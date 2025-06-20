Brighton have added another centre-half to their ranks with the signing of Diego Coppola from Verona.

The 21-year-old, twice capped by Italy, has signed a five-year deal with the Seagulls. He joins for an undisclosed fee.

Coppola is your classic Italian defender. Forget the silky ball-playing skills of Jan Paul van Hecke, the new recruit is a no-nonsense, 6’4″ type.

📊Most interceptions in Europe last season (#UEFA's 'Top 5' leagues): 7⃣2⃣: 🇮🇹 DIEGO COPPOLA 🇮🇹

6⃣8⃣: Jose Angel Carmona, Patrick Mainka

6⃣6⃣: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

6⃣5⃣: Kaishu Sano, Senne Lynen#BHAFC pic.twitter.com/SAdTqrfcKc — playmakerstats (@playmaker_EN) June 18, 2025

A total of 133 aerial duels won was also the joint-best in Serie A.

Coppola’s tackle success rate of 84.6% was well up on those of his new defensive teammates, meanwhile:

Tackle success rate in 2024/25 Coppola 84.6% van Hecke 71.4% Dunk 68.0% Webster 55.6%

Coppola himself may not attract many suitors in FPL. Despite the two goals last season, he only had 10 shots. Compare that to, say, the 17 of van Hecke and the 40 of Fabian Schar.

But his underlying defensive numbers suggest he could be in with a shout of bonus points, should Albion shut the opposition out.

And the signing is hopefully a good thing for Brighton’s clean sheet prospects, from an FPL perspective. An old-school stopper is probably what they needed, having displayed a soft underbelly at times (ie the 7-0 trouncing at Forest).

It may also sound the death knell for Lewis Dunk as a regular starter.