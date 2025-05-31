UCL Fantasy Matchday 17: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final takes place on Saturday night – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game, with Matchday 17.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

GOALKEEPERS

I have a massive decision to make before the final. Sitting at 12k, I’ve had a very underwhelming season in comparison to my usual ranks. If I choose to push hard for Matchday 17, that means taking risks.

In my current set-up, I have both Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.8m) and Inter’s Yann Sommer (€5.5m) to choose from. Which goalkeeper I pick will entirely depend on which strategy I choose to use.

DEFENDERS

In defence, I currently have the eliminated Arsenal duo of William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior.

Thankfully, there’s the PSG double-up of Achraf Hakimi (€5.8m) and Nuno Mendes (€6.1m), joined by Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries (€5.6m).

If someone were to ask who this week’s best three defenders are to own, I’d say these. Each offers multiple routes to points, so if their side fails to keep a clean sheet, they could still bring in returns.

MIDFIELDERS