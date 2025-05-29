Say goodbye to 2024/25 with FPL Wrapped

As each Christmas approaches, millions around the world enjoy receiving a free yearly analysis of their music habits. Usually a combination of chart hits, nostalgic club bangers, power ballads and slightly embarrassing earworms that you’ll avoid posting screenshots of.

Well, Fantasy Football Scout has launched a similar tool that briefly summarises a manager’s 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season.

It’s called FPL Wrapped.

HOW TO GET YOURS

Simply get to this page on Scout’s website and enter your FPL Team ID.

The number can be found when logged onto Official FPL. Click on the ‘Points’ tab and check the URL: fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXXX

Your team ID is those XXXX digits.

WHAT DOES FPL WRAPPED REVEAL?

Easy on the eye, you can see basic information such as final position and points totals, as well as some season highlights:

The moment when team value peaked

Your best individual Gameweek rank

A comparison of the Gameweek 1 and 38 squads

Chip usage rated from best to worst, in terms of green and red arrows

Performances in cups and mini-leagues

There’s even a list of which players you owned most often, and when.

So, before you fully commit to a well-earned summer break, say farewell to 2024/25 by checking out the FPL Wrapped review.

