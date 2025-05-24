Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 38 team reveal + Triple Captain thoughts

With the final Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline of 2024/25 nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman talks through his Gameweek 38 team and outlines his plans for the Triple Captain chip.

So here it is, the final Gameweek of the season.

For my own team, I’m not only deliberating who to transfer in, but also who to hand the Triple Captain armband to.

Against this backdrop, I’ve got three flagged players.

In this article, I’ll reveal my current team, discuss potential transfer targets and outline my plans for captaincy.

TRIPLE CAPTAIN

Firstly, my requirements for the chip:

Secure minutes, with a low likelihood of rotation or an early substitution

A consistent performer who has at least delivered a few double-digit hauls over the season

Ideally a midfielder, given their increased routes to points

This immediately rules out Bukayo Saka (10.3m), who I already own, Luis Diaz (£7.5m), Kaoru Mitoma (£6.3m) and Justin Kluivert (£5.9m).

For Saka, I’m uncertain as to how Mikel Arteta will set Arsenal up on Sunday, and even if he does start, will he get 70-75 minutes with England duty on the horizon, plus Ethan Nwaneri (£4.3m) waiting in the wings? I’m not so sure.

I’ve therefore narrowed it down to two names, with a third, much riskier option, which I won’t completely rule out and will discuss later.

a) Jarrod Bowen v Ipswich Town (a)

b) Bryan Mbeumo v Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)

Averaging 87.4 and 89.8 minutes per appearance respectively, Jarrod Bowen (£7.9m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) are both serious options with many routes to points.

West Ham United admittedly don’t score as many goals as Brentford, but Bowen’s 73% goal involvement figure under Graham Potter somewhat makes up for it. Mbeumo’s rate of 43% over the season is promising, too.

When looking at the underlying stats, there isn’t really a clear-cut winner, but what about the matchups?

MBEUMO V BOWEN: THE OPPOSITION



