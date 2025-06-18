Premier League fixtures released from 9am today

The Premier League fixtures for the 2025/26 campaign will be released today.

Provisional dates for all 380 matches of the new season will be announced at 9am BST.

We’ll have an initial reaction to the fixture drop soon after this time.

And following that, we’ll be updating our Season Ticker for the 2025/26 season.

Fantasy Football Scout subscribers can use this helpful tool to pick out favourable runs of matches for each club. They can also sort by rotation pairings, use their own customised fixture difficulty ratings and more.

An example of 2024/25’s ticker can be seen below:

As well as updating the ticker, we’ll be producing Frisking the Fixtures articles on the clubs with the best and worst opening runs of games.

Other articles, like rotation pairs and a hop-on, hop-off guide, will follow.

Stay tuned to these pages!

READ MORE: When will FPL launch for 2025/26?



