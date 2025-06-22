13
Fixtures June 22

When do Premier League sides begin their European campaigns?

13 Comments
A record-busting nine Premier League sides will be in Europe next season.

Six – another record – will compete in the UEFA Champions League, two in the UEFA Europa League and one in the UEFA Conference League.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers often treat European involvement with a degree of trepidation.

From midweek injuries and rotation in the subsequent Gameweek to patchy post-Europe records like Aston Villa’s in 2024/25, it can cause headaches.

With that in mind, here’s when all nine of the top-flight clubs begin their European campaigns in 2025/26. We also cast our minds back to what went before, team-selection-wise, in 2024/25.

*Crystal Palace are currently one of those sides slated to be involved in Europe. Should UEFA deem that the Eagles break their multi-ownership rules, then Brighton and Hove Albion could be the beneficiaries. Albion would enter the Conference League, with Nottingham Forest promoted to the Europa League.

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

LIVERPOOL, ARSENAL, MANCHESTER CITY, CHELSEA, NEWCASTLE UNITED, TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
In between…
Group stage, Matchday 1Gameweeks 4 + 5
Group stage, Matchday 2Gameweeks 6 + 7
Group stage, Matchday 3Gameweeks 8 + 9
Group stage, Matchday 4Gameweeks 10 + 11
Group stage, Matchday 5Gameweeks 12 + 13
Group stage, Matchday 6Gameweeks 15 + 16
Group stage, Matchday 7Gameweeks 22 + 23
Group stage, Matchday 8Gameweeks 23 + 24

For these six clubs, we have nothing to worry about before the September international break.

The European competition commences after Gameweek 4.

Arne Slot, Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta oversaw their clubs’ Champions League campaigns in 2024/25, so there should be no huge shocks.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Gabriel Magalhaes and Erling Haaland were all rotation-proof on either side of Champions League ties. Bukayo Saka was just that in the group stage, too, with any minute management only coming after his return from a long-term injury and with the Premier League title race all but over.

Rotation from Slot typically came at left-back, in central midfield and alongside Salah. Arteta tinkered with his frontline options to accompany Saka. With Guardiola, it was the usual game-to-game tactical stuff that happened at any time during the season. Low block? You need players who are skilled in tight spaces, like Phil Foden. Up against a dangerous side in transition and requiring ‘control’? That’s where the likes of Bernardo Silva typically come to the fore. Less fatigue-led, more opposition-led.

As for Chelsea, we likely won’t have it as straightforward as we did in 2024/25. Then there was clear lineation: an XI for the Conference League, an XI for the Premier League. Cole Palmer wasn’t even in the European squad for the first half of last season. Now, you’d think Enzo Maresca will blood a lot more of his regulars on the continent. From Noah and Shamrock Rovers to sides like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Eddie Howe has overseen a campaign in the Champions League before, of course. He kept much the same side at home and abroad in 2023/24; great for line-up predictability, not good in the long run for injuries and fatigue. How much he’ll be able to rotate in 2025/26 may hinge on summer transfer movement, and it’s been pretty quiet so far.

The great unknown is Thomas Frank. He’s never managed a club in a European group stage before, let alone a side in the Champions League. We loved Frank for his teamsheet reliability at Brentford, but it’s uncertain how he’ll juggle commitments at home and abroad. Tottenham Hotspur have one of the better opening schedules, too, so their players will be Fantasy targets from the get-go.

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

ASTON VILLA, CRYSTAL PALACE
In between…
Group stage, Matchday 1Gameweeks 5 + 6
Group stage, Matchday 2Gameweeks 6 + 7
Group stage, Matchday 3Gameweeks 8 + 9
Group stage, Matchday 4Gameweeks 10 + 11
Group stage, Matchday 5Gameweeks 12 + 13
Group stage, Matchday 6Gameweeks 15 + 16
Group stage, Matchday 7Gameweeks 22 + 23
Group stage, Matchday 8Gameweeks 23 + 24

One of the key lessons from Aston Villa’s 2024/25 campaign was that Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans were, in Unai Emery’s eyes, undroppable. They started all 12 of Villa’s Champions League ties, and every single Premier League match on either side. Ezri Konsa was mostly Mr Dependable at the back, too, bar one Gameweek 31 benching ahead of a PSG clash.

With the Europa League being a ‘lesser’ competition (even though Emery’s track record suggests that he takes it very seriously), there may be easier ways of managing loads on the continent this season, too.

Like Frank, Oliver Glasner is entering into new territory with Palace – so long as UEFA permit them to do so. Unlike Frank, Glasner does actually have European experience on his CV with Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg.

We perhaps got a glimpse into what could happen next season towards the end of 2024/25. Palace were juggling Double Gameweeks and FA Cup latter stages, playing midweek after midweek at one point. Glasner tried to pick his strongest side wherever possible but there were managed minutes for Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr on occasion.

Glasner, however, has still never benched Daniel Munoz in any competition…

UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

NOTTINGHAM FOREST
In between…
Play-off round, first legGameweeks 1 + 2
Play-off round, second legGameweeks 2 + 3
Group stage, Matchday 1Gameweeks 6 + 7
Group stage, Matchday 2Gameweeks 8 + 9
Group stage, Matchday 3Gameweeks 10 + 11
Group stage, Matchday 4Gameweeks 12 + 13
Group stage, Matchday 5Gameweeks 15 + 16
Group stage, Matchday 6Gameweeks 16 + 17
When do Premier League sides begin their European campaigns? 3

Finally, the team that will be in European action before any other English club.

Nottingham Forest have a Conference League double-header on either side of Gameweek 2. It’s probably going to be against a minnow (Chelsea got Servette last season), so it may not require the A team. Nevertheless, it’s a consideration ahead of Gameweek 1.

The good news: the plum double-header against Burnley and Sunderland, in Gameweeks 5 and 6, shouldn’t be affected. Forest’s first group stage match will be on the Thursday before Gameweek 7, when their fixtures take an unfavourable turn anyway. A good hopping-off point, perhaps, then.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s last European campaign was in 2021/22 with Spurs but it barely started before he was sacked. Still, there were encouraging signs for owners of Forest assets in FPL: Nuno basically played the B team in Europe before getting the boot.

13 Comments
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    13 hours, 32 mins ago

    Who is Serie A Most Valuable Player for the 2024-25

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 55 mins ago

      Serie A fantasy here I come!

      Open Controls
  2. 3 A
    • 9 Years
    12 hours, 37 mins ago

    Can I be the first to do RMT FPL? 🙂

    Henderson

    Frimpong, Gabriel, Munoz

    Salah, Foden, Johnson, Mitoma, Neto,

    Watkins, Woods

    Sub: Moore, Wissa, Mykolenko, Konsa

    Arsenal looks like have difficult fixtures on paper but they tend to do well in the exact games last season. Brighton too. That justify why I want Gabriel and Mitoma.

    Foden over Marmoush, Johnson there as didnt have confidence yet on Solanke.

    Neto because donno Delap or Jackson start or they will get 60 / 30 minutes each.

    Palmer dont convince me. No Rogers then I go for Watkins . There is no loan players like Rashford who can eat his minutes.

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 hours, 10 mins ago

      Needs Nico
      Start Over

      Open Controls
      1. 3 A
        • 9 Years
        12 hours, 4 mins ago

        Who is Nico.. haha

        Open Controls
        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            11 hours, 47 mins ago

            She died in 1988

            Open Controls
            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 4 Years
              10 hours, 54 mins ago

              So we won't see her in all tomorrow's RMTs.

              Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 27 mins ago

        Prefer Pickford to Hendo
        Interested in Kerkez or Frimpong for sure
        Like you say Arsenal have difficult fixtures so no point starting with Gab, I like the look of RAN at City
        Foden is a hard no for now, Bowen better
        I have a feeling Watkins could be 10m? If so that’s too much.

        Open Controls
        1. 3 A
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 36 mins ago

          Great insight,. Thanks.

          Open Controls
    2. Thomas Docherty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      Hi Neale. Great article as ever. But surely Spurs have to play PSG in the European Super Cup (now there's a phrase I didn't think I'd ever type) at the start of the Premier league season? I'd imagine that there would be some rotation between that fixture and the GW1 teamsheet? I wouldn't like to guess which Thomas Frank takes more seriously at this stage.

      Open Controls
      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        The UEFA Super Cup match between Spurs and PSG will be on Wednesday 13th August, three days before their GW1 match against Burnley.

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Docherty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Interesting timing - would definitely suggest there would be at least some rotation GW1.

          Open Controls
      2. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Great point, Thomas! I should have mentioned that, even though it's before the season starts. Will update the article soon.

        Open Controls

