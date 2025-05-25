13
Community May 25

Predict Gameweek 38 and win FFScout Membership!

13 Comments
Half the Premier League may not have ‘something to play for’ on the final day but you, dear reader, can bag yourself a Premium Membership out of it.

We’ve put together a Gameweek 38 prediction competition, asking you to anticipate the outcome of five final-day events – from total goals scored on Sunday to the number of attacking returns Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) gets.

All you have to do is guess the answers via this form here (also embedded below).

You need to be at least a Standard Member to enter, as a Fantasy Football Scout user name is required.

And that’s it!

We’re offering a full-year Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership to the entrant with the most correct guesses, with monthly Premium Memberships going to those in second and third. These can be deferred till July/August if desired, in order for you to use them ahead of Gameweek 1 of 2025/26.

Anyone who has already taken out a paid subscription can still enter and win, as we’ll cover the cost of their Premium Membership instead.

We will settle any ties by ‘closest guesses’ and then, if it’s still level, randomised draws.

We’ll accept entries up to 2.45pm BST on Sunday 25 March. Only one per user, please (multiple entries will be discarded)!

We’ll then announce the winners in the days after the season finishes.

13 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Start milenkovic or rAN
    And start sels or flekken?

    1. Indpush
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ran Flek

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        this

  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Saka minutes prediction?
    Thinking about KDB to Saka

    1. Indpush
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      61

  3. NZREDS
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    KDB -> Saka
    Marmoush -> Evanilson

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    This time tomorrow my soul will be immersed in the abyss. They have cultivated an addiction only to turn their back on you and abandon you during the off-season.

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      That's the spirit

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      They take your virginity and then never call!

  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    A isak to Evanilson and play Murphy.
    B start isak. Sarr to Kudus and bench Murphy.

    Cheers and GL!

  6. xuwei
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Any likelihood there will be leaks tomorrow?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      High

  7. pakornk
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Guys, do you think Trippier starts? Hold or transfer out?

