Lisandro Martinez (knee) is definitely out for what remains of 2024/25, while Matthijs de Ligt (knee) was only doing individual training as of midweek.

There are no fresh disclosed injuries in the press conference but Ruben Amorim said to MUTV that he will “be careful” with some players, such as Yoro, on the final day.

“No, there are some situations, like Leny. We have to be careful. We had that in the last [home] game before the final, I think it was West Ham, on his foot. “We’re going to take care of some situations so as not to compromise next season. The rest, we want to win the game so we are going to put a squad together.” – Ruben Amorim



