FPL Gameweek 38 team news: Friday’s live injury updates + Isak latest

We should get team news from at least 17 Premier League managers on Friday ahead of the Gameweek 38 deadline.

All the injury updates will appear in this ‘live’ article, which will be regularly refreshed during the day.

We’ve already heard from Mikel Arteta, who held his pre-match press conference on Thursday. The key quotes from that presser can be found below, too.

That leaves two Premier League bosses remaining: Rubem Amorim and Ange Postecoglou. It may be that these two are facing the media on Saturday; that seems likely in Postecoglou’s case as Tottenham Hotspur’s UEFA Europa League victory parade is today.

GAMEWEEK 38: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 38: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🧿 9am – Maresca

🔴 9am – Slot

😇 9am – Rusk

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🕊️ 11am – Hurzeler

🦊 11.15am – van Nistelrooy

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

🍒 1pm – Iraola

🐝 1.30pm – Frank

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

🚜 1.30pm – McKenna

🌳… pic.twitter.com/5ZZgJPikcO — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) May 23, 2025

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Alexander Isak (groin) and Kieran Trippier (calf) will be assessed ahead of the visit of Everton.

Neither player has trained as of Friday morning (their absence from the midweek training gallery wasn’t a red herring, then) but Eddie Howe is hopeful of them doing so ahead of Sunday.

“He is doing okay. He hasn’t trained with us yet but he has made good progress through the week. The next couple of days will be absolutely crucial to his availability on Sunday. “Yeah, there’s a chance [he could play], it’s difficult to give any more than that, really. Until he trains with us, we won’t fully know how he is going to respond to the training and the demands that the game will place upon him. We’ll only play him if he’s fit to contribute but at the moment, he has an opportunity, potentially. “I think we’ll leave it till tomorrow but obviously this week he’s been training just individually and building up his load. So, he’s been running and feels okay at the moment but of course running is one thing and kicking a ball and doing all the other things that you need to do is another. So far, what he’s been asked to do, he’s done it pain-free, and he’s done it well, so the next two days will be absolutely crucial.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

“He is a player, again, probably in a similar situation to Alex. He hasn’t trained with us yet. He’s had an absence of maybe two, two and a half weeks. He has a chance maybe in the next couple of days to build up his load. Maybe we’ll see him train tomorrow – let’s wait and see.” – Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier

Joelinton (knee) and Lewis Hall (foot) are still sidelined but Howe said Matt Targett (hamstring) “trained with us this week”.

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot says he “hasn’t decided yet” whether he’ll give Trent Alexander-Arnold game-time, and how much, in what will be his final appearance in a Liverpool shirt.

“I haven’t decided on that one yet but I think this should be a day that everybody is going to enjoy. “I think everybody that’s in the stadium deserves to be there, the fans, the staff, but also the players – and one of my players is Trent, so he definitely deserves to be there as well because he’s been part of an incredibly successful season and incredibly successful years at this club. So yeah, I can only hope that we do it one more time over what we did against Tottenham, and I have a lot of trust in our fans to do the same again.” – Arne Slot on how much Trent Alexander-Arnold will be involved on Sunday

In quotes you may have seen taken out of context this morning, Slot recalled a conversation he had with Alexander-Arnold in pre-season.

“I wasn’t completely happy with every single minute of how he was on the training ground. So, in my opinion, in certain moments, he could do a bit more – to say it mildly – and that’s what we talked about. Combined with that, I said to him: “You’re a much better defender than everybody tells you. Unfortunately, you don’t show it all the time and that’s why people sometimes say you’re not… this is a part of your game you need to improve.” “But if you are just at it and you’re focused and concentrated, there are not many players that can go around him because he’s fast, he’s agile, he has a great mentality. But yeah, it’s about showing that every single game because in this world we are judged not only on the 34 games we do well, we are mainly judged on the four games that we don’t do so well. So yeah, these things we spoke about in pre-season.” – Arne Slot on his pre-season chat with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Meanwhile, the Liverpool boss will assess Joe Gomez‘s readiness for involvement after he made the bench at the Amex on Monday night.

“Last weekend, he was there with the team but he was not able to play yet. He didn’t tick all the boxes yet but there was a spot open [on the bench], so it was for me a moment where I could show my gratitude towards him to show what he’s done on the pitch for us, but also off the pitch for us. “I’m hoping that he can make some minutes on Sunday if he ticks all the boxes this week.” – Arne Slot on Joe Gomez

Alexis Mac Allister will miss out: Slot said after the defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion that the Argentina international “needs rest at this moment in time” in order to be ready for 2025/26.

MANCHESTER CITY

City have no fresh concerns, so that leaves only John Stones (adductor) on the injury list.

“Except John [Stones], everyone else is fit.” – Pep Guardiola

Medium-to-long-term absentees Rodri, Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb were all back in the matchday squad for the win over Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Mateo Kovacic will also be unavailable on the final day, however, after being sent off against the Cherries. Rodri won’t be the one replacing him.

“He’s not ready to start.” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri

There was no indication given on whether Kevin De Bruyne will start in this, his final Premier League match as a Manchester City player.

ARSENAL

As reported on Wednesday, Jurrien Timber (hamstring) and William Saliba (ankle) will miss Arsenal’s trip to Southampton due to injury.

“Jurrien had surgery on Tuesday morning on his ankle. He’s been feeling that discomfort for many, many weeks. He’s been navigating through the season with that issue and it needed to be resolved, so he’s going to be out for a while. “And Saliba, he felt something in his hamstring in the first half [against Newcastle], just before half-time. And again, he’s going to be out for a few weeks. “We don’t know yet. It will depend how the recovery goes. It will be weeks, but we don’t know exactly how much. Hopefully, it will be somewhere near the pre-season, if everything goes well, but we don’t know yet.” – Mikel Arteta, speaking on Thursday

Elsewhere, Mikel Merino returns from suspension following his Gameweek 36 dismissal.

The seasons of Gabriel Jesus (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are over, however.

Sunday’s match against Southampton is a dead rubber, with the Gunners assured of second place and Saints already relegated.

As a consequence, Mikel Arteta was asked about final-day motivation.

“There’s motivation because you want to have as many points as possible. You are always here representing this club to win and to play in the manner that we want to do. We still want to achieve the best defensive record, the Golden Glove [for David Raya] is still to play for and finish the season again on a high with a good test and always respecting the competition.” – Mikel Arteta

ASTON VILLA

Hamstring injury or not, Marcus Rashford won’t feature on Sunday: the loanee is ineligible to face his parent club.

We’re still waiting to hear whether Youri Tielemans (hamstring) will feature this weekend.

Villa do at least get Jacob Ramsey back from suspension this week.

CHELSEA

Christopher Nkunku (knock) and Marc Guiu (hamstring) are both available for selection after returning to team training this week.

“He’s working with us in the last days, him and Marc Guiu, and both they can be available for the next game, knowing that not one of them played some minutes from the injury.” – Enzo Maresca

Jadon Sancho is also back, having been ineligible to face his parent club last Friday.

There’s no worries about Reece James, who was spotted training individually earlier this week.

“He’s okay. Simply, he has his own programme because we said already that we try to protect him. So we are managing him, also in the training sessions.” – Enzo Maresca on Reece James

Nicolas Jackson remains suspended after he was sent off for serious foul play in Gameweek 36. He’ll also miss Gameweek 1 of the next campaign.

Wesley Fofana (muscle) and Omari Kellyman (hamstring) are on the injury list, while Mykhailo Mudryk is still provisionally banned by the Football Association.

A UEFA Champions League qualification place is on the line this Sunday but a European final is also just a few days away. Enzo Maresca hinted at rotation and squad management, although that might come more against Real Betis on Wednesday.

“Now, the focus is Sunday’s game. That is the next one, it is the most important one. Then after that, we can be focused on Wednesday’s game. For sure, I said already the other day, we don’t have time enough to recover the energy, so for sure we need to rotate and we need to change things.” – Enzo Maresca

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Murillo is a bit of a doubt ahead of the must-win game against Chelsea.

The centre-half was on the cusp of coming off with an ankle issue in the win over West Ham United last weekend but carried on and lasted the whole game. However, he has not been able to train since.

“Still assessing, still assessing. He twisted his ankle [and has] not been able to train. Let’s see tomorrow.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Murillo

Taiwo Awoniyi will, of course, still be absent. The striker needed emergency abdominal surgery after colliding with the post in Gameweek 36 but is recovering well.

“He’s much better, he’s already been able to walk. The doctor has informed that he’s starting his normal life in terms of food. So, he’s much better.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Taiwo Awoniyi

Nuno Espirito Santo hinted at other issues but predictably wouldn’t name names.

“Some more but let’s leave it this way!” – Nuno Espirito Santo when asked if he had any other team news

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

There are no new fitness worries for Brighton ahead of their trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Georginio Rutter (ankle) has fallen just short in his bid to play again in 2024/25, so he remains out along with James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and Solly March (knee).

We have yet to hear any further word on Tariq Lamptey (knee) and Jason Steele (finger), who missed out against Liverpool. Hurzeler’s comments below imply that they’ll remain sidelined, however.

“No, I think it will be the same squad like we had. Positive things.” – Fabian Hurzeler

As for Joao Pedro, he was technically available again in Gameweek 37 following the completion of his three-match ban. However, the Brazilian striker was omitted from the Albion matchday squad on Monday night due to “personal reasons”. It’s since been suggested that Pedro was involved in a training ground spat with Jan Paul van Hecke.

Fabian Hurzeler said the matter has been dealt with but Pedro will not be involved in Gameweek 38.

“With Joao, we had a small issue in training, a type which isn’t uncommon from time to time in all football clubs. We dealt with it internally and the matter is closed. “Joao is an incredible football player, he’s a match-winner for us, he’s a great player; that’s why we invested in him. But there are principles, there are values. They are non-negotiable and count for everyone, everyone has to stick with them. I don’t make any compromises. “Joao is still a young player, still a lot of potential where he will go grow. I’m sure that he will learn from this and come back stronger next season. I’m really looking forward to seeing him renewed and reinvigorated at his highest peak into our team. That’s all that I will say to this. “Joao won’t be in the squad.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Joao Pedro

BRENTFORD

Long-term absentee Aaron Hickey (hamstring) will be in the squad this weekend, having spent the last 19 months on the sidelines.

Josh Dasilva (knee), Vitaly Janelt (heel) and Fabio Carvalho (shoulder) are still out.

Thomas Frank said that everyone who was available last weekend is good to go in Gameweek 38. That implies that Michael Kayode, who came off with hamstring discomfort against Fulham, is fit.

“It’s looking good. Everyone who was available from last time is available again, so that’s positive. “One [other] very positive thing… it took a while but I think we got there in the end: Aaron Hickey will be involved in the squad on Sunday. “One who won’t be in the squad is Ben Mee. We had a nice send-off to him after the Fulham game.” – Thomas Frank

CRYSTAL PALACE

Adam Wharton will miss the trip to Liverpool after suffering a concussion in the FA Cup final last Saturday.

Marc Guehi is also out after suffering an eye injury at Wembley.

Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are long-term absentees because of knee issues.

There are also concerns over Ben Chilwell and Nathaniel Clyne, who are ill.

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola confirmed that Alex Scott returned to training on Friday, sporting a mask to protect his fractured jaw. The Cherries will make a late decision on whether he can be involved against Leicester City on Sunday.

They’ll also make a late call on the fitness of James Hill, who missed out in Gameweek 37 with “some issues”.

Dango Ouattara (adductor), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Ryan Christie (groin) and Enes Unal (knee) remain out.

The Cherries are out of European contention now, so Sunday is effectively a dead rubber, but Iraola still desires a top-10 finish.

“For me, it’s important, it’s very important, finishing in the top 10. It would be a shame, I think, after the season we’ve done. Basically we’ve been all the season there in those top 10 positions and to finish just behind would be a shame. “At least I want to win our game, finish the season properly.” – Andoni Iraola

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Jorgen Strand Larsen is the only new concern for Vitor Pereira ahead of Wolves’ final match of the season.

“Larsen, we have doubts. We’ll see tomorrow. He is trying, we’ll see tomorrow how he is feeling but we have doubts.” – Vitor Pereira

Back-up goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has missed the last six matches with what his manager said was an “old problem”.

Tommy Doyle joined him on the sidelines on Tuesday with a “small problem”.

Wolves are also without longer-term absentees Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee).

EVERTON

Seamus Coleman (thigh) and Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) will miss the final day, having hobbled out of the Southampton game last weekend.

“I can tell you that [Branthwaite] is injured and he won’t be available. It’s probably four or five weeks. His hamstring. “Seamus Coleman has got a thigh strain, so Seamus is not available.” – David Moyes

James Tarkowski (hamstring), Orel Mangala (knee) and Jesper Lindstrom (hernia) remain out for the Toffees.

FULHAM

Harrison Reed (calf), Timothy Castagne (ankle), Rodrigo Muniz (Achilles) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) are all still out.

We’re not aware of any fresh issues affecting the Cottagers but we await further word from Marco Silva.

WEST HAM UNITED

Graham Potter says the Hammers are “as we were” with regards to the latest team news.

West Ham are still without Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg).

LEICESTER CITY

Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed that Leicester have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s trip to Bournemouth.

Mads Hermansen (groin), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (muscle), Abdul Fatawu (knee) and Stephy Mavididi (muscle) remain on the injury list, however.

The Foxes will also be without Jamie Vardy. His 500th and final Leicester game came at the King Power Stadium last Sunday, with the veteran striker opting to miss Gameweek 38 through choice.

SOUTHAMPTON

Saints have concerns in defence this weekend.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis will miss the visit of Arsenal with an ankle issue, while Jan Bednarek is doubtful with a knee complaint.

Kyle Walker-Peters has missed the last two matches with a “nasty illness”.

Interim boss Simon Rusk hinted that there may be other factors beyond fitness regarding the omissions of the exit-bound Walker-Peters and Bednarek.

Albert Gronbaek (tendon) is also sidelined.

IPSWICH TOWN

Kalvin Phillips (Achilles) is still out ahead of the trip to Bournemouth.

Long-term absentees Ari Muric (shoulder), Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) and Jaden Philogene (knee) remain sidelined, too.

Cameron Burgess missed out in Gameweek 37 with a “little niggle” in his hamstring but we’ve yet to hear anything further on him.

Conor Townsend (hamstring) and Sammie Szmodics (ankle) were “getting closer” to recovery last week but weren’t fit enough to feature against Leicester City. Szmodics has now resumed training, with a late decision to be made on him.

Kieran McKenna added that there was “sickness in the camp” and that a “few” of his squad were affected.



