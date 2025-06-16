FPL new signings: Can Cherki be City’s new De Bruyne?

Can Rayan Cherki fill the creative void left by Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City next season?

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder arrives at the Etihad Stadium on a five-year deal from French outfit Lyon.

City signed Cherki for a fee of £30.9m last week, continuing their summer of spending after bringing in Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli.

In this Scout Report, we assess Cherki’s prospects from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

CHERKI: CAREER HISTORY

SEASON STARTS (SUB) GOALS ASSISTS 2019/20 1 (5) 0 0 2020/21 5 (22) 1 3 2021/22 3 (13) 0 1 2022/23 21 (13) 4 6 2023/24 19 (14) 1 6 2024/25 22 (8) 8 11

*Ligue 1 only

Cherki joined the Lyon academy at the age of seven and went on to make 185 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club.

He was just 16 when he made his senior debut in 2019, and quickly became Lyon’s youngest ever goalscorer by finding the net in a Coupe de France tie.

Cherki eventually became a regular in the 2022/23 season and has since been one of the finest players in French football.

Last season was undoubtedly his best, as he racked up eight goals and 11 assists in only 22 league starts. He also demonstrated his talent in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League, contributing four goals and eight assists.

And most recently, Cherki made his senior France debut, making his bow in the UEFA Nations League semi-final against Spain, where he scored a super volley off the bench.

CHERKI: PLAYING STYLE/STATS

“My style is easy. I love to play with the ball, to do skills and I love to help my team-mates. I am here to make people happy and this is very important to me. “I prefer to play No 10 but right now I just want to play. Where I am on the pitch is not important, I just want to be on the pitch and help the team to win. I am ready.” – Rayan Cherki

Cherki is a talented dribbler who can play out wide, mainly from the right, or through the middle as a no. 10.

An excellent technician, he is primarily left-footed but equally comfortable with his right, has an eye for an assist (see below), and, regardless of starting position, frequently picks up the ball in pockets of space between the lines.

No player in the top tier of French football registered more than Cherki’s 11 assists in 2024/25.

He also created 75 chances, the second-most in the division, highlighting his ability to find a killer pass.

Simply put, if a match requires a game-changer, Cherki always has the ability to conjure up something special.

In terms of goal threat, Cherki averaged a shot every 45.5 minutes in Ligue 1 last season, a similar rate to Jack Grealish (47.7), but slower than the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (29.9), Savinho (32.2) and Phil Foden (32.9).

Above: Rayan Cherki’s shot map in 2024/25 (Ligue 1 only), via FutMob

WHERE CHERKI COULD FIT IN AT CITY

Cherki can play on both wings or as a No 10, so his versatility gives Pep Guardiola plenty of tactical options, something the Frenchman discussed upon his arrival.

“Pep said to me when you have the ball you are free. It is very good for me as it is my first quality. He said to me, ‘I love a number 10 but now you play in all the positions of the pitch’. It is not complicated because I just want to play. I spoke with Pep and he wanted me. It was very, very clear because the system, the club, the city is very good and I want to win at Manchester City. And he wants to win it all.” – Rayan Cherki

Cherki’s out-of-possession game might need some work, but given his undoubted quality on the ball, he should seamlessly slot into one of Guardiola’s attacking midfield roles behind Erling Haaland, either as a winger or a roaming No 10.

With De Bruyne no longer at the club, you get the feeling his ability to unlock opposition defences will be key. The Club World Cup represents an opportunity for Fantasy managers to scout him and find out exactly how he will fit in.

NAME MINS PER SHOT MINS PER SHOT IN BOX MINS PER KEY PASS MINS PER ACCURATE CROSS MINS PER SUCCESSFUL DRIBBLE Marmoush 24.1 42.1 78.9 118.3 59.2 Savinho 32.7 52.8 38.5 104.3 34.1 Foden 33.7 77.7 41.4 57.4 127.1 Doku 54.2 74.9 47.3 137.7 14.2 Cherki 45.5 62.0 27.3 73.1 42.7

Above: How Cherki compares to some of Man City’s other attackers in 2024/25 (league only)

FINAL THOUGHTS

The addition of Cherki to what was already a potent-looking City attack is an exciting prospect for Fantasy managers.

Should the Frenchman be handed a favourable price, with City’s opening fixtures looking conducive to Fantasy returns, he could easily become a popular early pick, particularly if he inherits a share of corners and free-kicks.

That said, Cherki will need to command a regular starting berth and quickly acclimatise to life in England.

Even accounting for De Bruyne’s departure, there is still plenty of competition for places at the Etihad, with the likes of Omar Marmoush, Foden, Savinho, Jeremy Doku and Oscar Bobb other contenders for the attacking midfield/winger spots.

You’d think Cherki’s ability to operate in various positions will help his game-time prospects, but we’ve often seen players perform better in their second season under Guardiola than in the first, which is something to keep in mind.

Cherki is certainly a player to keep an eye on during the Club World Cup, however, with his performances in the US, plus Wednesday’s 2025/26 fixture release, key to assessing his Gameweek 1 appeal.



