FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy Matchday 3 team reveals

Like Stan Collymore against Newcastle United in 1996, the Matchday 3 deadline of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy is closing in.

READ MORE: When is the Matchday 3 deadline for Club World Cup Fantasy?

The bods at Scout HQ are just about finished finalising their own teams – and we thought we’d share some of them here after a wave of unpopular demand.

Amongst our number is The Great and The Good writer Greyhead, currently sitting at 20th in the world!

Tom J is himself inside the top 300.

Also submitting their teams are Club World Cup Fantasy podcast co-host Ed, plus five-time top 1k FPL finisher™ and deputy editor Tom Freeman.

READ MORE: FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy Matchday 3 guide

GREYHEAD

Current overall rank: 20th