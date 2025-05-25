Predict Gameweek 38 and win FFScout Membership!

Half the Premier League may not have ‘something to play for’ on the final day but you, dear reader, can bag yourself a Premium Membership out of it.

We’ve put together a Gameweek 38 prediction competition, asking you to anticipate the outcome of five final-day events – from total goals scored on Sunday to the number of attacking returns Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) gets.

All you have to do is guess the answers via this form here (also embedded below).

You need to be at least a Standard Member to enter, as a Fantasy Football Scout user name is required.

And that’s it!

We’re offering a full-year Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership to the entrant with the most correct guesses, with monthly Premium Memberships going to those in second and third. These can be deferred till July/August if desired, in order for you to use them ahead of Gameweek 1 of 2025/26.

Anyone who has already taken out a paid subscription can still enter and win, as we’ll cover the cost of their Premium Membership instead.

We will settle any ties by ‘closest guesses’ and then, if it’s still level, randomised draws.

We’ll accept entries up to 2.45pm BST on Sunday 25 March. Only one per user, please (multiple entries will be discarded)!

We’ll then announce the winners in the days after the season finishes.