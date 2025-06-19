4
Fantasy Club World Cup June 19

FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Penalty + set-piece takers so far

4 Comments
Share

Ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, we put together a list of potential penalty and set-piece takers to help Fantasy managers.

Now, with the tournament underway, we have an even better idea of who is responsible for dead-ball duties.

In this piece, we document who was on penalties and corners in Matchday 1.

To do this, we’ve been drawing on the set-piece data from Fbref and WhoScored.

*data from Al Ain v Juventus is still awaited

GROUP A

PenaltiesCorners
PalmeirasRaphael Veiga ($6.4m, MID) – 3
Hussein El Shahat ($5.5m, MID) – 1
PortoFabio Vieira ($5.7m, MID) – 3
Alan Varela ($5.7m, MID) – 1
Al AhlyTrezeguet ($4.0m, FWD) – 1Zizo ($4.5m, MID) – 3
Hussein El Shahat ($5.0m, MID) – 1
Inter MiamiLionel Messi ($10.5m, FWD) – 7
Luis Suarez ($8.0m, FWD) – 2
Benjamin Cremaschi ($5.4m, MID) – 1

GROUP B

PenaltiesCorners
Paris Saint-GermainLee Kang-in ($6.0m, MID) – 1Nuno Mendes ($6.2m, DEF) – 3
Desire Doue ($8.2m, MID) – 1
Atletico MadridAntoine Griezmann ($8.5m, FWD) – 1
Julian Alvarez ($9.0m, FWD) – 1
Botafogo
Seattle SoundersAlbert Rusnak ($5.4m, MID) – 4

GROUP C

PenaltiesCorners
Bayern MunichJamal Musiala ($9.2m, MID) – 1Joshua Kimmich ($6.2m, MID) – 4
Lennart Karl ($4.4m, MID) – 4
Michael Olise ($9.4m, MID) – 2
Auckland CityZhou Tong ($4.5m, MID) – 1
Gerard Gartiga ($5.0m, MID) – 1
Boca JuniorsKevin Zenon ($5.6m, MID) – 4
BenficaAngel Di Maria ($7.3m, MID) – 1Angel Di Maria ($7.3m, MID) – 5
Orkun Kokcu ($6.6m, MID) – 1
Kerem Akturkoglu ($7.2m, MID) – 1

GROUP D

PenaltiesCorners
FlamengoLuiz Araújo ($6.0m, FWD) – 3
Esperance de TunisYoucef Belaïli ($5.6m, MID) – 3
ChelseaPedro Neto ($6.5m, MID) – 5
Enzo Fernandez ($6.2m, MID) – 2
Los Angeles FCDenis Bouanga ($7.0m, FWD) – 1

GROUP E

PenaltiesCorners
River PlateMarcos Acuna ($5.1m, DEF) – 1
Urawa Red DiamondsYusuke Matsuo ($5.3m, FWD) – 1Matheus Savio ($5.4m, MID) – 1
MonterreySergio Canales ($6.1m, MID) – 2
Oliver Torres ($4.9m, MID) – 1
Jordi Cortizo ($5.3m, MID) – 1
Inter MilanKristjan Asllani ($5.6m, MID) – 4
Federico Dimarco ($5.8m, DEF) – 1
Nicolo Barella ($7.0m, MID) – 1

GROUP F

PenaltiesCorners
FluminenseJohn Arias ($6.2m, MID) – 6
Rene ($4.2m, DEF) – 1
Borussia DortmundPascal Gross ($5.7m, MID) – 1
Daniel Svensson ($5.3m, DEF) – 1
Yan Couto ($4.0m, DEF) – 1
Ulsan HDLee Jin-Hyun ($4.9m, MID) – 5
Darian Bojanic ($5.6m, MID) – 4
Mamelodi SundownsTeboho Mokoena ($4.5m, MID) – 2
Lucas Ribeiro ($5.7m, MID) – 2
Marcelo Allende ($4.6m, MID) – 1

GROUP G

PenaltiesCorners
Manchester CityOmar Marmoush ($8.0m, FWD) – 2
Phil Foden ($8.1m, MID) – 2
Savinho ($6.2m, MID) – 1
Wydad ACThembinkosi Lorch (€4.0m, MID) – 2
Mohamed Rayhi (€4.7m, FWD) – 1
Ismail Moutaraji (€4.0m, MID) – 1
Al Aintbc
Juventustbc

GROUP H

PenaltiesCorners
Real MadridFederico Valverde ($7.5m, MID) – 1Arda Guler ($6.5m, MID) – 4
Luka Modric ($6.2m, MID) – 1
Al HilalRuben Neves ($6.3m, MID) – 1Salem Al-Dawsari ($5.6m, MID) – 4
Ruben Neves ($6.3m, MID) – 2
PachucaBryan Gonzalez ($4.2m, DEF) – 3
Agustin Palavecino ($4.0m, MID) – 3
Elías Montiel ($4.2m, MID) – 1
Red Bull SalzburgOscar Gloukh ($6.1m, MID) – 1
Valentin Sulzbacher ($4.3m, MID) – 1
4 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kvnforthewin
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Given the first 5 weeks

    Ederson, Jose sa
    Wan Bissaka cucurella Pedro porro ola Aina
    Bowen salah Rogers enzo eze

    Haaland isak giminez

    Open Controls
    1. Kvnforthewin
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Jose sa and giminez are just fillers

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Surely not affordable.

      Open Controls
    3. thug
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      14 players?

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.