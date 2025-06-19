Ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, we put together a list of potential penalty and set-piece takers to help Fantasy managers.
Now, with the tournament underway, we have an even better idea of who is responsible for dead-ball duties.
In this piece, we document who was on penalties and corners in Matchday 1.
To do this, we’ve been drawing on the set-piece data from Fbref and WhoScored.
*data from Al Ain v Juventus is still awaited
GROUP A
|Penalties
|Corners
|Palmeiras
|Raphael Veiga ($6.4m, MID) – 3
Hussein El Shahat ($5.5m, MID) – 1
|Porto
|Fabio Vieira ($5.7m, MID) – 3
Alan Varela ($5.7m, MID) – 1
|Al Ahly
|Trezeguet ($4.0m, FWD) – 1
|Zizo ($4.5m, MID) – 3
Hussein El Shahat ($5.0m, MID) – 1
|Inter Miami
|Lionel Messi ($10.5m, FWD) – 7
Luis Suarez ($8.0m, FWD) – 2
Benjamin Cremaschi ($5.4m, MID) – 1
GROUP B
|Penalties
|Corners
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Lee Kang-in ($6.0m, MID) – 1
|Nuno Mendes ($6.2m, DEF) – 3
Desire Doue ($8.2m, MID) – 1
|Atletico Madrid
|Antoine Griezmann ($8.5m, FWD) – 1
Julian Alvarez ($9.0m, FWD) – 1
|Botafogo
|Seattle Sounders
|Albert Rusnak ($5.4m, MID) – 4
GROUP C
|Penalties
|Corners
|Bayern Munich
|Jamal Musiala ($9.2m, MID) – 1
|Joshua Kimmich ($6.2m, MID) – 4
Lennart Karl ($4.4m, MID) – 4
Michael Olise ($9.4m, MID) – 2
|Auckland City
|Zhou Tong ($4.5m, MID) – 1
Gerard Gartiga ($5.0m, MID) – 1
|Boca Juniors
|Kevin Zenon ($5.6m, MID) – 4
|Benfica
|Angel Di Maria ($7.3m, MID) – 1
|Angel Di Maria ($7.3m, MID) – 5
Orkun Kokcu ($6.6m, MID) – 1
Kerem Akturkoglu ($7.2m, MID) – 1
GROUP D
|Penalties
|Corners
|Flamengo
|Luiz Araújo ($6.0m, FWD) – 3
|Esperance de Tunis
|Youcef Belaïli ($5.6m, MID) – 3
|Chelsea
|Pedro Neto ($6.5m, MID) – 5
Enzo Fernandez ($6.2m, MID) – 2
|Los Angeles FC
|Denis Bouanga ($7.0m, FWD) – 1
GROUP E
|Penalties
|Corners
|River Plate
|Marcos Acuna ($5.1m, DEF) – 1
|Urawa Red Diamonds
|Yusuke Matsuo ($5.3m, FWD) – 1
|Matheus Savio ($5.4m, MID) – 1
|Monterrey
|Sergio Canales ($6.1m, MID) – 2
Oliver Torres ($4.9m, MID) – 1
Jordi Cortizo ($5.3m, MID) – 1
|Inter Milan
|Kristjan Asllani ($5.6m, MID) – 4
Federico Dimarco ($5.8m, DEF) – 1
Nicolo Barella ($7.0m, MID) – 1
GROUP F
|Penalties
|Corners
|Fluminense
|John Arias ($6.2m, MID) – 6
Rene ($4.2m, DEF) – 1
|Borussia Dortmund
|Pascal Gross ($5.7m, MID) – 1
Daniel Svensson ($5.3m, DEF) – 1
Yan Couto ($4.0m, DEF) – 1
|Ulsan HD
|Lee Jin-Hyun ($4.9m, MID) – 5
Darian Bojanic ($5.6m, MID) – 4
|Mamelodi Sundowns
|Teboho Mokoena ($4.5m, MID) – 2
Lucas Ribeiro ($5.7m, MID) – 2
Marcelo Allende ($4.6m, MID) – 1
GROUP G
|Penalties
|Corners
|Manchester City
|Omar Marmoush ($8.0m, FWD) – 2
Phil Foden ($8.1m, MID) – 2
Savinho ($6.2m, MID) – 1
|Wydad AC
|Thembinkosi Lorch (€4.0m, MID) – 2
Mohamed Rayhi (€4.7m, FWD) – 1
Ismail Moutaraji (€4.0m, MID) – 1
|Al Ain
|tbc
|Juventus
|tbc
GROUP H
|Penalties
|Corners
|Real Madrid
|Federico Valverde ($7.5m, MID) – 1
|Arda Guler ($6.5m, MID) – 4
Luka Modric ($6.2m, MID) – 1
|Al Hilal
|Ruben Neves ($6.3m, MID) – 1
|Salem Al-Dawsari ($5.6m, MID) – 4
Ruben Neves ($6.3m, MID) – 2
|Pachuca
|Bryan Gonzalez ($4.2m, DEF) – 3
Agustin Palavecino ($4.0m, MID) – 3
Elías Montiel ($4.2m, MID) – 1
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Oscar Gloukh ($6.1m, MID) – 1
Valentin Sulzbacher ($4.3m, MID) – 1
