FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Updated fixture tickers

We’ve updated our FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025 fixture tickers ahead of Matchday 2.

These tickers come courtesy of our colleague FPL Reactions over at our sister site, Fantasy Football Community. You can find plenty more great content on this summer’s tournament there.

This group stage ticker includes all 32 teams, with green representing the ‘easiest’ fixtures and red the ‘toughest’ games.

The difficulty ratings are partly subjective (although also based on things like bookies’ odds), of course, but they should give you a rough guide as to who to target with your transfers and chips.

There are two tickers here.

The first is filtered by difficulty (easiest first) across Matchdays 2-3.

Meanwhile, the second is sorted by fixture difficulty in Matchday 2 only. That’s because a Matchday 3 Wildcard looks set to be a popular Booster (aka chip) strategy, so many managers won’t need to look further than Matchday 2 with their next transfers.

GROUP STAGE TICKER SORTED BY DIFFICULTY: MATCHDAYS 2-3





