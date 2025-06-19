Ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, we put together a list of potential penalty and set-piece takers to help Fantasy managers.

Now, with the tournament underway, we have an even better idea of who is responsible for dead-ball duties.

In this piece, we document who was on penalties and corners in Matchday 1.

To do this, we’ve been drawing on the set-piece data from Fbref and WhoScored.

*data from Al Ain v Juventus is still awaited

READ MORE: FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy Matchday 2 guide

GROUP A

Penalties Corners Palmeiras Raphael Veiga ($6.4m, MID) – 3

Hussein El Shahat ($5.5m, MID) – 1 Porto Fabio Vieira ($5.7m, MID) – 3

Alan Varela ($5.7m, MID) – 1 Al Ahly Trezeguet ($4.0m, FWD) – 1 Zizo ($4.5m, MID) – 3

Hussein El Shahat ($5.0m, MID) – 1 Inter Miami Lionel Messi ($10.5m, FWD) – 7

Luis Suarez ($8.0m, FWD) – 2

Benjamin Cremaschi ($5.4m, MID) – 1

GROUP B

Penalties Corners Paris Saint-Germain Lee Kang-in ($6.0m, MID) – 1 Nuno Mendes ($6.2m, DEF) – 3

Desire Doue ($8.2m, MID) – 1 Atletico Madrid Antoine Griezmann ($8.5m, FWD) – 1

Julian Alvarez ($9.0m, FWD) – 1 Botafogo Seattle Sounders Albert Rusnak ($5.4m, MID) – 4

GROUP C

Penalties Corners Bayern Munich Jamal Musiala ($9.2m, MID) – 1 Joshua Kimmich ($6.2m, MID) – 4

Lennart Karl ($4.4m, MID) – 4

Michael Olise ($9.4m, MID) – 2 Auckland City Zhou Tong ($4.5m, MID) – 1

Gerard Gartiga ($5.0m, MID) – 1 Boca Juniors Kevin Zenon ($5.6m, MID) – 4 Benfica Angel Di Maria ($7.3m, MID) – 1 Angel Di Maria ($7.3m, MID) – 5

Orkun Kokcu ($6.6m, MID) – 1

Kerem Akturkoglu ($7.2m, MID) – 1

GROUP D

Penalties Corners Flamengo Luiz Araújo ($6.0m, FWD) – 3 Esperance de Tunis Youcef Belaïli ($5.6m, MID) – 3 Chelsea Pedro Neto ($6.5m, MID) – 5

Enzo Fernandez ($6.2m, MID) – 2 Los Angeles FC Denis Bouanga ($7.0m, FWD) – 1

GROUP E

Penalties Corners River Plate Marcos Acuna ($5.1m, DEF) – 1 Urawa Red Diamonds Yusuke Matsuo ($5.3m, FWD) – 1 Matheus Savio ($5.4m, MID) – 1 Monterrey Sergio Canales ($6.1m, MID) – 2

Oliver Torres ($4.9m, MID) – 1

Jordi Cortizo ($5.3m, MID) – 1 Inter Milan Kristjan Asllani ($5.6m, MID) – 4

Federico Dimarco ($5.8m, DEF) – 1

Nicolo Barella ($7.0m, MID) – 1

GROUP F

Penalties Corners Fluminense John Arias ($6.2m, MID) – 6

Rene ($4.2m, DEF) – 1 Borussia Dortmund Pascal Gross ($5.7m, MID) – 1

Daniel Svensson ($5.3m, DEF) – 1

Yan Couto ($4.0m, DEF) – 1 Ulsan HD Lee Jin-Hyun ($4.9m, MID) – 5

Darian Bojanic ($5.6m, MID) – 4 Mamelodi Sundowns Teboho Mokoena ($4.5m, MID) – 2

Lucas Ribeiro ($5.7m, MID) – 2

Marcelo Allende ($4.6m, MID) – 1

GROUP G

Penalties Corners Manchester City Omar Marmoush ($8.0m, FWD) – 2

Phil Foden ($8.1m, MID) – 2

Savinho ($6.2m, MID) – 1 Wydad AC Thembinkosi Lorch (€4.0m, MID) – 2

Mohamed Rayhi (€4.7m, FWD) – 1

Ismail Moutaraji (€4.0m, MID) – 1 Al Ain tbc Juventus tbc

GROUP H