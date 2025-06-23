FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy Matchday 3 team reveals

Like Stan Collymore against Newcastle United in 1996, the Matchday 3 deadline of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy is closing in.
The bods at Scout HQ are just about finished finalising their own teams – and we thought we’d share some of them here after a wave of unpopular demand.
Amongst our number is The Great and The Good writer Greyhead, currently sitting at 20th in the world!
Tom J is himself inside the top 300.
Also submitting their teams are Club World Cup Fantasy podcast co-host Ed, plus five-time top 1k FPL finisher™ and deputy editor Tom Freeman.
GREYHEAD
- Current overall rank: 20th
