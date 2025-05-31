UCL Fantasy Matchday 17: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final takes place on Saturday night – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game, with Matchday 17.
Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.
SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE
GOALKEEPERS
I have a massive decision to make before the final. Sitting at 12k, I’ve had a very underwhelming season in comparison to my usual ranks. If I choose to push hard for Matchday 17, that means taking risks.
In my current set-up, I have both Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.8m) and Inter’s Yann Sommer (€5.5m) to choose from. Which goalkeeper I pick will entirely depend on which strategy I choose to use.
DEFENDERS
In defence, I currently have the eliminated Arsenal duo of William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior.
Thankfully, there’s the PSG double-up of Achraf Hakimi (€5.8m) and Nuno Mendes (€6.1m), joined by Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries (€5.6m).
If someone were to ask who this week’s best three defenders are to own, I’d say these. Each offers multiple routes to points, so if their side fails to keep a clean sheet, they could still bring in returns.
MIDFIELDERS
The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here
9 hours, 43 mins ago
Great UCL Campaign. 564th itw. One final round to go. F interesting UCL season for me unlike FPL 🙂
Thanks & Good Luck @fplrxn