Wolves sign £19m attacker Lopez from Celta Vigo

They may have lost Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha but Wolverhampton Wanderers’ incomings have now started, too.

Spanish attacker Fer Lopez has joined Vitor Pereira’s side for a reported £19m from Celta Vigo.

A relative late bloomer, the 21-year-old only made his senior debut in the season just gone.

A product of Celta’s academy set-up, he had played for the club’s feeder/reserve sides (Gran Pena and Celta B) up to that point. This isn’t his first stint in England, however: he also had a spell living in Stowmarket as a teen!

A left-footer, he prefers to play off the right flank. Most of his run-outs for Celta Vigo came from there, indeed.

That right-sided ’10’ was a bit of a problem position for Wolves in 2024/25.

“I’m a player that likes to play from the right-hand side, because I’m left footed, in between lines, and when I get the ball, I try to be as vertical as possible, to drive with the ball, look for a final pass and also shoot so I can chip in with goals. For me, the important thing is to create things, to create shots, to create passes, and to try to create goals.” – Fer Lopez

“Lopez is a high-quality attacking midfielder, left-footed, with a strong physical presence and a great engine. He’s what you’d call a box-to-box player, with a stride and physique somewhat reminiscent of Jude Bellingham – although of course, with important differences in level and experience. His ideal role is as a more advanced midfielder – not a holding midfielder – someone who can make runs into the box, carry the ball forward, and link up play. He has excellent vision and tends to move forward more than he sits back. He’s definitely more of an offensive player than a defensive one.” – Celta Vigo expert Jose Riveiro

Given that his La Liga debut didn’t come till December 2024, there’s not much data to go off. Two goals and zero assists in seven starts and 10 sub appearances were his contributions in 2024/25.

There were some appealing underlying numbers, however: 33.5 minutes per shot and 47.8 minutes per chance created. Both of those figures were second-best in Celta’s squad.

There’s further encouragement from the fact that he’s already got a good relationship with new teammate Jorgen Strand Larsen, whom he knows from his Celta days.

Lopez is a raw talent, so one to monitor for now. If he looks promising in the opening month, however, there is a favourable fixture run to look forward in Gameweek 5: