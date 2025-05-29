20
FPL May 29

Say goodbye to 2024/25 with FPL Wrapped

20 Comments
As each Christmas approaches, millions around the world enjoy receiving a free yearly analysis of their music habits. Usually a combination of chart hits, nostalgic club bangers, power ballads and slightly embarrassing earworms that you’ll avoid posting screenshots of.

Well, Fantasy Football Scout has launched a similar tool that briefly summarises a manager’s 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season.

It’s called FPL Wrapped.

HOW TO GET YOURS

Simply get to this page on Scout’s website and enter your FPL Team ID.

The number can be found when logged onto Official FPL. Click on the ‘Points’ tab and check the URL: fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXXX

Your team ID is those XXXX digits.

WHAT DOES FPL WRAPPED REVEAL?

Say goodbye to 2024/25 with FPL Wrapped 1

Easy on the eye, you can see basic information such as final position and points totals, as well as some season highlights:

  • The moment when team value peaked
  • Your best individual Gameweek rank
  • A comparison of the Gameweek 1 and 38 squads
  • Chip usage rated from best to worst, in terms of green and red arrows
  • Performances in cups and mini-leagues

There’s even a list of which players you owned most often, and when.

Say goodbye to 2024/25 with FPL Wrapped 2

So, before you fully commit to a well-earned summer break, say farewell to 2024/25 by checking out the FPL Wrapped review.

CLICK HERE FOR FPL WRAPPED

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

20 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    What a cool little tool. This is the best thing scout has done in years. Well done to everyone involved.

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      I was surprised to see having initially been disappointed by my overall rank that it was actually never at any stage much better than it ended up. 600K ish final rank but I was never inside the top 500k so its a fair picture. That last part surprised me so I looked into the gameweek history and was reminded of the terrible start to the season, low of 3M ish for a few weeks managed to get inside the top million for the first time by GW16 but the damage was done by then and it was a slow grind from there. Pretty much flirted between 500K-600K for the final 12 gameweeks, very hard to get higher. Probably should have taken more punts earlier and obviously the slow start was not ideal. I'm all for these tools that help you reflect and try and learn for next season.

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Yea, interesting. Thanks FFS for this, and for not putting it behind a paywall, that's appreciated.

    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Initially I thought "that's a lot of transfers" - the tool counts all the transfers made on WCs & FH, unlike the official game.

  2. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Liam Delap to Chelsea... will he fully replace Jackson? Probably makes both of them a non-option

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Nah, back-up. I'd be very surprised to see him displace Jackson. Delap for Europa league and other comps.

      1. In sane in de bruyne
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        *Champions League

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Oh yea, forgot they qualified, was thinking about the conference they won last night. Who knows then when Delap plays.

        2. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          will be interesting to see how he uses the squad next season. Much harder to utilise the 'B' squad in a much stronger european competition. Will that have some impact on the league performances and on the fatigue of the first team players?

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 1 min ago

            Knowing Chelsea, they will probably sign another forward xD

            1. In sane in de bruyne
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 59 mins ago

              Really hope so.. Gyökeres!

              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 59 mins ago

                14 year deal 😀

      2. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Yeah, probably. I know maresca rates Jackson but for me Delap just seems like a proper, complete forward

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Delap, Delap, don’t lie to me
      Tell me where did you sleep last night?
      On the pine, on the pine
      Where the sun don’t ever shine
      And I shiver the whole game through!

  3. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Spelled backwards his name is paled mail.

  4. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Not football related in the slightest, but it is off season. I found a cool youtuber earlier who walks the length of England and he asks everyone if they want a cup of tea and a chat. I like random and original content like this, its the best type of content on youtube.

    Links here if anyone wants to check it out, his channel name is A mug of life.
    https://www.youtube.com/@A_Mug_Of_Life

    No its not me self-promoting, lol. Its just youtube is full of utter trash, so when I find something good I want to share it.

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Yes I have seen it - outcome good but how many people would stop if offered a cup of tea now days

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Watch the video and find out

  5. Pep bites Kun
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Nice tool and thanks FFS. Any chance of tacking on a few basic stats, such as Avg PPG for when players were owned?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      How about average when I owned them vs when I didnt
      I might cry abit though

You need to be logged in to post a comment.