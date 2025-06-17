Club World Cup Fantasy: Best MD2 differentials for Scouting Bonus

As we approach Matchday 2 of the FIFA Club World Cup, we’ve identified three players with significant Scouting Bonus potential.

Low-owned picks are particularly important in Club World Cup Fantasy.

The scoring system encourages the selection of differentials, with additional Scouting Bonus points (+2) on offer if any player scores more than four points and is owned by fewer than 5% of all teams.

With that in mind, here are three lesser-owned options that may be worthy of investment.

JOAQUIN PIQUEREZ – PALMEIRAS

Ownership: 1.2%

1.2% Position: Defender

Defender Price: $5.1m

$5.1m MD2 fixture: Al Ahly

Following a fine performance in Palmeiras’ Matchday 1 draw with Porto, the credentials of Joaquin Piquerez ($5.1m) are on the up.

The 26-year-old Uruguayan will be targeting a second consecutive clean sheet in Matchday 2 against Al Ahly, having helped restrict Porto to just three shots on target and 0.78 expected goals (xG) on Sunday.

There is potential for attacking returns, too.

Piquerez, who could be on penalties, registered one shot and three key passes against Porto, pushing forward as an attack-minded wing-back at every opportunity.

Above: Joaquin Piquerez’s touch heatmap v Porto in Matchday 1, via Sofascore

He also took a direct free-kick, offering a further route to points.

Led by head coach Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras have been strong defensively this year, and with a Matchday 3 fixture against Inter Miami also on the horizon, Piquerez could be a superb differential for the remainder of the group stage.

ESTEVAO – PALMEIRAS

Ownership: 4.4%

4.4% Position: Forward

Forward Price: $5.5m

$5.5m MD2 fixture: Al Ahly

Another pick from Palmeiras, Estevao ($5.5m) is a cheap differential forward Fantasy managers could look towards.

The Brazilian, who will join Chelsea after the Club World Cup, was a constant threat against Porto in Matchday 1.

Despite not scoring, he came close multiple times, somehow failing to convert a tap-in just before half-time.

Above: Estevao’s shot map v Porto in Matchday 1, via Sofascore

Surprisingly subbed off just past the hour-mark, it was notable just how much flowed through Estevao, with his performance earning him the ‘Superior Player of the Match award’.

In addition to his open play threat, it’s also worth noting that the 18-year-old takes a share of penalties, corners and free-kicks.

With Al Ahly and Inter Miami up next, who Palmeiras are expected to beat, Estevao could flourish as a differential.

RANDAL KOLO MUANI – JUVENTUS

Ownership: 2.3%

2.3% Position: Forward

Forward Price: $8.0m

$8.0m MD2 fixture: Wydad AC

Juventus are yet to play at the Club World Cup, so depending on how he fares against Al Ain on Thursday, Randal Kolo Muani ($8.0m) could be one to watch in Matchday 2.

Signed by the Bianconeri on a short-term loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain in January, the Frenchman quickly became his new team’s focal point.

Kolo Muani racked up five goals in his first three Serie A matches, with a further three arriving during the final stretch.

There is admittedly a bit of uncertainty up top for Juventus right now.

Dusan Vlahovic ($7.5m), who was either benched or used in rotation under previous boss Thiago Motta, was initially preferred by new head coach Igor Tudor, who was appointed by the club in March.

Still, Kolo Muani started each of Juventus’ last six Serie A matches, and with Vlahovic potentially heading towards the exit door, it would appear he is in the box seat to start at the Club World Cup.

Juventus take on Wydad Casablanca in Matchday 2, who only finished third in the Moroccan league last month.



